Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Iowa Man Spends The Night Trapped In A Grain Bin
A northern Iowa farmer spent the night in a less than ideal place before rescue crews came in to rescue him. A farmer in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area was working on his farm Thursday afternoon when he was trapped in one of the grain bins on his farm. It wasn’t until the next morning that officials were called.
1 person killed in Hardin County crash between semi and station wagon
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County. It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was […]
KIMT
Deadly rabbit disease detected in central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa – The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed in the state of Iowa. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship says the case is in Story County and the affected rabbits had not recently traveled to any exhibitions or fairs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourquadcities.com
One killed in IA semi and station wagon crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa – The Iowa State Patrol is investigating an accident that claimed the life of one person Sunday night in Hardin County. It happened around 9:21 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 65 and County Road D65, south of Hubbard, according to a crash report from the ISP. A Volvo station wagon was traveling eastbound on D65 when it failed to stop at the intersection and was hit by a semi-truck traveling southbound on Highway 65.
northwestmoinfo.com
Much of Iowa Receives Much-Needed Rain Over the Weekend
(Radio Iowa) Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa AND in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
kicdam.com
Algona Teen Among Three Injured In Saturday Crash
Algona, IA (KICD)– An Algona teen is among three people injured in a two vehicle crash in Kossuth County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says a southbound SUV driven by 64-year-old Timothy Coffelt of Ravenwood, Missouri failed to stop at an intersection west of Algona around 7:30 leading to a collision with a westbound vehicle driven by 18-year-old Chase Opheim.
kiwaradio.com
Severe Weather, Heavy Rain For Much Of Iowa This Weekend, Northwest Iowa Drier
Statewide, Iowa — Portions of Iowa got beneficial rainfall this weekend, while a few areas were hit with flash flooding, hail and wind damage. Around four inches of rain fell in Waukon in northeast Iowa, as well as in the central Iowa communities of Earlham and Gilbert from Saturday into early Sunday morning. Meteorologist Ashley Bury of the National Weather Service office in Des Moines says the weather system that moved into the state Saturday encountered moisture in the air.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports he survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday. Crews from several agencies responded and used shields to prevent more grain from engulfing the farmer. They also cut holes in the bin the relieve pressure and rescued him after about an hour. Hardin County Sheriff Dave McDaniel says the farmer was conscious and alert when he was taken to an Iowa Falls hospital. The farmer’s name wasn’t released.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
High Speed Chase Saturday in Greene County Ends in Arrest of Des Moines Man
A high speed weekend pursuit ends with an arrest and charges from Greene County. According to court documents, an Iowa State Patrol Trooper noticed the driver of a Jeep Cherokee wasn’t wearing a seatbelt on Iowa Highway 144 and 280th Street around 11am Saturday. The affidavit said the trooper noticed the vehicle turned onto 280th Street and appeared to be accelerating. The trooper tried to catch up and activated his emergency lights and siren, but the vehicle refused to pull over.
Ames indoor farm sees rapid expansion
Ames indoor farm Nebullam has rebranded as Clayton Farms as it expands to the Twin Cities and sets its sights on eastern Iowa and beyond.
Radio Iowa
Iowa State University submits financial reports nine months late
A new report from the state auditor’s office indicates Iowa State University officials have struggled with computer software purchased in 2017 to manage ISU’s financial reports. As a result, ISU was nine months late in submitting data from the state fiscal year that ended in mid-2020. “Auditing by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A sweet discovery: Iowa State University Creamery back after 50-year hiatus
AMES, Iowa — A hidden gem at Iowa State University is open again after a 50-year hiatus. The ISU Creamery shut down in 1969 following a storied history at the university. Dr. Stephanie Clark, the director of the ISU Creamery, spearheaded the charge to reopen the facility. She said...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Hardin County crash
HUBBARD, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died, and a second person was injured in a crash in Hardin County on Sunday night. In a crash report, the Iowa State Patrol said the crash happened at about 9:20 p.m. south of Hubbard. Officials said a station wagon was heading eastbound on...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Ping Pong Ball Size Hail Hits Stuart Monday Morning
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Dallas,Adair and Guthrie Counties which also brought hail Monday morning. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southeastern Guthrie County, southern Dallas County and Northeastern Adair County from 6:33-7:15am. The primary hazards with the warning were more than 45 miles per...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greene County Singers Looking for More People to Join Their Group
A Greene County musical group is looking for more people to join them. The Greene County Singers is a community choir that accepts individuals of all ages and skill levels, even those who have little experience singing can also participate. The group performs at various events and programs within Greene County, with one of the last performances being this past December for holiday concerts at Central Christian Church in Jefferson and the Grand Junction Community Center. Additionally, there are no auditions to be in the Greene County Singers.
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
KCCI.com
Iowa teen dies in rollover crash after losing control on gravel road
LIVERMORE, Iowa — An Iowa teenager died in a single-vehicle crash on a gravel road Monday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Troopers say 19-year-old Desiman Stone Jr., of Livermore, was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix northbound on Ohio Avenue in Humboldt County.
Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners
A northwest Iowa town plans to spend up to $10 million to enhance its drinking water treatment so that residents will cease their use of water softeners. Those in-home treatment systems — which are often used to remove minerals in groundwater — are believed to be a prominent source of chloride that Emmetsburg’s wastewater treatment […] The post Emmetsburg wants residents to stop using water softeners appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0