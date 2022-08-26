Read full article on original website
Related
theashlandchronicle.com
2022 Bear Creek Salmon Festival at North Mountain Park
It has been a rough two years, to say the least, but some good things are coming back!. At North Mountain Park, monarchs are back in our gardens, field trips are back in the spring, and our favorite family event will be coming back this October. The Bear Creek Salmon...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire community meeting set for Tuesday
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Rum Creek Fire Unified Command has a time set for a community meeting. It is set to start 6pm Tuesday, August 30, at North Valley High School at 6741 Monument Drive in Grants Pass. The meeting will be livestreamed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/rumcreekfire2022. Unified...
mybasin.com
KCFD #1 Responds to Fire on Main Street
Klamath County Fire District 1 responded to a fire yesterday afternoon around 3pm in Klamath Falls at the Travelodge Motel on Main Street, where there were reports of smoke coming out of the laundry room. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the laundry room and the fire was...
klcc.org
Rum Creek Fire grows to over 8,000 acres, no new evacuations
The wildfire is burning approximately 20 miles northwest of Grants Pass, along the Rogue River near the communities of Galice and Rand. Hot temperatures and shifting winds will increase fire risk in the coming days, according to Sandy Roberts, a public information officer with the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theashlandchronicle.com
Do Not Enter the Wading Area in Lithia Park
According to Ashland Parks and Rec, high bacteria levels have been detected at the wading area in Ashland Creek near the children’s playground in Lithia Park as of Thursday, August 25, 2022. It is advised that you not get in the water (The Swim Reservoir in Lithia Park is safe to swim in).
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire past 10,000 burned acres, homes get fire crews' attention
MERLIN, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command says today the wildfire is larger than 10,000 burned acres now. Its daily report shows the fatal fire's size at 10,709 acres burned in northern Josephine County. Today's fire update released as the funeral for wildland firefighter Logan Taylor was underway in Medford. The 25-year-old Talent man died August 18th when a tree hit him while fighting the Rum Creek Fire.
KDRV
Firewatch: Level 3 Evacuations in place for Rum Creek Fire
MERLIN, Ore. -- Northwest Incident Management Team 13 has recommended that Josephine County Sheriff's Office issue a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation from South and West of the Rogue River and North of Bear Camp Road, including the communities of Rand, Galice, and along Galice Creek Road. Another Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation has been issued from North of Belknap Gulch, Little Stratton Creek. South of Angora Road and Lower Grave Creek Road. East of the Rogue River. West of Tom East Creek, Hog Creek Road and Hog Creek. Josephine County Emergency Management says that if you're under a Level 3 - GO NOW evacuation you need to leave without delay. It is unsafe to stay and threatens the safety of you, your family, and emergency responders. Your life could be in great danger. Emergency services personnel may not be available to help you if you choose to stay.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Dean Creek Fire in Central Point now fully lined
Jackson County, Ore. — Updated August 28 at 9:07 pm:. The Central Point police have cancelled the Level 1 evacuation notice for the area of: Old Upton Subdivision: North and West of Upton Road. East of Bear Creek. Updated August 28 at 8:34 pm:. The Dean Creek Fire is...
RELATED PEOPLE
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 140W Fatal, Klamath Co., Aug. 29
On August 26, 2022 at approximately 8:11 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 140W near milepost 58. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound silver Pontiac Grand Am, operated by Justin Vanscoyk (35) of Klamath Falls, crossed over the westbound lane of travel and exited the roadway, into Klamath Lake. The vehicle came to rest on its top and was submerged. Vanscoyk sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 140W was closed for approximately 1 hour while the scene was investigated. OSP was assisted by Klamath County Fire District 4 and ODOT.
KDRV
FireWatch: new fire map shows slight Rum Creek Fire advance near Galice, orders stay in place
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Rum Creek Fire's Unified Command is sharing its update burn scar map of the fire burning in northern Josephine County. It shows slight wildfire advance toward Galice since yesterday east of that community. The fire's burn area is growing, listed at 10,709 acres today, causing evacuation...
KDRV
Local barbershop offering free haircuts to those in need
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- G St. Barber Co. is offering haircuts to community members in need, free of charge. The barbershop originally started offering free cuts for a limited time in March but announced it will be extending the offer, permanently. Chase Danielle, owner of G. St. Barber Co., says...
KDRV
FireWatch: BLM expands Rum Creek Fire emergency closure area
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management is expanding its emergency fire closure area for the Rum Creek Fire tonight. The Bureau of Land Management Grants Pass Field Office (BLM) has expanded the temporary closure of BLM-managed lands in the vicinity of Rum Creek Fire for public and firefighter safety as a result of continued fire growth. The fatal fire has burned more than 8,000 acres in northern Josephine County along the Rogue River near Galice and Rand.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDRV
FireWatch: expanded, updated Rum Creek Fire evacuation orders reach I-5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is expanding its list of evacuation orders for the Rum Creek Fire in the Rand and Galice area. A Level 1 "Be Ready" evacuation notice reaches Interstate 5, shown on this map as of 11pm pacific time Sunday, August 28, 2022, including Hugo and the Grants Pass airport area.
KDRV
FireWatch: Central Point Level 1 evacuation notice canceled, fire contained
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point Police have canceled a Level 1 evacuation notice for the Old Upton Subdivision tied to a fire Sunday night. NewsWatch 12 has confirmation from Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) that the fire burning along Dean Creek Road is now 100% lined and that firefighters were able to stop the fire at four acres.
KDRV
FireWatch: BLM updates Rogue River access closures near Rum Creek Fire
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Bureau of Land Management and Josephine County are closing recreation sites along Rogue River today because of the Rum Creek Fire. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is coordinating with the Josephine County Sheriff and Josephine County Parks to close all recreation sites along the Rogue River from Hog Creek to Grave Creek.
theashlandchronicle.com
Potential Write-in Seat for APRC
The Recorder informs me that Kerry KenCairn did not complete her petition, so Parks Commissioner #4 has no candidates. Julian Bell is not continuing. Therefore, that position is ripe for a write-in candidate. If anyone has any interest in serving, they should step up now. You should be able to win enough votes by word of mouth– especially on social media. It CAN be done.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theashlandchronicle.com
Monday Morning Firefighter Funeral Procession Street Closures
MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Medford Police Department, and Oregon State Police will escort the funeral procession on Monday morning for ODF contract firefighter Logan Taylor, 25, of Talent, Ore. Taylor died while fighting the Rum Creek Fire in Josephine County. The procession will begin at 9 a.m. and traffic will be affected along the route.
actionnewsnow.com
FOUND: At-risk youth missing from Yreka has been located
YREKA, Calif. - A young man from Yreka's Travis Heights area has been reported as missing and is considered to be at-risk, according to the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office. 16-year old Ethan James Crowley was last seen walking from his home in Travis Heights just after midnight on Sunday. Crowley...
KDRV
FireWatch: Rum Creek Fire at 8,404 burned acres, nearly doubling in one day
MERLIN, Ore. -- Today's update about the Rum Creek Fire shows its size at 8,404 acres. It was reported at 4,319 burned acres yesterday. Its Unified Command plans a community meeting Tuesday. The lightning-caused wildfire has claimed one firefighter's life and is causing evacuations in northern Josephine County (below). The...
theashlandchronicle.com
Death Investigation in Ashland
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
Comments / 0