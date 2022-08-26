Read full article on original website
Related
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
DuckDuckGo is making tracker removal for emails available to everyone
DuckDuckGo has built a reputation for being a privacy-oriented service provider with offerings such as a tracker-free search engine and a web browser for computers and mobile devices, among others. Last year, the company unveiled a feature in beta called Email Protection — it's a forwarding service designed to remove trackers from emails, thus preserving user privacy. Unfortunately for wannabe testers, they had to sit on a waitlist before they could try it out. That changed recently, with DuckDuckGo now allowing anyone to access the feature.
iPhone warning for all users – five ‘memory hungry’ apps to delete now to free up space on your phone
IF your iPhone keeps running out of space, you can free up some storage by deleting memory-hungry apps that you hardly use. Knowing which apps to delete, however, isn't the easiest task – unless you use this handy trick. Filling up your iPhone storage is bad for your device's...
Is Your iPhone Being Tracked? Here’s How To Know, According To Security Experts
Is there anything more anxiety-causing than thinking about your phone being tracked? Unfortunately, that’s the reality of having an iPhone these days. Hackers have become more sophisticated in their abilities to infiltrate devices and you could go weeks or even months before you realize it’s happening. In the meantime, someone can gain access to your data and files. But you can fight back. The more you know about the signs that your phone is being tracked, the better equipped you’ll be to combat the problem, take action, and keep hackers out of your personal business. Tech Expert Calvin Willis here at the software site moosoft.com, tells SHEFinds.com how to tell if your iPhone is being tracked — and what to do if you suspect it is.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Buying a Used Car? Dave Ramsey Says You Should Ask These 6 Questions
It's important to get the right information before making a car purchase.
CARS・
Cult of Mac
Why you should never use the browser in Facebook and Instagram
The web browser that Meta built into the iPhone Facebook and Instagram applications can collect far more information about users than they probably realize. It can “track every single interaction with external websites,” according to a developer. But users don’t have to stay in this sketchy browser. Leaving...
Huge Android 13 update released today – full list of phones that can download it
ANDROID 13 has officially gone live and the newly-released software emphasizes customization and interoperability with other gadgets. Google's annual update to the Android interface smooths out personalization tools and pops out of the phone with improved multitasking across devices. Android 13 is accessible to users with select Google Pixel phones...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WhatsApp will soon make it easier to send detailed bug reports
Meta-owned WhatsApp has become much more active in recent years in adding new features to its messaging service. This year alone, the company announced some major new privacy changes to its platform, including the ability to hide your online status from specific contacts, exit group chats without informing anyone, and more. Communities—another key new feature—is currently under development and should roll out before the end of 2022. With so many significant new additions, it is common for bugs to creep up. To ensure you can easily report them, WhatsApp is working on overhauling its bug reporting system.
reviewed.com
Walmart Labor Day deals came early—shop 50+ best sales on Bissell, Samsung, Ninja and more
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. It's time to start planning your Labor Day weekend celebrations and cookouts! Whether you're hosting guests this Labor Day or planning an end-of-summer barbecue, you can shop early holiday deals on everything you might need during Walmart's Labor Day sale.
technewstoday.com
How to Delete Google Search History on PC or Mobile
Deleting your Google search history regularly is a healthy way to maintain your privacy and security online. Not only will you keep your personal data safe from any potential hackers, but you’ll also stop getting personalized app and content suggestions. Besides that, deleting your history and such personal data...
Digital Trends
Best Buy is having a SURPRISE SALE on air fryers today
With folks becoming much more health conscience in the last few years, air fryers have become a lot more common, and while they aren’t going to produce the same results as a deep fryer, they manage to come close. Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to get one, as there are some surprise air fryer deals at Best Buy happening right now, so it’s a perfect time to pick up an air fryer if you’ve been waiting for one.
7 must-have iPhone apps I can’t live without
Impressively, the App Store today boasts nearly two million apps. It’s a large but daunting figure. And with so many apps, there is certainly no shortage of quality apps that get lost in the shuffle. In light of that, I thought I’d go through my iPhone and pick out a few of the best iPhone apps that I simply can’t live without. While some might be obvious, hopefully there are a few gems in here you aren’t aware of.
Phone Arena
Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch
Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
Android Authority
Does BeReal notify when you take a screenshot?
Be careful what you screenshot. BeReal lets you take one photo daily and share it with your friends. While you can still see your photos in the Memories section of your profile, your friends’ pictures are deleted and are no longer available on your timeline the next day. Since there’s no easy way to save other BeReals, you might be tempted to take a screenshot to keep them. Does BeReal notify users when someone takes a screenshot?
How to set Google Photos as wallpaper on Chromebooks
Gone are the days when you need to manually download wallpapers to your Chromebook from your Google Photos library. Now, you can just set your favorite pictures or albums directly from the Personalization Hub.
How to switch from Samsung default apps to Google apps on Galaxy Watch 5
Thanks to Wear OS 3, you can finally ditch all of Samsung's apps and use Google's various apps as the default on the Galaxy Watch 5. Here's how you can make the switch on your own smartwatch.
How to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone
This guide is designed to show you how to lock WhatsApp on your iPhone. If you want to make sure that nobody can access your WhatsApp on your iPhone without your permission, then you can lock it and add Apple’s Face ID and a passcode to the app. This allows you to lock Whatsapp on the iPhone after every time you use it, ensuring that your information is only available to people to who you allow access to your device.
technewstoday.com
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
Phone Arena
'Excellent' new refurbished deals make Apple's AirPods 3 too cheap to ignore right now
If Adorama's killer recent AirPods Pro deal made your life difficult (in a good way), forcing you to think long and hard whether you should continue to wait for Apple's next-gen noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds or not, get ready for your pre-holiday buying decisions to become even more complicated (in the same good way).
Comments / 0