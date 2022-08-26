ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise Beach, MO

Lake of the Ozarks Shootout hits the water this weekend

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VUZaf_0hWkLhyO00

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — The 34th Lake of the Ozarks Shootout will bring thousands to the Ozarks to watch high-speed boat races.

The Shootout is the largest unsanctioned boat race in the United States. The speed-run races pit performance boats against each other to see how fast they can take on a three-quarter mile. The event brings visitors and racers from all over the country and even outside of the country to participate.

Much of the proceeds from the races are given to various local charities and organizations, including the Boy Scouts of America, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, the City of Lake Ozark, the Coffman Bend Fire Association, and Dogwood Animal Shelter.

LAST YEAR’S RACE: The 33rd annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout boat race wrapped up Sunday

The races begin tomorrow, Aug. 27, and continue on Sunday. Saturday starts with the Shootout proper from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. On Sunday, the Shootout Sunday PWC Races last from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. The awards ceremony is 4 p.m. The headquarters for the event is at Captain Ron’s Bar & Grille at 82 Aloha Lane in Sunrise Beach.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

1442 Nichols Road, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

You don't want to miss this beautifully updated 1 bed, 1 bath condo at Heron Bay Condominiums! This Turn-Key condo comes with all the furnishings, decor, and electronics you need and is ready for you to enjoy the rest of summer/fall! Also included is the 10x20 boat slip! The vaulted ceilings make this unit feel large and the walkout deck allows for plenty of natural light and outdoor entertainment! Fully updated in 2020 with a full-size kitchen, new flooring & paint, remodeled bathroom, bar, and so much more. Located in the Heart of Osage Beach at the 21MM, this condo offers easy access to some of the Lakes best Attractions. This unit would make the perfect rental or weekend getaway. Being one of the most affordable condos on the market, be sure to schedule your showing Today so you don't miss your opportunity!
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

345 & 347 Lucy Road, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Wonderful Lakefront Duplex with Cove Protection at the 3MM, Lake of the Ozarks! This turnkey home has a great open floor plan, private parking area, and with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms on each side, there is plenty of room for everyone. An excellent investment property with Four Years of short term rental history. IT GROSSED $36,000 in 2021, $40,000+ in 2022 and could bring so much more. Bring the entire family and friends or Rent One Side for Extra Income. There are private upper and lower decks on each side with central stairs or connected by a middle deck. Stroll down to the Dock with 2 Boat Slips, 1 PWC Lift, dock locker and sink. Brand NEW structurally engineered state of the art septic, as well as a NEW Roof & Railings have been secured, making this the perfect purchase. This Duplex sits in a great location on HH and has endless opportunities, don't let this one get away!
LAKE OZARK, MO
lakeexpo.com

1356 Spindrifter Court, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Lakefront luxury at its finest! Completely renovated with no detail spared, this luxurious gem will leave you in awe. The main level offers high end LVP flooring, white oak beams, fresh paint, & main level living. The kitchen has custom kitchen cabinets, matte white GE Cafe appliances, wall mount range hood, white w/ grey vein quartz counters, pot filler faucet, & a large island. The owner's suite presents panoramic views, gas fireplace, black alligator hexagon tile flooring, double floating vanities w/ quartz counters, large tiled shower, a free standing tub filler, walk-in closet, & washer/dryer hookups. Downstairs offers 4 more BRs(1 non-confirming), 2 full BAs, & a second entertaining area w/ wet bar & LG refrigerator. Additional updates include new black roof & gutters, Sonos sound system, freshly painted stucco & decks, & aluminum railing. You have access to the community pool, parking is plentiful, & rentals are allowed! NEW MODERN BLACK FRONT DOOR BEING INSTALLED SOON***
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

UPDATE: Boater Killed After Falling Overboard & Struck By Pontoon On Lake Of The Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boater was killed after falling from a pontoon and being struck by it, Saturday evening. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers were on scene the evening of Aug. 27, after the crash on the 13 Mile Marker of the Lake of the Ozarks main channel, near the Lodge of Four Seasons. The Patrol's official report says the 2019 Sylvan pontoon was being driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada when the boat hit a wake and 29-year-old Daniel Cortez was thrown overboard and struck by the pontoon.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Sunrise Beach, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Sunrise Beach, MO
Sports
City
Ozark, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Camdenton Woman Injured in LOTO Boating Accident

A Camdenton woman was injured in a boating accident that occurred Sunday on the Big Niangua at Lake of the Ozarks. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a downstream 28-foot 2002 Chapparal SSI 280, driven by 72-year-old George R. Weber of Camdenton, was at the .2 mile marker of the Big Niangua around 6:45 p.m., when the boat struck a large wake, causing 70-year-old Debra A. Weber to impact the vessel, injuring her back.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

