Noble County, OH

Your Radio Place

Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris dies at 64

CADIZ , Ohio – Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris died Saturday at the age of 64. Norris was a member of the board of commissioners since 2012 and had spent a number of years working with the Harrison County Highway Department. He also served on the board for the county fair. Norris reportedly fought a long battle with cancer.
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Events continue at the Noble County Fair

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The 170th edition of the Noble County Fair is continuing with many events up to its last day on September 3. The fair has already made several awards regarding the raising of various animals and other activities. The Rough Truck contest will be held Thursday at...
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Noble County, OH
Your Radio Place

Roberta G. Cain, 92 of Quaker City, Ohio

Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.
QUAKER CITY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant

WOODSFIELD, Ohio Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic. OHHS has five...
WOODSFIELD, OH
thepostathens.com

Local group proposes Athens become sanctuary city

On Monday, Aug. 1, a local reproductive rights advocacy group, Athenians for Bodily Autonomy, or ABA, went to Athens City Council with a petition to make Athens a sanctuary city for reproductive rights. Chelsea Langlois, a member of the ABA, said the group started at her house shortly before the...
ATHENS, OH
WTOV 9

Belmont County Sheriff's Office warns of phone con taking place

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff's Office says people need to be aware of callers making demands that don't come from deputies. A caller claiming himself as a representative of the sheriff's office says there are outstanding warrants, or in the case of sex offenders, that they haven't registered properly.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

The Muskingum County Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate. According to the Foundation, grant competition is for capital improvement projects only. Projects such as roof repair, wheelchair entrance, computer hardware, and other physical improvements or equipment will be accepted. The competition is open to all Muskingum County nonprofit organizations. The applying organization must be a 501c3, Political Subdivision, or School District or be affiliated with such an organization.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, 93 of Zanesville

Robert (Bob) Eugene Wiley, age 93, went to be with his Lord and Savior on August 29, 2022 in Westerville, Ohio. He was the only child of Ammon Eldon and Elsie Long Wiley from Zanesville, Ohio. He lived many years with his loving grannie, Alice Wiley. Bob attended Zanesville City...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

Residents across Ohio County without power Monday Evening

Wheeling, W. VA (WTRF) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms has resulted in power outages for areas of the Ohio Valley. This primarily included Ohio County, with about 1000 residents still without power as of 7:00 PM Monday evening. Around 1000 people or ~5% of the county are reported to...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WDTN

Person dead after Southeast Ohio explosion

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A person is dead after an explosion in the Scipio Township area of Meigs County. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that they began investigating the explosion of a homemade explosive device on Friday. They say that a person died from injuries sustained in the explosion. They say that they are working […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage

The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
WHITE COTTAGE, OH
Your Radio Place

Linden Avenue in Zanesville is scheduled to have nightly closures because of I-70 bridge work

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Work on Interstate 70 continues in Zanesville and motorists will face some nightly road closures. According to ODOT, Linden Avenue under I-70 will be closed for nightly closures on Monday and Tuesday (August 29-30) while work is underway on the Muskingum River Bridge. The closures are expected to take place fdrom 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

