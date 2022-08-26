ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

Prison Raises Nice, But Understaffing Still Putting Guards at Risk

Governor Kristi Noem’s pay raises for prison personnel depend on job vacancies remaining open. Corrections Secretary Kellie Wasko told Joint Appropriations last week that the extra money for the raises is coming from appropriated money going unspent due to the fact that the department can’t fill all budgeted positions:
POLITICS
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota League of Women Voters endorse Amendment D

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- The South Dakota League of Women Voters has joined the coalition endorsing Amendment “D” this November. That would expand Medicaid coverage in the state. League spokesperson Amy Scott-Stolz says it’s a matter of human rights. Scott-Stolz says the expansion would cover more working people that...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
State
South Dakota State
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
dakotafreepress.com

Vargo Says No Official Word from GAB Yet on Noem Plane Complaint

Seven days ago, the Government Accountability Board referred the complaint about Governor Kristi Noem’s possible personal and political misuse of the state plane back to the Attorney General’s office. Six days ago, Democratic Representative Jamie Smith, Republican Representative Scott Odenbach, and Republican Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch called on the Noem-appointed Attorney General Mark Vargo to name a special prosecutor to avoid any conflict of interest in the handling of that complaint.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Economy#Medicaid#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Medical Insurance#Medical Services#General Health#Democrats
sdpb.org

Democrat wants to address more complex, less partisan, problems in Pierre

The Democratic candidate for South Dakota governor says the state needs to tackle complex issues, not partisan issues. Jamie Smith told an audience in Rapid City, he’s running a what-you-see-is-what-you-get style campaign. Smith, who's 51, is a realtor from Sioux Falls. The former high school teacher was first elected...
RAPID CITY, SD
beckersasc.com

South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic

Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
North Platte Post

SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
POLITICS
dakotafreepress.com

Feds Say Rapid City Shooting Range Won’t Impact Environment

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded that South Dakota Game Fish and Parks’ and Governor Kristi Noem‘s proposed shooting range northeast of Rapid City on Elk Vale Road would have no significant impact on the environment. The Fish and Wildlife Service published its finding on August 19, making final the no-impact conclusions it published in its draft assessment in February.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Wasko connects Corrections Department prison staff shortage with internal issues, competition from Hughes and other counties

The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons during their recent meeting (Aug. 24, 2022) in Pierre. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says it’s connected to problems in the department. Wasko says their number of open positions...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hawarden chamber director resigns

HAWARDEN—The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce will soon begin the search for a new director as previous director Cathie Brown has resigned. The Hawarden Chamber of Commerce board, in an Aug. 16 e-mail to chamber members, said Brown resigned her position as chamber director earlier this month. “Cathie’s energy and...
HAWARDEN, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
YANKTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy