Santa Fe, NM

Jennifer Rodriguez-Rodgers
4d ago

Meanwhile, enrollment is way down, literacy rates are down, school violence, dropout rates and reported suicide attempts are way up…how does that deserve praise?

SeeMeKnowMore
4d ago

Praising them for spending the way they want, for problems that they helped create🤪

kunm.org

School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage

Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico and several plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.
KOAT 7

Mayor Tim Keller sends 'Safe Outdoor Space' bill back to city council

Two weeks ago Albuquerque City Council passed legislation to prevent what they're calling 'Safe Outdoor Spaces,' but just yesterday Mayor Tim Keller vetoed that. The city council originally passed legislation to allow for these spaces back in June but about a month later, they reversed their decision saying the public was afraid of these spaces becoming like the now closed Coronado Park.
Santa Fe Reporter

Gov. Lujan Grisham, Dems Lead in Election Poll

Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leads Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by seven points, according to a new Albuquerque Journal poll. Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff, whose company conducted the poll, tells the Journal the seven-point lead puts Lujan Grisham in “a good position” right now, but that could easily change given the Nov. 8 general election remains more than two months away. As the story points out, an incumbent New Mexico governor hasn’t lost a race since 1994 when Democrat Bruce King lost to Republican challenger Gary Johnson. The story does not note, however, that King lost that race by approximately the same number of votes garnered by Green Party candidate Roberto Mondragon, King’s former lieutenant governor. In this year’s gubernatorial race, approximately 5% of voters say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie and 8% remain undecided. New polling also shows Democrats with double-digit leads in other statewide races, such as the attorney’s general race, in which Democrat Raúl Torrez leads by 16 percentage points over Republican Jeremy Gay. The poll also shows Democrats with 11- to 12-point leads in the races for secretary of state, land commissioner and treasurer, with Sanderoff noting those races typically favor the Democrats, given their electoral advantage; as of July, 44.4% of New Mexican voters are registered as Democrats compared with 31.2% Republicans. The state also has 22.3% of voters who decline to state a party affiliation and 1% registered as Libertarian and as “other.” The optimistic state outlook for Democrats arrives as the party sees signs it may have better-than-anticipated outcomes at the federal level during the forthcoming midterm election.
KRQE News 13

Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
ksfr.org

The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N

State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
momcollective.com

Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18

Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
rrobserver.com

UNM students experience food insecurity, may be causing drop-outs

Many people probably remember that time they had to live off of Kraft mac n cheese and ramen noodles for a couple months in college. The tradition, it would seem, hasn’t disappeared from college dorms completely. Now, because students have trouble getting any food, the University of New Mexico...
Jill Biden
KRQE News 13

Nationwide air travel complaints up, where does Albuquerque rank?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation says consumer complaints about air travel have risen more than 200%. Part of the issue has been delays over the last few months. In June of 2022, the Albuquerque International Sunport saw more than 1600 arrivals and departures, new data from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) […]
KRQE News 13

Parent asks why APS didn’t tell him about Sandia HS threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque parent is asking why he didn’t receive an alert Thursday night about a school threat. Albuquerque Public Schools alerted parents Friday morning that APS police learned of the possible threat to Sandia High School late Wednesday night. One parent says he did not receive the email until 10:30 a.m. which was […]
KRQE News 13

One year in: What is Albuquerque’s social worker emergency response team doing?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Albuquerque’s new “third tier” of emergency response. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS was first pitched in June 2020 amid a national conversation about the role of police departments in American society. Billed by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller as a professional training civilian force with […]
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
newmexiconewsport.com

Back to school in the fire zone

TIERRA MONTE — Ever since the start of the monsoon season, a torrent of boulders and debris has tumbled down the mountainside toward the Encinias family home, only months after the land was laid bare by fire. On April 22, the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon blaze consumed almost everything around them, including their five-bedroom house, private well and most all worldly possessions. Since then, the family of five, their four dogs and eight cats have lived in a 38-foot RV.
workingtheflame.com

Glass Blowing Classes in New Mexico 2022 [Updated]

Working the Flame is supported by its readers. We may earn commission at no extra cost to you if you buy through a link on this page. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. List of Glass Blowing Classes in New Mexico 2022 [Updated]. Table of Contents show.
KRQE News 13

Video shows moments after crash involving New Mexico senator

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released video shows the aftermath of a violent crash caused by a New Mexico senator behind the wheel. When police saw the destruction, they said it was a miracle no one was severely hurt. Officers tried to piece together how a Chevy SUV ended...
KRQE News 13

Frida Kahlo exhibit coming to Albuquerque

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the highly successful exhibit of Beyond Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo the influential Mexican artist is getting similar treatment at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District. It’s a lot like the recent Beyond Van Gogh Exhibit with full room-sized projections. Except this exhibit does not focus on the artist’s work itself, […]
