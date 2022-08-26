ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Celebrity MasterChef 2022 eliminates first star from the fourth heat

Celebrity MasterChef spoilers follow. Celebrity MasterChef 2022 kicked off another heat tonight (August 30). Gregg Wallace and John Torode welcomed Strictly Come Dancing's Katya Jones, Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas, Under the Skin's Adam Pearson, RuPaul's Drag Race UK's Kitty Scott-Claus, and TV host Lisa Snowdon. Obviously, not all of them...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Fame#Wedding#Married At First Sight#Uk#Digital Spy#Calarco#Facetime
digitalspy.com

Home and Away leaving ITV in 2000

Pretty much from the beginning I (as well as some family) really enjoyed Home and Away. Never missed an episode. Then it went off and we never saw it again. Looking online I see it moved after a whole year to Chanel 5. Like many we could not get Channel 5 and so never saw the series ever again.
TV SERIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Chicago PD star Tracy Spiridakos reacts to co-star Jesse Lee Soffer's exit

Chicago PD actress Tracy Spiridakos has responded to the recent news that her co-star Jesse Lee Soffer will be leaving the NBC drama. Spiridakos, who plays Hailey Upton on the show, took to Instagram to address her on-screen husband's departure by posting a picture with him alongside the caption: "Jesse, what can I say, you're the absolute best. Thank you for your kindness, your guidance and your friendship.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale - Your favourite episodes & storylines

With Emmerdale's 50th anniversary coming up in October, what have been your favourite episodes and storylines?. A long time ago, but the 1993 Airliner crash was brilliant. There were some great stories in Emmerdale Farm, as was , too....... Eric's embezzlement of Beckingdale Cattle Market's funds. Joe's wife's drink-driving. The...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Britney drops 20 minute + tell all recounting her conservatorship

She starts out by saying that she's got a lot on her mind, and noting that while she's been offered lucrative deals for exclusive interviews - like with Oprah, for example, she says she finds that notion "irrelevant' and apparently thinks selling your story like that is tacky. She then...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Kelly Neelan to be caught out over secret wedding plans

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Kelly Neelan is set to be caught out over her secret elopement plans with Aadi Alahan in brand new scenes on Coronation Street. The pair are planning to marry for real in Scotland – which follows their initial fake plans in order to win a holiday to Mexico – after their guardians refused to give them permission t0 marry earlier this week – required because they are under 18.
RELATIONSHIPS
digitalspy.com

EE - I said no! (spoilers)

I dont know if everyones seen the trailer of the 7 September episode of Frankie but it looks so good and very on topic. Seems Frankie is harrassed in a club and on a tube. The guy calls out to her in the street too but she cant hear him.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Time for Max Branning to make a Comeback!?

With Mick Carter leaving in a few months, and Linda soon to be at a lonely sole end behind the bar, it could only be a matter of time before show bosses decide a new partnership should take over the Vic. But with Mick out the way, we have a...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Talking Pictures TV's resurrection of long past actors

Since starting to watch TPTV with its old films/TV shows I have begun to appreciate a band of actors from a different era that remained largely forgotten and many have passed away or just left the business early. These actors never became famous just worked show after show, but there they are on screen giving it their all to entertain us even in the 21st Century .
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

EE cast Nish Panesar

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41003665/eastenders-spoilers-navin-chowdhry-nish-panesar/. Navin Chowdhry has been cast in the role of Nish as he comes to the square to repair his relationship with Suki and his Children. Posts: 1,702. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 28/08/22 - 21:23 #2. Love Navin ❤️. Posts: 57,863. Forum Member. ✭. 28/08/22 - 21:24 #3. Good Casting.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

What do you think of the character Jada

I think she has an attitude problem like all young people who come into the show but is starting to settle down now. i think she would be a good girlfriend for Owen, But what do I know. Posts: 2,232. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 29/08/22 - 22:54 #4. fredthe3rd wrote:...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy