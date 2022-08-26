ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Brother 24’s Joseph Criticizes Kyle’s Betrayal of The Leftovers: He ‘Didn’t Set Himself Up for Long-term Success’

By Sharon Tharp
Loyalty over love? Big Brother ’s Joseph Abdin isn’t thrilled with the way alliance mate Kyle Capener turned on The Leftovers in favor of a showmance with Alyssa Snider .

The lawyer, 25, was evicted unanimously from the game after the Utah native decided to out their alliance to his aforementioned girlfriend and Head of Household Terrance Higgins while outside at the “Dyre Fest” all week.

“I don't believe it was a long-term and feasible game move,” Joseph exclusively tells Us Weekly of Kyle after his Thursday, August 25, eviction. “If he went back into the house to the remaining Leftovers and gets exposed by any chance that he betrayed the Leftovers, he's gonna have them after him. As well, I saw the concerns on Terrence’s face working with a showmance. Turner as well. So I think he may have got himself out of the yard, but he didn't set himself up for long-term success.”

As for [Matthew] Turner ’s decision to seemingly stick with Kyle, Joseph tells Us , “I think Turner wanted to fly under the radar in the yard. All eyes are on me and if he started fighting with me, it might show that he has loyalty to a Leftover. I think I couldn't shake that off of me. And he needed an opportunity to show that, you know, he can also go back in there and betray the people he was working with. And I think this was his chance to show that.”

Joseph became close with Taylor Hale in the house and while they called it a “fauxmance,” it seems real feelings may have been there. “I definitely do care about Taylor,” he says. “I think she's so amazing. And the more I get to know her and the more time I spend with her, you know, it's hard not to with that girl, but you know, in due time.”

When asked who’s playing the best and worst games right now, the Florida native tells Us , “I think Michael [Bruner] is arguably playing one of the best games and Jasmine playing one of the worst. I only say this because Michael has been winning competition after competition and Jasmine [Davis] has been tanking her social game. So for those two reasons, I'd say these two are arguably playing the best and worst game.”

Big Brother airs on CBS Wednesdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET and Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Captain America
4d ago

Joseph isn’t a bad guy but he really didn’t have much of a game plan. I may be wrong but I don’t think he won anything. If he did I stand corrected. He struck me as a player who tried to lay low and not ruffle any feathers.

Julie Chen Moonves explains why Kyle's Big Brother betrayal 'bothers' her

Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in Terrance's sudden emergence, Kyle turning on the Leftovers, Turner picking a side, and the possible return of the split house twist. (Also read our exit interviews with Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin.)
Big Brother’s Julie Chen Moonves Reveals Her Issue With Kyle Capener’s Gameplay: ‘Something’ About It ‘Bothers Me’

Speaking her mind. Big Brother host Julie Chen Moonves opened up about her issues around Kyle Capener’s recent decision to save Alyssa Snider — a move that betrayed his closest confidants. “There’s something about the way Kyle betrayed his alliance that bothers me,” Julie, 52, told Entertainment Weekly during an interview that was published on […]
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Twin sisters who married twins reveal their sons are genetic brothers and cousins

Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers have given birth to sons who are brothers and cousins at the same time. The 25-year-old Virginia-based sisters, Briana and Brittany Deane, became pregnant at the same time and gave birth to boys who are genetically both brothers and cousins. Brittany gave birth to her son Jett in January, while her sister Briana gave birth to Jax in April.Despite the three-month time gap between two births, Jett and Jax are technically “quaternary twins”. The children are cousins and genetic brothers because of their DNA. According to multiple reports, Briana and Brittany’s...
Sally’s Reveal Leads to a Huge Argument — and Kyle Comes Clean to Summer

Chelsea finds Billy in the office and wants to go over podcast ideas. She teases him about being behind the CEO desk. He says Lily’s still out of town and jokes about how many hats he wears. Chelsea broaches the topic of getting the boys together for a play date. Billy tries to put her off and finally tells her it’s a little more complicated than a play date. Chelsea fumes, “You are never going to change your stance toward me when it comes to Johnny, are you?”
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Where is Kyle Chrisley now? Todd's son turned things around for himself

Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their own show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. The series premiered on USA Network and follows Todd, his wife, Julie, his mother, Nanny Faye, and Todd and Julie’s children, Chase and Savannah. Todd and Julie’s granddaughter, Chloe, is also in their care on the show.
‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance

Southern Charm fans were treated to a delicious surprise when it was revealed on last week’s episode that Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith were hooking up on the down-low. While some skeptical fans thought this jaw-dropping revelation was all for the cameras — “fake storyline,” they tweeted — Decider went straight to one of the sources to find out. During a Zoom conversation with Craig Conover earlier this week, Naomie’s ex revealed that he actually had heard about the fling well before the group’s trip to Auldbrass, and that it was by no means a showmance. “It wasn’t manufactured, it was...
Community Policy