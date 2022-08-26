Carolina Panthers ‘have called’ about disgruntled New York Jets receiver Denzel Mims

Unhappy New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims may be able to get the exodus he wants with a new report claiming the Carolina Panthers have reached out about a trade for the two-year veteran.

Earlier this week, Mims reportedly informed the Jets that he no longer wanted to ply his craft in New York and was hoping for a trade out of town. The request allegedly followed weeks of Sims airing his frustration with his place in the offense to Jets head coach Robert Saleh and other organizational decision makers. Following the news, Mims’ agent released a statement explaining why his client was hoping for an opportunity elsewhere.

“Denzel tried in good faith but it’s clear he does not have a future with the Jets. Denzel vowed to come back better than ever this season and worked extremely hard in the offseason to make that happen. Still, he has been given no opportunities with the starting offense to get in a groove with them. We feel at this point a trade is our only option since the Jets have told us repeatedly they will not release him. [General manager] Joe Douglas has always done right by Denzel and we trust he will do everything in his power to find another team where Denzel can be a contributor.”

Well, it seems the Jets already have a taker in the form of the Carolina Panthers and head coach Matt Rhule.

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule angling for reunion with Denzel Mims

On Friday, The Athletic’s Panthers beat writer Joe Person revealed that the Panthers have already reached out to the Jets about a trade for Mims and explained the reasons why the team probably sees some value in the former second-round pick after two disappointing seasons.

Denzel Mims stats (2021): 11 games, 8 catches, 133 yards, 0 TDs

“Panthers have called about Jets WR Denzel Mims, per league sources. Mims had a pair of 1,000-yard receiving seasons for Matt Rhule at Baylor.

GM Scott Fitterer has said Panthers will be in on every deal. So Mims interest not surprising, esp. given his connection to Rhule. Mims is a big target (6-3, 207) who had just eight catches for 133 yards last yr. Might benefit from change of scenery. Also, Fitterer and Jets GM Joe Douglas have a trading history (see Darnold, Sam).” Update on Denzel sims trade market

Mims has not set the world on fire in his first two seasons in the NFL. However, the New York Jets did take him with the 59th pick overall in the 2020 NFL draft, so there was clearly a belief he has a great deal of potential. Rhule obviously wants to tap into that ability and give new starting quarterback Baker Mayfield another target in 2022.

The Panthers will likely need to give up a fourth or fifth-round selection for Mims, which would be a solid return for a player that has been a bust as a second-round pick so far.

