ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

By Andrea May Sahouri, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

A lawyer for Winston Kirtley Jr., the suspect in a July shooting on Detroit's west side that left two people dead and six others injured after an apparent parking dispute, said Friday that his client is in a "confused state of mind" and in need of psychological examination.

"The first time I visited him he was not very responsive at all. Yesterday, I went to see him again. I found him to be on the psychiatric floor. I found him to be very much in a confused state of mind, as well as very aggressive," Kirtley's lawyer, James Schlaff, told 36th District Judge Kenneth J. King during a probable cause hearing Friday morning.

"Based on my interview with him, and his past psychiatric history, I would state to the court that I don't believe he understands the charges against him, or is able to aid his attorney in his defense."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e97sY_0hWk8kBn00

Kirtley, 36, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharging a weapon at a building and 10 counts of felony firearm. He is being held at the Wayne County Jail.

King granted Schlaff's request for a psychological examination and review of Kirtley's competency to stand trial. A competency review hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Witnesses and police said that in the early hours of July 31 Kirtley was arguing with two people — later identified as Toyake Marshall-Thirkield, 39, and Andre Willis, 38 — about where they had parked on Coyle Street, near his driveway.

Kirtley allegedly went into his home and came back out with a high-powered weapon "that looked like an AR-15 or an AK-47" and opened fire at the pair's vehicle, neighbor Sofhia Steen told the Free Press. Willis and Marshall-Thirkield were killed.

Related: 'Bullets everywhere': Survivor describes shooting that killed two, injured six in Detroit

Steen said that after shooting at the vehicle, Kirtley went back inside his home and began shooting from atop an awning, this time toward her house across the street, where she was hosting a birthday party for her sister. Six of Steen's family members were shot, including her 19-year-old nephew whom she said was shot attempting to save her life.

Detroit Police Chief James White said Kirtley has a military background and had "strategically staged" guns around his home.

White said responding officers went inside the suspect's home, where they found 11 firearms.

"(Police) recovered 11 weapons, again, 11 weapons, from his home that were strategically placed throughout the home so as he moved through the home, he would have access to these weapons," White said a day after the shooting.

Andrea Sahouri covers criminal justice for the Detroit Free Press. She can be contacted at asahouri@freepress.com , 313-264-0442, or on Twitter @andreamsahouri .

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Man who shot 8 in Detroit in 'confused state of mind,' to undergo psych exam

Comments / 19

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Detroit Free Press

Suspect sought in random deadly shootings in north Detroit

Detroit police said they are looking for a gunman responsible for multiple random shootings Sunday morning that left three people dead and one wounded.   The shootings occurred in the 12th precinct on the city's north side. At 4:45 a.m., a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times was discovered in the area of Wyoming and Margareta, police said. ...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit officials say ShotSpotter could have helped prevent Sunday mass shooting

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Monday that if a controversial gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter had been implemented in the police precinct where four people were shot Sunday, there’s a good chance officers would have stopped the shooter sooner. Detroit officials alleged that a 19-year-old man with no criminal...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Shooting#Guns#Psych#Violent Crime
WNEM

Police: 19-year-old shot outside Flint nightclub

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 19-year-old woman is recovering after Flint Police said she was shot outside of a nightclub. Officers responded to the scene at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday at Vibe’s Night Club. Reports said a group of people in an older SUV were firing at another group outside.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.   The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy