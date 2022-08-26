ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

Comments / 64

Helen Schmelzer
3d ago

there'll be more as long as there are still people out there with the names of those who don't want that list leaked

Reply(1)
24
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hill

Officials confirm death of Jeffrey Epstein mentor Hoffenberg

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found Tuesday in Derby...
DERBY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Derby, CT
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
Derby, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Lite 98.7

Abandoned NY State Psychiatric Hospital! What Went On In Building 23?

There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illness. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
fox5ny.com

Woman stabbed to death in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating the stabbing death of a woman in Queens. It happened around 7 a.m. on Friday on 41st Road in Flushing. Officers responded to an apartment and found the woman unconscious with multiple stab wounds to her chest. EMS responded and pronounced her dead...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Teen arrested in brutal beating of off-duty NYPD officer: officials

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Police have arrested one suspect in the brutal beating of an off-duty NYPD officer in the Bronx, officials said Friday. Oshawn Logan, 18, of the Bronx, is charged with robbery, gang assault, assault, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon for his alleged involvement in the violent robbery of 48-year-old […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ponzi Scheme#Frauds#Towers Financial Corp#The New York Post
Daily Voice

Newburgh Man Confesses To Killing Missing Teacher

A Hudson Valley man has confessed to killing a missing teacher and will provide information to police to help find her body. Orange County resident Matthew Mercado, age 39, of Newburgh, made the admission in court on Thursday, Aug. 25, while pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the death of Jessica Lopez, also of Newburgh, who has been missing since 2019.
NEWBURGH, NY
Register Citizen

Former Bridgeport school board chair Jessica Martinez taken into custody for violating terms of release

NEW HAVEN — Former Bridgeport Board of Education chairwoman Jessica Martinez was taken into custody Thursday morning after violating conditions of her pretrial release. In a report, U.S. Probation Officer Lisa van Sambeck said Martinez has tested positive multiple times for cocaine use and violated her home confinement order while awaiting trial. Martinez was charged along with state Sen. Dennis Bradley last May with alleged campaign finance fraud.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

New London teen arrested with ghost gun

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old New London man was arrested Friday night after a fight led police to discover the man’s “ghost gun,” police say. Police responded to 66 Connecticut Avenue Apartment #2 around 9:31 p.m. Friday to a reported disturbance. When officers arrived at the scene they saw two men fighting, and […]
NEW LONDON, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven police board fires cop who lied about traffic stop

NEW HAVEN — Police Commissioner Michael Lawlor spoke for the board Thursday after it unanimously agreed to terminate the deputy commander at the police training academy, stating that a major obligation of officers is to always be truthful. Police Chief Karl Jacobson had recommended Sgt. Shayna Kendall be let...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5ny.com

Long Island boat fire injures 5

NEW YORK - Five people were hospitalized Friday after a boat caught on fire on Long Island Friday evening. According to the Suffolk County Police Department, at around 5 p.m., crews responded to a report of a boat fire near Sumpwans Avenue in Babylon. Six people, all men, were reportedly...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Woman, 74, randomly punched in face on Midtown Manhattan street

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 74-year-old woman was randomly punched in the face by another woman on a Midtown street, authorities said early Friday in a public appeal for tips. The victim was walking along Madison Avenue near East 52nd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday when the assailant slugged her in the face without any […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC News

NBC News

449K+
Followers
53K+
Post
293M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy