Alabama State

Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Society
wtvy.com

UAB Dental Clinic coming to Southeast Alabama

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Rural areas continue to struggle with access to dental care, and in Monday’s Dothan Rotary Club meeting this issue was addressed by guest speaker Finis St. John, Chancellor of the University of Alabama System. “The national average, which is probably low even for the nation,...
wvtm13.com

Alabama State Troopers win spot in 2022 'Best Looking Cruiser' contest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is ranked as having one of the country's best-looking cruisers in a national contest. The 2022 Best Looking Cruiser contest, hosted by the American Association of State Troopers, held voting by the public from early August through Aug. 25. ALEA posted...
wtvy.com

Alabama DHR EBT benefits

The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
wtvy.com

ADOC officer dies after collapsing on duty

CLIO, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections reports one of its officers at Easterling Correctional Facility died over the weekend. ADOC says officer Rickey Cooper, 47, collapsed during his shift on Saturday. He was rushed to Dale County Hospital but did not recover. Cooper had served with ADOC...
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
ALA
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Jobs in Alabama

Alabama budgeted $2.7 billion for more than 29,000 state employees in 2022, which represents a 4% increment from the $2.59 billion budgeted in 2021. The average annual salary of state workers in Alabama in 2022, is $55,322 (including bonuses), representing an increase from 2021. Salaries here are as high as $130,000, for high-earning state employees and as low as $18,000 for low-earning state employees.
Turnto10.com

9/11 tour honoring fallen soldiers arrives in Washington state

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Saturday, 'Task Force Tribute' made a stop in Western Washington at the Skagit County Fairgrounds. The task force is a veteran-inspired journey across the United States. It started in Michigan. 'Project RELO,' an organization that focuses on improving the quality and number of career...
WSFA

The numbers behind this very wet August

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Rain, rain, go away! That phrase has probably been used by many across Central Alabama this month. I know I’ve used it multiple times over the last 30 days. Through August 29th a whopping 10.08″ of rain has fallen in Montgomery. On its own that...
AL.com

Free Chick-fil-A: How to score free Waffle Fries next week

Chick-fil-A is joining in the celebration for the return of college football. The popular chicken chain is teaming with the University of Alabama and Auburn University to offer free Chick-fil-A Waffle Potato Fries. The offer includes free Waffle Potato Fries – size small or medium – starting Monday, Aug. 29-Friday,...
Alabama Now

Body of missing Alabama boater recovered from lake

A missing boater’s body has been found after law enforcement agencies began searching for him Thursday. At approximately 10:48 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was recovered. According to a statement from Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), McKinney went missing and apparently...
