kslnewsradio.com
Woman injured after being struck by arrow from target shooter
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Police in West Valley City say a woman was injured Saturday when she was struck in the leg by an arrow in the parking lot of a Walmart. Police say a man was target shooting with his bow in a field next to the Walmart on 5675 W. 6200 S. when an arrow sailed into the parking lot.
msn.com
One killed, four hospitalized after crash in Clearfield
One person has died and four others were hospitalized after a crash in Davis County. Officials said they received reports of the crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. They responded to the scene at 650 East and SR-193 and learned two vehicles were involved, one of which had rolled.
KSLTV
Woman struck by arrow in West Valley Walmart parking lot
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman walking to her car in a Walmart parking lot is recovering after getting hit in the leg by a stray arrow. The incident happened Saturday at 5675 W. 6200 South in West Valley City. Roxeanne Vainuku, public information officer for the West...
Gephardt Daily
Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday. The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store...
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
Gephardt Daily
West Jordan PD: Suspect faces felony charges after assaults during basketball game at fitness center
WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 30-year-old man was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Friday after allegedly cutting a victim as they played basketball at a Vasa fitness center in West Jordan. West Jordan police were summoned to the scene, where they interviewed...
Gephardt Daily
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake County DA charges former Bluffdale fire chief, mayoral candidate John Roberts with felony misuse of public funds
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against former Bluffdale Fire Chief John Calvin Roberts, alleging he falsified payroll and work logs to pay firefighters for shifts they did not work. Roberts, 68, has been...
KUTV
Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Parole Fugitive subject of At Large: Utah's Fugitives captured by Metro Gang Unit. This is video of Ethan Elvoid Hall jumping a fence in Murray provided to 2News Investigates by the homeowner. He was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Friday night. Sgt. Melody...
South Jordan officials searching for alleged thief
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? South Jordan Public Safety officials are searching for a suspect accused of stealing items from a utility closet. The suspect’s image was captured on security camera footage during the theft. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact authorities at (801) 254-4708 or (801) […]
KSLTV
Family of 20-year-old burn victim says he is ‘staying positive’ while in the hospital
SALT LAKE CITY — A South Jordan man is recovering in the hospital with second- and third-degree burns to the right side of his body after an accident at a construction site. Colton Brasier, 20, while working as a plumber at a job in the Avenues last Tuesday, caught fire when he went to fill an air compressor with gasoline from a metal gas can in the back of this trailer.
KSLTV
Utah family pleads for help in 40-year-old cold case
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A Davis County family is pleading for help in a 40-year-old cold case. It was today, back in 1982, when 3-year-old Rachael Runyan disappeared from a playground behind her family’s home. “It was only minutes as I prepared their lunch,” said Elaine Runyan.
West Jordan basketball game ends in stabbing
WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A man faces felony assault charges after allegedly stabbing another man over a basketball game dispute in West Jordan Friday. Kirby Zou, 30, was reportedly playing basketball at Vasa gym when he and another got into an argument about the game. West Jordan Police say Zou and the victim got […]
Family of child pulled from reservoir calls his recovery a miracle
A 9-year old Eagle Mountain boy continues to recover in the hospital after being rescued from a truck that ended up in a Summit County reservoir.
Utah man facing 50 felonies for fraud, forgery
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man faces 50 felony charges in relation to forgery after allegedly attempting to use a fraudulent check to pay for an item at a Smith’s grocery store. On Friday, August 19 at approximately 1:24 p.m., a Saratoga Springs Police officer responded to a fraud in progress at a […]
KSLTV
Citing ‘significant danger to public health,’ Utah regulators shutter pain clinic
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Suffering from debilitating foot pain, several Utahns trusted a Taylorsville clinic to help them feel better. Utahns like Larry Perkins, who has battled neuropathy for three decades. Peripheral neuropathy has overtaken his life. Perkins said he can’t drive more than a few miles without losing feeling...
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
