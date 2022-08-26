Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.

The Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the United States. The speed-run races pit performance boats against each other to see how fast they can take on a three-quarter mile. The event brings visitors and racers from all over the country and even outside of the country to participate.

Much of the proceeds from the races are given to various local charities and organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, the City of Lake Ozark, the Coffman Bend Fire Association, and Dogwood Animal Shelter.

The races begin tomorrow, Aug. 27, and continue on Sunday. Saturday starts with the Shootout proper from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Sunday, the Shootout Sunday PWC Races last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The awards ceremony is 4 p.m. The headquarters for the event is at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grille at 82 Aloha Lane in Sunrise Beach.

