Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination.

"The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor. I found him to be very much in a confused state of mind, as well as very aggressive," Kirtley's lawyer, James Schlaff, told 36th District Judge Kenneth J. King during a probable cause hearing Friday morning.

"Based on my interview with him, and his past psychiatric history, I would state to the court that I don't believe he understands the charges against him, or is able to aid his attorney in his defense."

Kirtley, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharging a weapon at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

King granted Schlaff's request for a psychological examination and review of Kirtley's competency to stand trial. A competency review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses and police said that in the early hours of July 31 Kirtley was arguing with two people — later identified as Toyake Marshall-Thirkield, 39, and Andre Willis, 38 — about where they had parked on Coyle Street, near his driveway.

Kirtley allegedly went into his home and came back out with a high-powered weapon "that looked like an AR-15 or an AK-47" and opened fire at the pair's vehicle, neighbor Sofhia Steen told the Free Press. Willis and Marshall-Thirkield were killed.

Steen said that after shooting at the vehicle, Kirtley went back inside his home and began shooting from atop an awning, this time toward her house across the street, where she was hosting a birthday party for her sister. Six of Steen's family members were shot, including her 19-year-old nephew whom she said was shot attempting to save her life.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Kirtley has a military background and had "strategically staged" guns around his home.

White said responding officers went inside the suspect's home, where they found 11 firearms.

"(Police) recovered 11 weapons, again, 11 weapons, from his home that were strategically placed throughout the home so as he moved through the home, he would have access to these weapons," White said a day after the shooting.