70 Woodland Circle, Eldon, Missouri 65026

Immaculate 5bed/3bath home just outside of Lake Ozark in School of the Osage school district, in a desirable & very friendly neighborhood. Home has been completely painted throughout, new carpet in beds downstairs, new built in at entryway & some new fixtures. Main level living home on over 2 acres w/ vaulted ceilings, 2 living areas & nice fenced in back yard. Main level features nice hardwood floors, huge kitchen w/ tons of counter top & cabinet space, open concept & great natural light, makes for a fantastic entertainment space. Master suite features walk-in shower, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets! Lower level family room has a large open space, LVP floors, woodburning fireplace, wet bar, 2bedrooms/1bathroom & walk-out to the covered patio & fenced in yard. Unfinished room downstairs would make a great in home gym or large storage room which also has a separate safe room. Cozy center firepit area is great for family or community gatherings.Large 2 car garage is heated/cooled.
ELDON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Of The Ozarks#Vehicles#The Boy Scouts Of America#Bar Grille#Nexstar Media Inc
krcgtv.com

Power outage in Columbia affects 1,634 customers

UPDATE: Columbia Water and Light tweeted that the power was restored by 5:50 pm Monday. ORIGINAL STORY: The City of Columbia reported a power outage Monday afternoon. The city's power outage website showed that 1,634 customers were affected. The outage seems to be centered on South Providence Road and Research...
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou preparing for heavy traffic involving rare Thursday football game

The University of Missouri is making accommodations for the increased traffic expected for Thursday evening’s football season opener at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Tigers will battle Louisiana Tech at 7 pm. Mizzou’s campus operations, including in-person classes, will continue as normal on Thursday. However, MU is asking all employees who work on-campus in non-public-facing roles and who can work remotely for the rest of the day to leave campus at noon on Thursday.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
lakeexpo.com

35200 Olathe Drive, Lebanon, Missouri 65536

An absolute staggering piece of property that has everything YOU want/need! Gated entrance & blacktop to your front door, 5beds/5.5baths, 6,000sqft, 7 car garage, shop w/ living quarters, stocked pond w/ dock, pool, playground, basketball, frisbee golf course, 76 acres, fenced & X-fenced. Attention to detail throughout; mature landscaping, irrigation, wrap around porch w/ composite decking, vaulted ceiling w/ solid wood beams, hand scraped hickory floors, stone gas fireplace, screened in porch, immaculate kitchen w/ custom cabinets, copper sinks, large formal dining area & so much more.New 50yr roof, furnace, inground pet fence & STARLINK internet just installed.Main lvl living & lower level features a wet bar, large family/movie room, expanded office, bonus room(currently a workout room) & 5th bedroom(non-conforming).Pool area features stamped concrete, stone wood-burn FP, screened in kitchenette, HUGE hot tub & 3 car garage on back side. Home only 10min from Hwy 54 exit in Camdenton!
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Neosho mother, seven children injured in crash with semi

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. — A mother and seven of her children are in hospitals after a collision with a tractor-trailer unit in Gasconade County. Ashlee D. Nelson, 36, of Neosho was driving a van with seven of her children when she got into a collision with a tractor-trailer unit east of Jefferson City Thursday morning. […]
NEOSHO, MO
krcgtv.com

Two dead, three hurt in UTV crash in Camden County

Two people are dead and three are hurt after a UTV crash in Camden County. The crash happened at 6 pm Friday on Avalon Way, near Huff N Puff Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online reports, Mary Kirby, 64, of Gravois Mills, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Defender, a side-by-side UTV.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County

Two teenagers from Arkansas are reported missing from Baxter County, Arkansas, and law enforcement officials there think they may have headed for Pulaski County, Missouri. According to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Joni Raingrace Templer of Henderson was last seen at her home late Sunday morning. She said she was going on a picnic with her boyfriend, Brandon Wheat. The two were last seen in a red 2004 Chrysler Pacifica, which was discovered to be abandoned around 5:30 Sunday evening. Law enforcement officials say Templer and Wheat may be traveling to Pulaski County, Missouri, with a tan-colored Great Pyrenees dog. Templer reportedly has family members in Columbia. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Templer or Wheat should contact Baxter County Sheriff’s Investigator Brian Williams at 870-425-7000, or [email protected]
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
khqa.com

Man killed in US 54 motorcycle crash

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — On Wednesday, a Pike County, Missouri crash left one person dead and another seriously injured. A motorcycle driven by Randy Wilson, of Urbana, veered off the side of US 54 at Doughtery Pike Road. The motorcycle then stuck a roadsign and continued down an...
PIKE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy