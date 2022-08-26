Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give Utah families thousands of dollarsJ.R. HeimbignerUtah State
The SOHO Food Park Is Open In The Summer With Food TrucksS. F. MoriHolladay, UT
A Street Festival Was Held on Kensington Avenue in Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
A Demonstration Was Held In Utah To Support AfghanistanS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
uvureview.com
Wolverine Pack | Season 2: Episode 1 | Weeks of Welcome 2022
Welcome, Wolverines, to a brand new semester at Utah Valley University! Join us this week as our hosts Tevin and Sam usher in the new school year by highlighting the amazing activities hosted by the university to kick this semester off right!. New episodes of Wolverine Pack drop every Monday...
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
Park Record
The Park Record: A Week In Review
Editor’s Note: Stories in this list received the most page views on ParkRecord.com from August 24-28, 2022. In a Guest Editorial from this week, Suzanne and Robert Rosenburg share their response in opposition to the upcoming Park City Council vote that will likely widen the Union Pacific Rail Trail from 9.5 feet to 22 feet. Reasons against widening the trail include that it will encourage bikers to move at faster, more dangerous speeds, the trail’s environmental repercussions, and its invitation for dogs to defecate properties near the trail.
kjzz.com
GALLERY: LEGO creations displayed in Sandy for BrickSlopes fan event
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — LEGO creations of all sizes were displayed for fans during the two-day BrickSlopes event in Sandy. It was held on Friday and Saturday at the Mountain America Exposition Center. More from 2News. Meet the Utah master builders from the 2nd season of 'LEGO Masters'. Event...
gastronomicslc.com
Spanish-inspired cooking set to crown massive new Utah hotel
This week saw the first big PR push for the glittering Hyatt Regency in downtown SLC. Press, yours included, were invited to an online presentation for the towering build which has shot up on the corner of West Temple and 2nd South. The new four star is one of a variety of impressive projects close to fruition in the capital; and luckily for us most have grand culinary ambitions attached, corralling eager chefs far and wide toward Utah stoves.
hebervalleyradio.com
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints News Roundup: August 29
SALT LAKE CITY-Monday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints posted new online content to assist those who are deaf or hard of hearing and have disabilities on its digital platforms. The Salt Lake City-based faith has updated its disabilities page at churchofjesuschrist.org. The content has also been posted...
An inside look at the ‘jack and bore’ process of the Salt Lake Temple renovation and other August updates
How do you suspend a 187-million-pound historic temple while excavating 20 feet below its nearly 170-year-old foundation?. The answer: use reinforced steel tubes in a process called “jack and bore.”. Jack and bore crews are spending more than eight hours a day inside the steel tubes digging by hand...
kjzz.com
11 cars impounded, at least 6 arrested in Salt Lake City street racing bust
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Eleven drivers will have to get their cars out of a police impound lot after officers busted a street racing event in the Salt Lake Valley over the weekend. The operation was conducted by the Utah Highway Patrol and Salt Lake City Police. Eleven...
Daily Herald
Mayors of Utah Valley: Plenty to be optimistic about in Spanish Fork
Optimists and pessimists die the exact same death, but they live very different lives!. This quote is attributed to Shimon Peres who was an Israeli politician in the 19080s and 90s. In 1994 he won the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in engineering the Israel/Jordan peace treaty. Can you...
ksl.com
A 'dream come true': Salt Lake City's long-waited park ranger program comes to life
SALT LAKE CITY — With his initial park ranger training winding down, Erik O'Brien says he's been able to familiarize himself with his new office along the Jordan River Parkway Trail. He lights up thinking about watching a great blue heron soaring over the river and also explaining its...
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends mourn Utah man killed in off-road race
KNOLLS, Utah (KSL.com) — Family and friends are mourning the death of a Layton man who died in a rollover crash during an off-roading race Saturday. Charles Jerome Glover, known as CJ, was acting as a navigator during an off-roading race in Knolls called the Knolls 200. The truck rolled near the beginning of the race and killed the 33-year-old. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not sustain life-threatening injuries, according to Glover’s family.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Salt Lake City
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Salt Lake City from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
New Raising Cane’s location to open in Layton
LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) – Chicken fans rejoice! The nationally loved chicken tender chain is opening a new location in Layton this fall. This will be the sixth Raising Cane’s to open since the company expanded into Utah in 2021, which saw cars lining up to get a taste of the “ONE LOVE craveable chicken”. “Layton, […]
kslsports.com
Gionni Paul, Wife Living In A House Divided
SALT LAKE CITY- We are all used to the Utah versus BYU game drawing some angst in households come football season, but Utah versus Florida? Such is the case for former Utah linebacker Gionni Paul who jokingly tweeted out a week before game day that he and his wife, a Florida graduate, are not speaking.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation
A caller to 911 in Salt Lake City said a man had come into a brewery in his underwear, tried to steal beer and was running around in the street, posing a danger to himself and to drivers. Police tried to detain the man. Soon, Nykon Brandon was dead. After...
Urban park space to replace abandoned water park in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Detailed master plans have been released for the future of the abandoned Raging Waters/Seven Peaks water park site in Salt Lake City. New plans for the 17-acre Glendale park include a major redevelopment into a multi-use park and urban space. Large-scale amenities include a lazy river, large playgrounds, multiple walking […]
Boy saved from sinking truck meets rescuer
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 9-year-old boy named Paxton is now out of a coma — and has met his hero, who rescued that child from a truck submerged in water. “There’s no way I was gonna leave that boy in that truck — no way,” said Joe Donnell, a bystander who saw the […]
44-year-old man dies after falling off rim at Grand Canyon
GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) – Grand Canyon National Park Rangers recovered a body below Bright Angel Point Friday. On August 26 at approximately 3:30 p.m., the Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of a visitor who fell from the rim west of the Bright Angel Point Trail on the North Rim of Grand […]
