ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its 2nd Annual Fall Grant Competition. Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate. According to the Foundation, grant competition is for capital improvement projects only. Projects such as roof repair, wheelchair entrance, computer hardware, and other physical improvements or equipment will be accepted. The competition is open to all Muskingum County nonprofit organizations. The applying organization must be a 501c3, Political Subdivision, or School District or be affiliated with such an organization.

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO