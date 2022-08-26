ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss Has Said About Tom Schwartz, Peter Madrigal and Dating After James Kennedy Split

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeTM4_0hWkPe2P00

Playing the field. Following her split from ex-fiancé James Kennedy , Raquel Leviss has addressed her approach to dating — and her new romantic connections.

Leviss and Kennedy, who started dating in 2016, announced their split after filming wrapped on season 9 of Vanderpump Rules .

"After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement," the former couple wrote in a joint statement in November 2021. "We love each other very much, but we aren't in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love."

Viewers watched Leviss and Kennedy break the news to their costars while filming the reunion special. "I didn't want to give up on him because he really has shown me how dedicated he is to me and the things that he is willing to do to better himself," the model said during the January 2022 episode. "But I feel like it is something deep within. I have been having nightmares about our wedding day, and I think that's a telltale sign that something is wrong."

Leviss later addressed her conflicting feelings about Kennedy publicly moving on shortly after their split.

"I am judging you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has been broken off. Like, literally how many months? Like one month? Four weeks after the engagement was broken off, James has a new girlfriend," the beauty pageant contestant told Katie Maloney on her "You're Gonna Love Me" podcast in April 2022, referring to Ally Lewber . "That's not news to anybody but I am judging you if you have a girlfriend after your engagement has ended in a one-month period. It is quick. It's fine though."

That same month, rumors began to swirl that Leviss and Maloney's estranged husband, Tom Schwartz , shared a kiss while at Coachella. The TomTom co-owner, for his part, shut down the speculation when he replied to a social media user who claimed to have proof.

“Guys hate to break it to you but I wasn’t at Coachella 😂,” he tweeted at the time.

The duo made headlines again when a source told Us Weekly that Leviss and Schwartz got cozy during Scheana Shay and Brock Davies ’ wedding in August 2022. "Apparently there was some heavy drinking involved. They made out," an insider exclusively revealed to Us, adding that they heard “through the grapevine” that “more happened” between the costars.

Scroll down for Leviss' candid insight about getting back into dating:

Comments / 0

