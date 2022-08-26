ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Fruits To Eat Every Morning For Better Brain Health Over 50

Having a healthy brain is probably one of the most common concerns you can have as you get older. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “The brain is a complex organ that controls thought, memory, emotion, touch, motor skills, vision, breathing, temperature, hunger and every process that regulates our body.” Just like the heart and other organs, it is essential for it to be taken cared of. The kind of lifestyle that you live, and what you eat in particular matters a lot because it can greatly affect how your brain functions.
NUTRITION
The Independent

Eating grapes can ward off dementia and extend your life by five years, study finds

Eating grapes can reduce your chances of developing dementia later in life, a new study has found.The finding, which came as part of a series of studies published in the journal Foods, was included in an extensive list of positive impacts that eating the fruit can have on your health.According to researchers, the fruit is especially beneficial so those who live by high-fat western diets, since they are known to be rich in chemicals that boost healthy gut bacteria and lower cholesterol.Grapes are also high in antioxidants which are known to improve health, and prevent disease and cancer in...
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hindbrain#Linus Diabetes#Brain Cell#Drugs#Fat People#Diseases#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
marthastewart.com

Going for a 15-Minute Walk Each Day Isn't Just Good for Your Body—It Boosts Brain Health, Too

We know that regular exercise is beneficial to your physical health, but new research says it also has a positive impact on your brain, as well. This doesn't mean, however, that you need to head out for a five mile run every day or hit the gym for hours on end—according to a new study published in the journal Neurology, even small amounts of exercise, like walking 15 minutes a day, has a noticeable effect on almost all regions of your brain.
FITNESS
archyworldys.com

Pasta: What kind of pasta can you eat if you have diabetes

Pasta is an excellent carbohydrate recommended in diets together with rice, spelled, potatoes and bread. But if you have diabetes you should use a specific paste for your condition. Do you want to find out which one and why? You are satisfied!. Diabetes is fought on the table, so you...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Accumulation of ‘toxins’ in brain is why thinking hard is tiring, study suggests

A long, hard day of thinking can sometimes feel as exhausting as a day of physical labour, and now scientists say they know why.Researchers suggest their findings indicate the reason people feel mentally exhausted, and not drowsy, from intense thinking is not just in their heads.According to the study, when intense mental work is carried out over several hours, it causes potentially toxic by-products to build up in the part of the brain known as the prefrontal cortex.This, in turn, alters a person’s control over decisions, so they shift toward actions that require no effort or waiting as mental fatigue...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

Does Intermittent Fasting Work for Weight Loss?

Intermittent fasting may provide some short-term benefits for weight loss. According to the combined results from 130 clinical trials, intermittent fasting may help lower:. Additionally, it may lower other risk factors associated with obesity. Brief fasting can result in ketosis, a metabolic state in which the body breaks down stored...
WEIGHT LOSS
Parade

Does Melatonin Cause Weight Gain? Here's What We Know

If you are one of the 70 million people in the U.S. with chronic sleep problems, there’s a good chance that you’ve looked into taking a melatonin supplement in hopes of drifting off to dreamland faster and to stay asleep longer. Before you start taking any supplement, it’s...
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Zapping your brain with electricity could help stop 'loss of control' binge eating and treat conditions like obesity, study finds

Electricity may be able to manipulate the part of a person's brain linked to losing control while eating to help control impulses and lose weight, a study has found. Researchers led by the University of Pennsylvania recruited two morbidly obese women who regularly binge ate — consumed a lot of food in a short period — at least three times a week. After six months of the treatment they did this less than once a week and both lost at least 12 pounds (six kilograms).
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

What You Can Do For Healthier Nutrition And Metabolism

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. If you followed the food pyramid you studied in elementary school, eating healthy would be easy. Unfortunately, having a home-cooked, nutritious lunch is not always feasible. Even if this were the case, getting the proper combination of elements to rev your metabolism by food alone might be challenging.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy