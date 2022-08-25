If you appear to be snoozing on the sidewalk, Meghan Hushagen, a nurse who works on Aurora, will wake you up. “There are people sleeping on the ground all around Seattle; every time I pass by someone who looks like they’re in too deep a sleep, I ruin their nap, check in to make sure they’re okay,” said Hushagen.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO