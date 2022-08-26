Read full article on original website
Alabama pastor calls arrest while watering flowers racial profiling
Michael Jennings was watering his neighbors' flowers. He was arrested in what he alleges is a case of racial profiling.
SPLC grants fund pre-election festivals to help Black Alabamians ‘voice’ their vote
Seven festivals aimed at boosting voter participation will focus on marginalized Black and non-white voters who identify with Southern hip hop and street wear culture, according to a representative with Alabama Forward. Evan Milligan, executive director of the Montgomery-based non-profit civic engagement group, said Monday that a portion of the...
Alabama teen passes away nearly two years after critical injuries in crash
Kaylee Carmichael was seriously hurt in a car crash in the summer of 2020 and passed away Tuesday, August 23rd.
Alabama 2-year-old shot in neck by brothers arguing over girlfriends’ promiscuity, police say
An Alabama 2-year-old girl was shot in the neck last week after police say two brothers were arguing over which of their girlfriends was less promiscuous. Tarrant, Alabama, police officers announced the arrest of Taneil Lovette Bolden, 23, who is the mother of the victim, and Bolden’s boyfriend Antonio Dequan Hasberry, 26.
Wawa coming to Alabama, but not soon enough for DeVonta Smith’s ‘addiction’
There’s just something about Wawa sandwiches. DeVonta Smith will attest to that. It won’t be long until the people of Alabama - and the Florida Panhandle - can indulge themselves in the many selections the food market/gas station chain has to offer. In April, it was reported Wawa...
wtvy.com
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
wvtm13.com
Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
Funny video shows Alabama deputy’s unexpected – and hungry - visitors
Sheriff’s Deputies deal with a wide variety of issues during the course of their day. But goats? That’s a new one. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office recently shared a video showing an unexpected experience deputy Casey Thrower had with some hungry goats. According to the Sheriff’s Department,...
Alabama woman whose husband sang to her through nursing home window during COVID dies at 83
An Alabama woman who garnered national attention when her husband sang to her through the window of her nursing home in the early days of the pandemic has died, her family said. She was 83. Ann Kline suffered from Alzheimer’s and was a patient at the John Knox Nursing Home...
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
wtvy.com
ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty
CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
kiiky.com
15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama
Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
Turnto10.com
9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
Did you know there are flying squirrels in Alabama?
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a... flying squirrel in North Alabama?
WSFA
The numbers behind this very wet August
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week
Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
This Is Alabama's Signature Cheap Food
Cheapism has compiled a list of the best signature cheap eats in every state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Alabama secretary of state candidate Wes Allen’s campaign, League of Women Voters spar over debate
A campaign consultant for Republican secretary of state hopeful Wes Allen says the League of Women Voters waited too long to begin scheduling a general election candidates’ debate, which he cannot attend. The president of the Alabama LWV, a non-partisan political organization, says it is willing to work with...
Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake
A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
