Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
Southern Utah rain flushes out hordes of scorpions
SALT LAKE CITY — Southern Utah residents have not only been awash in torrential rains and flash flooding, the storms are exposing a plethora of scorpions. Researchers say they become more active in the cooler, more humid weather and come out at night to hunt their prey. What the...
kslnewsradio.com
Scorpions thrive after southern Utah’s recent rainstorms
SAINT GEORGE, Utah — Residents in Saint George are seeing more scorpions during monsoon season. The arthropods appear to be popping up more and more down South. Southern Utah University Biology Professor Bill Heyborne tells St. George News scorpions tend to burrow underground to hide from the daytime sun, but, during monsoon season, they tend to show up more because they like the cool/humid nighttime to hunt for food.
Gephardt Daily
National Weather Service says Utah heat to linger for days
UTAH, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Northern Utah is flirting with triple-digit temperatures for most of the next week, and in Southern Utah, the heat will go beyond harmless flirtation. Most Utah residents will enjoy some relief at night, with lows ranging between 59 degrees (Thursday in Cache...
Bakery chain in Utah giving out 250 free cakes
UTAH (ABC4) – On Sept. 1, Nothing Bundt Cakes will be celebrating its 25th birthday by sharing its desserts with the rest of Utah. This Thursday, the Las Vegas bakery franchise founded in 1997 by Dena Tripp and Debbie Schwetz that has since expanded to Utah and the rest of the nation will be giving […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Group pitches Utah lawmakers on a pipeline to the Great Salt Lake
A group met with some Utah lawmakers and representatives of the governor's office to pitch an idea of a pipeline from the Pacific Ocean to the Great Salt Lake.
Utah Couple Claims a Unique World Record
Like a lot of people, when I think of a Guinness World Record, I usually think of some marvelous physical feat or an accomplished collection. You know - some ridiculous record like this guy who literally solved three Rubik's Cubes simultaneously while juggling... all under three and a half minutes.
890kdxu.com
St. George Ranks Second Nationally For Construction Jobs
(St. George, UT) -- The real estate media source Point2 says St. George is ranked second in the nation for the number of construction jobs. Only Kennewick, Washington is ahead of the southern Utah city. Utah Department of Workforce Services economist Ben Crabb says the ranking is not a surprise, as St. George has had a five-percent job growth and the population continues to expand.
kjzz.com
Utah inmates graduate as certified yoga instructors
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Inmates in the Utah State prison are becoming certified yoga teachers. The women in the class said the training has forever changed them, and has helped them create a plan for when they get out. “I would say every student I work with in...
RELATED PEOPLE
yourbigsky.com
Montana wildfire update for Aug. 29
Several large wildfires in Montana were contained last week, while wildfire officials and crews are still managing other fires in various areas of the state. On Sunday, the Helena – Lewis & Clark National Forest announced over social media that officials were responding to a fire that ignited on Mount Helena. The public was asked to avoid the area until further notice and make room for emergency personnel on roadways responding to the fire. The city of Helena announced that the fire was quickly contained, and mop-up began shortly after responding to the fire. Fire crews remained on site overnight to ensure the fire was contained.
ksl.com
'Milestone' reached with 1st segment of Utah's newest bus rapid transit system set to debut
OGDEN — The first segment of a new rapid transit system is ready to roll. Weber State University students and staff participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the launch of the new Wildcat Shuttle, an on-campus segment of the Ogden Express that's currently under construction in other parts of the city. The service itself begins on Monday, offering bus service every 10 minutes at three stations from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. through six all-electric buses.
Man pinned by tree during camping trip recovering in Utah
BOISE, Idaho — The McDermott family did not expect their ninth camping trip of the season to end in tragedy. “I just heard what sounded like a thunderclap,” Nicole McDermott said. “And I opened the camper door … then saw the tree on the ground and just heard people screaming saying Brian's under there.”
ksl.com
The rise and fall of the Great Saltair: The search for Utah's lost world-class lakefront resort
LAKE POINT, Tooele County — The Great Salt Lake has fascinated the world for centuries. From the nomadic peoples living along the shoreline to the modern settlers in the valleys of the Wasatch Front. And while the natural scope brings a lot of beauty, occasionally something man-made creates just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kuer.org
988 is getting more calls in Utah, but the lifeline’s shorter number may not be what’s at play
The Utah Crisis Lifeline has seen an increase in calls since the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline launched. Between August and July, there was a 7% increase. But it’s hard to tell if the shorter phone number was the cause because the Utah Crisis Line tends to see higher call volumes every month.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Utah man dies in Tooele Co. desert race crash
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah man died in a rollover crash during the Knolls 200 race on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO). Charles Jerome (C.J.) Glover, 33, was killed after the truck he was riding in rolled four to five times, according to Sgt. David Bleazard, TCSO. Glover was […]
KPVI Newschannel 6
Counties with the oldest homes in Utah
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utahstories.com
Riverbed Ranch Utah: A Cult, or Utah’s First and Only Farm Steading Community?
If you’ve ever thought of leaving the rat race for an off-grid life, here’s your chance. There is an unincorporated community tucked away in northern Juab County, where modern families can trade a life of gridlock, utility bills and grocery shopping for a life of self-reliance and cooperation with like-minded folks in an agrarian desert paradise.
Search in Utah for missing Arizona hiker ends in tragedy
ARIZONA, USA — At the end of a four-day-long search, Jetal Agnihotri of Tucson was found deceased in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs in Zion National Park, Utah on Monday. Jetal had been swept away by severe flash flooding in the park on Friday, Aug. 19.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
kslnewsradio.com
Rent increases are taking over Utah’s housing market
SALT LAKE CITY — Some prospective first-time home buyers have been forced back into the rental market due to high prices. As a result, the extra competition for rentals has caused a spike in rent costs. According to a Redfin report, rent prices have jumped 14% in Salt Lake...
Comments / 1