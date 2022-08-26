Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
This Is How Long It Takes For Vitamin B12 Supplements To Start Working
If you are low in vitamin B12, your doctor may prescribe supplements for you. Here's what you can expect for how long it will take for them to start working.
3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50
Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds
Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Healthline
How Eating Only Between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Can Help With Weight Loss and Blood Pressure
Researchers say a diet plan that restricts eating to between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. can help you lose weight. They add that such a time-restricted diet plan can also help improve blood pressure and overall mood. Experts say it’s important to craft a diet plan that works for your...
The Sugary Breakfast Cereal No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 05/18/2022 When it becomes chronic, inflammation can lead to serious health issues like diabetes, heart disease, cancer, and arthritis. On the short term end of things, it can also be a ca...
Is Yogurt Good For Diabetes?
Paying attention to portion size is vital when eating yogurt. Excessive consumption of yogurt will add more fat and calories to your diet.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist shares the No. 1 vitamin that keeps her brain 'young and healthy'—and foods she eats 'every day'
As a nutritional psychiatrist, I always make it a point to maintain a well-balanced diet. Much of that has to do with making sure I get all the right vitamins, especially because it's essential to preventing cognitive decline. And given that the risk of neurological diseases increases as we get...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
That post-lunch slump is all too familiar, so we asked an expert: Why do I feel sleepy after eating?
marthastewart.com
Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too
We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
archyworldys.com
Pasta: What kind of pasta can you eat if you have diabetes
Pasta is an excellent carbohydrate recommended in diets together with rice, spelled, potatoes and bread. But if you have diabetes you should use a specific paste for your condition. Do you want to find out which one and why? You are satisfied!. Diabetes is fought on the table, so you...
Unexpected Health Benefits From Eating Ice Cream
Ice cream may not be top of mind when you think of healthy food and you may be surprised to learn it's not all bad. Here's what to know about this sweet treat.
8 Foods That Make You Sweat, According to a Dietitian
Some sweat-inducing foods include spicy foods, coffee, alcohol, sweets, salty foods, chocolate and more. Plus, find out how to avoid the sweaty situation.
Experts think there might be a gut-brain connection. Here are 3 foods to help improve your mood
The immune system, which is largely located in the gut, can send information to the brain through the vagus nerve, and diet may affect those immune signals.
Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests
A long, hard day of thinking can sometimes feel as exhausting as a day of physical labour, and now scientists say they know why.Researchers suggest their findings indicate the reason people feel mentally exhausted, and not drowsy, from intense thinking is not just in their heads.According to the study, when intense mental work is carried out over several hours, it causes potentially toxic by-products to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.This, in turn, alters a person’s control over decisions, so they shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as mental fatigue...
MedicineNet.com
Does Intermittent Fasting Work for Weight Loss?
Intermittent fasting may provide some short-term benefits for weight loss. According to the combined results from 130 clinical trials, intermittent fasting may help lower:. Additionally, it may lower other risk factors associated with obesity. Brief fasting can result in ketosis, a metabolic state in which the body breaks down stored...
Does Melatonin Cause Weight Gain? Here's What We Know
If you are one of the 70 million people in the U.S. with chronic sleep problems, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked into taking a melatonin supplement in hopes of drifting off to dreamland faster and to stay asleep longer. Before you start taking any supplement, it’s...
Zapping your brain with electricity could help stop 'loss of control' binge eating and treat conditions like obesity, study finds
Electricity may be able to manipulate the part of a person's brain linked to losing control while eating to help control impulses and lose weight, a study has found. Researchers led by the University of Pennsylvania recruited two morbidly obese women who regularly binge ate — consumed a lot of food in a short period — at least three times a week. After six months of the treatment they did this less than once a week and both lost at least 12 pounds (six kilograms).
msn.com
What You Can Do For Healthier Nutrition And Metabolism
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you followed the food pyramid you studied in elementary school, eating healthy would be easy. Unfortunately, having a home-cooked, nutritious lunch is not always feasible. Even if this were the case, getting the proper combination of elements to rev your metabolism by food alone might be challenging.
Comments / 0