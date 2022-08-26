Read full article on original website
Related
kdsm17.com
Digital skills class helps metro parents turn education barriers into bridges
DES MOINES, Iowa — Opening a laptop may seem simple but to the communities served by Evelyn K. Davis Center for Working Families in Des Moines, it can be as foreign as a new language. “Unfortunately for the majority of our communities that come in here the students actually...
kdsm17.com
Hoover celebrates return of football after nearly cancelling season
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hoover High School came within the brink of not fielding a football team this season due to a lack of players. Hoover eventually found enough students to form a team, and the new-look Huskies introduced themselves to their home crowd. Hoover’s varsity team faced off...
Comments / 0