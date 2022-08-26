Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leads Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by seven points, according to a new Albuquerque Journal poll. Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff, whose company conducted the poll, tells the Journal the seven-point lead puts Lujan Grisham in “a good position” right now, but that could easily change given the Nov. 8 general election remains more than two months away. As the story points out, an incumbent New Mexico governor hasn’t lost a race since 1994 when Democrat Bruce King lost to Republican challenger Gary Johnson. The story does not note, however, that King lost that race by approximately the same number of votes garnered by Green Party candidate Roberto Mondragon, King’s former lieutenant governor. In this year’s gubernatorial race, approximately 5% of voters say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie and 8% remain undecided. New polling also shows Democrats with double-digit leads in other statewide races, such as the attorney’s general race, in which Democrat Raúl Torrez leads by 16 percentage points over Republican Jeremy Gay. The poll also shows Democrats with 11- to 12-point leads in the races for secretary of state, land commissioner and treasurer, with Sanderoff noting those races typically favor the Democrats, given their electoral advantage; as of July, 44.4% of New Mexican voters are registered as Democrats compared with 31.2% Republicans. The state also has 22.3% of voters who decline to state a party affiliation and 1% registered as Libertarian and as “other.” The optimistic state outlook for Democrats arrives as the party sees signs it may have better-than-anticipated outcomes at the federal level during the forthcoming midterm election.

