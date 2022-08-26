ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

BREAKING: Mintwood Place Closed in Adams Morgan

BREAKING: Mintwood Place Closed in Adams Morgan

Pan-African Restaurant, The Bussdown, coming to Western...
WASHINGTON, DC
themunchonline.com

1101 3rd St SW #102

Call now! Modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this modern, contemporary 1Bd/1Bth Condo in the Heart of DC. This luxury condo features floor-to-ceiling windows in both the living room & bedroom allowing ample natural light. The spacious living area has hardwood floors, with an adjacent kitchen and eat-in counter in between. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, white countertops, a tile backsplash, and sleek storage cabinets. A sliding door leads to a light-filled bedroom with carpet floors and a walk-in closet. The condo building amenities include a concierge, outdoor seating, an outdoor picnic area, beautiful grounds, dining and grilling areas, a party room with a kitchen, a fitness center, a library with a sitting area, bike storage, and laundry facilities. Steps to Waterfront Metro Station. Enjoy the various shops, restaurants, groceries, and entertainment that Southwest Waterfront has to offer. Commuting to Downtown DC & Capitol Hill is a breeze. Just blocks from the Wharf, Navy Yard, Nationals Park, Safeway and so much more. Small pets only. HOA move-in fee $125. $60 non-refundable app Fee. Please email Renters Warehouse at leasing@rwdcnova.com for more information or to schedule a viewing or call at (571) 297-2775.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Pan-African Restaurant, The Bussdown, coming to Western Market this Winter

“MRP Realty and Westbrook Partners, along with consultants Cana Development, are excited to welcome The Bussdown, a Pan-African kitchen fusing Caribbean and Cajun Creole flavors, to Western Market this winter. Founders and Chefs Solomon Johnson (AKA Chef Swoop) and Mike Woods perfected the California-based ghost kitchen business after spending an entire year only accepting take-out orders during the pandemic. This time allowed Chef Swoop and Woods to curate the combination of flavors in the exact way they wanted while honoring both of their backgrounds in Cajun Creole Southern and Caribbean. The duo is excited to bring their concept back to their hometown of Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

Blazers are trending, says owner of the new ‘Vida Style’ consignment shop in Old Town

Alicia Valencia Erb just consigned herself to a new business venture in Old Town. After a career in marketing, the Alexandria resident opened Vida Style, a new consignment boutique at 210 N. Lee Street on August 1, and held a grand opening last Sunday (August 28). Erb gives consigners 50-to-60% of the profits and 60 to 90 days to sell them before they are returned.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

XO Pho & Grill Now Open

XO Pho & Grill has recently joined T-swirl Crepe at 313 N Washington St in Rockville. T-swirl Crepe has been at the location since April of 2019 with XO Pho & Grill joining a few weeks back. The XO Pho & Grill menu offers unique pho pairings such as the...
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Former Ashburn Bloom store reborn as Replay Sports

The new Replay Sports location in a former Bloom grocery store space is finally ready to open its doors. The batting cages and baseball skills center will hold an open house this weekend. As The Burn first reported back in June, the former Bloom store at the Piccadilly Plaza shopping...
ASHBURN, VA
themunchonline.com

613-615 Malcolm X Avenue SE

3 Bedroom City Living Meets Convenience - This spacious unit is conveniently located in the heart of the city. You will get easy access to all points within DC. The unit comes equipped with Refrigerator, Stove and Washer/Dryer. The unit finishes include new flooring and custom paint that make this apartment a great option for a new beginning. Easy application process and all programs are welcome!
WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Elaine's Modern Mediterranean to Open in Old Town

A new restaurant concept is coming to Queen Street in Old Town Alexandria. Elaine's Modern Mediterranean is opening at 208 Queen St., the yellow building formerly home to Bilbo Baggins, which closed when its owners retired in 2020. "Elaine's is a family-owned restaurant that will serve modern Mediterranean cuisine, which...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mocoshow.com

Pop-Up Poutine Named One of The Best Places For Poutine In America

Rockville’s Pop-Up Poutine has been named one of the best places for poutine in America by TastingTable. Poutine is a popular Canadian dish consisting of French fries topped with cheese curds and gravy. As Canadians living in the US, the owners of the Pop-Up Poutine found it impossible to find good poutine, so they came up with their own cheese curd recipe and use a sauce/gravy base that’s imported from Montreal to create the most authentic poutine in the area.
ROCKVILLE, MD
theburn.com

Ashburn’s Fleur de Cuisine and its rocky road to success

Evelyn Willis leads a hectic life. The Ashburn Village resident is a senior flight attendant with United Airlines. She is frequently on the go, jetting around the world. So, as you might imagine, planning a holiday get-together or a dinner party with friends is a challenge. That’s why she turned to the private chefs at Fleur de Cuisine for help.
ASHBURN, VA
WRIC TV

Person hit by D.C. Metro train, sent to hospital with minor injuries

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority is investigating an incident in which a person was hit by a train at a D.C. Metro station. According to a tweet from WMATA, the agency is investigating an incident of a person struck by a train at the Foggy Bottom-George Washington University Station. Silver Line trains are currently single tracking between Foggy Bottom in D.C. and Clarendon in Virginia and Blue Line trains are single tracking between Foggy Bottom and Arlington Cemetery.
WASHINGTON, DC
msn.com

Best of September: Labor Day Weekend, Festivals Galore, and More Fun Things To Do in DC with Kids

Back-to-school doesn't mean family fun has to stop! September is packed with fabulous, family-friendly things to do in DC over Labor Day weekend and all month long. Fun fairs and festivals are happening all over the area this month. Step back in time at the Maryland Renaissance Festival in Annapolis or the Mount Vernon Colonial Market & Fair. Enjoy a free festival such as the Library of Congress National Book Festival, Adams Morgan Day, and Fiesta DC. And, many of the best fall festivals near DC kick off this month at area farms, including the Cox Farms Fall Festival in Centreville, Virginia and the Gaver Farm Fall Fun Fest in Mount Airy, Maryland.
WASHINGTON, DC

