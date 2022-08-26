Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
dakotafreepress.com
Prison Raises Nice, But Understaffing Still Putting Guards at Risk
Governor Kristi Noem’s pay raises for prison personnel depend on job vacancies remaining open. Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko told Joint Appropriations last week that the extra money for the raises is coming from appropriated money going unspent due to the fact that the department can’t fill all budgeted positions:
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota League of Women Voters endorse Amendment D
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota League of Women Voters has joined the coalition endorsing Amendment “D” this November. That would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. League spokesperson Amy Scott-Stolz says it’s a matter of human rights. Scott-Stolz says the expansion would cover more working people that...
dakotanewsnow.com
After pushback, South Dakota Attorney General’s office modifies abortion amendment language
PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota voters will more than likely go to the polls in November 2024 to determine whether or not a right to an abortion should be in the state’s constitution. And while the title and the explanation for that amendment have officially been finalized, it did...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Poll shows ballot measure for recreational marijuana in South Dakota will likely fail
(Pierre, SD) -- Could it be a preview for us in North Dakota?. A statewide poll in South Dakota indicates a measure voters will consider this November to legalize recreational marijuana among adults will likely fail. The poll was commissioned by South Dakota News Watch and surveyed 500 registered voters...
dakotafreepress.com
Smith Focused on Solving South Dakota Problems, Not Scoring Points with Out-of-State Partisans
Democratic candidate for governor Jamie Smith says he’ll work on issues of real interest to South Dakotans, not fake issues of interest to outside partisans and national campaign donors:. Smith said he supports access to abortion with limitations. He also favors legalizing recreational marijuana. State voters have signaled support...
dakotanewsnow.com
Matters of the State: Johnson slams student loan forgiveness; Rounds discusses farmland bill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, Rep. Dusty Johnson explains why he thinks student loan forgiveness will lead to larger issues. He also discusses his bill to protect Mount Rushmore. Sen. Mike Rounds joins the program to talk about two bills...
dakotafreepress.com
Vargo Says No Official Word from GAB Yet on Noem Plane Complaint
Seven days ago, the Government Accountability Board referred the complaint about Governor Kristi Noem’s possible personal and political misuse of the state plane back to the Attorney General’s office. Six days ago, Democratic Representative Jamie Smith, Republican Representative Scott Odenbach, and Republican Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch called on the Noem-appointed Attorney General Mark Vargo to name a special prosecutor to avoid any conflict of interest in the handling of that complaint.
voiceofalexandria.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Sioux Falls, SD using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
sdpb.org
Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre
The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
Who Works Harder – Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota?
Someone once told me, that you work to live not live to work. When you think about that it's true. Just like financial guru, Dave Ramsey has always preached - live like no one else so you can live like no one else. When it comes to working hard, the...
beckersasc.com
South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic
Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
South Dakota group worried about legal marijuana impact on kids
Jim Kinyon didn’t get involved in the fight against Amendment A in 2020.
KIDS・
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
dakotafreepress.com
Feds Say Rapid City Shooting Range Won’t Impact Environment
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded that South Dakota Game Fish and Parks’ and Governor Kristi Noem‘s proposed shooting range northeast of Rapid City on Elk Vale Road would have no significant impact on the environment. The Fish and Wildlife Service published its finding on August 19, making final the no-impact conclusions it published in its draft assessment in February.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Aug. 29
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Aug. 29 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
kiwaradio.com
Top Iowa Democrats Say Spirit Lake Schools’ Gun Plan Is Devastating
Spirit Lake, Iowa — The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that...
drgnews.com
Wasko connects Corrections Department prison staff shortage with internal issues, competition from Hughes and other counties
The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons during their recent meeting (Aug. 24, 2022) in Pierre. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says it’s connected to problems in the department. Wasko says their number of open positions...
nwestiowa.com
Hawarden chamber director resigns
HAWARDEN—The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce will soon begin the search for a new director as previous director Cathie Brown has resigned. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce board, in an Aug. 16 e-mail to chamber members, said Brown resigned her position as chamber director earlier this month. “Cathie’s energy and...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure
YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
