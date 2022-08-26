Read full article on original website
Jennifer Rodriguez-Rodgers
4d ago
Meanwhile, enrollment is way down, literacy rates are down, school violence, dropout rates and reported suicide attempts are way up…how does that deserve praise?
SeeMeKnowMore
4d ago
Praising them for spending the way they want, for problems that they helped create🤪
School districts use funds for housing to help with teacher shortage
Education has been hit hard by teacher shortages and professional burnout. That’s especially true in rural New Mexico. The Legislature has recently taken steps to return over $80 million dollars of operational funding to some school districts in northern New Mexico and several plan to use the funds to construct or maintain teacher housing.
Mayor Tim Keller sends 'Safe Outdoor Space' bill back to city council
Two weeks ago Albuquerque City Council passed legislation to prevent what they're calling 'Safe Outdoor Spaces,' but just yesterday Mayor Tim Keller vetoed that. The city council originally passed legislation to allow for these spaces back in June but about a month later, they reversed their decision saying the public was afraid of these spaces becoming like the now closed Coronado Park.
Gov. Lujan Grisham, Dems Lead in Election Poll
Incumbent Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham leads Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti by seven points, according to a new Albuquerque Journal poll. Albuquerque-based Research and Polling Inc. President Brian Sanderoff, whose company conducted the poll, tells the Journal the seven-point lead puts Lujan Grisham in “a good position” right now, but that could easily change given the Nov. 8 general election remains more than two months away. As the story points out, an incumbent New Mexico governor hasn’t lost a race since 1994 when Democrat Bruce King lost to Republican challenger Gary Johnson. The story does not note, however, that King lost that race by approximately the same number of votes garnered by Green Party candidate Roberto Mondragon, King’s former lieutenant governor. In this year’s gubernatorial race, approximately 5% of voters say they plan to vote for Libertarian candidate Karen Bedonie and 8% remain undecided. New polling also shows Democrats with double-digit leads in other statewide races, such as the attorney’s general race, in which Democrat Raúl Torrez leads by 16 percentage points over Republican Jeremy Gay. The poll also shows Democrats with 11- to 12-point leads in the races for secretary of state, land commissioner and treasurer, with Sanderoff noting those races typically favor the Democrats, given their electoral advantage; as of July, 44.4% of New Mexican voters are registered as Democrats compared with 31.2% Republicans. The state also has 22.3% of voters who decline to state a party affiliation and 1% registered as Libertarian and as “other.” The optimistic state outlook for Democrats arrives as the party sees signs it may have better-than-anticipated outcomes at the federal level during the forthcoming midterm election.
Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
SFCC, Kids Campus, Santa Fe Higher Education Center Will Close To Observe Labor Day Sept. 6
Santa Fe Community College at 6401 Richards Ave. in Santa Fe will be closed Labor Day. Courtesy/SFCC. Santa Fe Community College (SFCC) and the Santa Fe Higher Education Center will observe Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 6. No classes will be held, and no student services will be available. SFCC’s child development center, Kids Campus will be closed.
The City of Albuquerque unveils the B.R.A.I.N
State and city officials unveiled the Balanced Resource Acquisition and Information Network or B.R.I.A.N for short Tuesday morning at Albuquerque City Hall. The B.R.I.A.N has been in development for roughly 12 months and is a first-of-its-kind tool in the nation, and will allow the city to monitor utility use across all facilities in real time.
Guide to the New Mexico State Fair for Families | September 8-18
Nothing makes me feel quite so nostalgic and full of that good ol’ fashioned New Mexico pride like a day at the New Mexico State Fair. It’s farm animals, fry bread, amazing local art, rodeos, concerts, cultural celebrations, silly fun, thrill rides, and so much more. It really is a celebration of our beautiful, diverse state, and it has been since 1938!
UNM students experience food insecurity, may be causing drop-outs
Many people probably remember that time they had to live off of Kraft mac n cheese and ramen noodles for a couple months in college. The tradition, it would seem, hasn’t disappeared from college dorms completely. Now, because students have trouble getting any food, the University of New Mexico...
