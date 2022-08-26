Read full article on original website
Your Radio Place
Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris dies at 64
CADIZ , Ohio – Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris died Saturday at the age of 64. Norris was a member of the board of commissioners since 2012 and had spent a number of years working with the Harrison County Highway Department. He also served on the board for the county fair. Norris reportedly fought a long battle with cancer.
WTAP
County Commission: 8/29/2022. Sheriff Rick Woodyard requests six new vehicles
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sheriff Rick Woodyard stood in front of county commission today to request an emergency request for the purchase of six new department vehicles. This comes after his March request was accepted and the dealership changed the timeline of the cars that the department planned to receive.
Your Radio Place
Events continue at the Noble County Fair
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The 170th edition of the Noble County Fair is continuing with many events up to its last day on September 3. The fair has already made several awards regarding the raising of various animals and other activities. The Rough Truck contest will be held Thursday at...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
Your Radio Place
Roberta G. Cain, 92 of Quaker City, Ohio
Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
WHIZ
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
Your Radio Place
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic. OHHS has five...
thepostathens.com
Local group proposes Athens become sanctuary city
On Monday, Aug. 1, a local reproductive rights advocacy group, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, went to Athens City Council with a petition to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive rights. Chelsea Langlois, a member of the ABA, said the group started at her house shortly before the...
WTOV 9
Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
Your Radio Place
The Muskingum County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate. According to the Foundation, grant competition is for capital improvement projects only. Projects such as roof repair, wheelchair entrance, computer hardware, and other physical improvements or equipment will be accepted. The competition is open to all Muskingum County nonprofit organizations. The applying organization must be a 501c3, Political Subdivision, or School District or be affiliated with such an organization.
Your Radio Place
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, 93 of Zanesville
Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
Suspects wanted for Meigs County, Ohio breaking and entering
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering. The sheriff’s office provided the photos below. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.
Your Radio Place
Belmont County residents warned of phone scams representing its department
A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff’s office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven’t registered properly. The caller than asks the person to get gift cards and provide the card numbers to “erase” warrants.
5 vehicle crash on Ohio interstate involving 2 school buses, 2 medical transport vans and vehicle
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Both lanes of I-70 Eastbound are now back open after a crash involving two school buses, two medical transport vans and a vehicle. OSHP tells 7NEWS that the medical transport vans were not ambulances. They were carrying items for medical use. That crash happened at Mile Marker 219 in Belmont […]
WTRF
Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening
Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
Person dead after Southeast Ohio explosion
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
WHIZ
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
Your Radio Place
Linden Avenue in Zanesville is scheduled to have nightly closures because of I-70 bridge work
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Work on Interstate 70 continues in Zanesville and motorists will face some nightly road closures. According to ODOT, Linden Avenue under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures on Monday and Tuesday (August 29-30) while work is underway on the Muskingum River Bridge. The closures are expected to take place fdrom 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
