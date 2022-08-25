ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

What it takes to 'make it' in Seattle's hip-hop scene

Carving out a music career in any city is tough, and there are going to be highs and lows. But being a hip-hop artist in Seattle comes with its own set of challenges. KUOW arts and culture reporter Mike Davis sat down with four giants in Seattle's hip hop scene: Stas Thee Boss, Porter Ray, JusMoni, and Larry Mizell Jr.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle! You can get free Narcan delivered to you

If you appear to be snoozing on the sidewalk, Meghan Hushagen, a nurse who works on Aurora, will wake you up. “There are people sleeping on the ground all around Seattle; every time I pass by someone who looks like they’re in too deep a sleep, I ruin their nap, check in to make sure they’re okay,” said Hushagen.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Education
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Education
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Garfield, WA
KUOW

Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state

Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy