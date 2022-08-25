Read full article on original website
What it takes to 'make it' in Seattle's hip-hop scene
Carving out a music career in any city is tough, and there are going to be highs and lows. But being a hip-hop artist in Seattle comes with its own set of challenges. KUOW arts and culture reporter Mike Davis sat down with four giants in Seattle's hip hop scene: Stas Thee Boss, Porter Ray, JusMoni, and Larry Mizell Jr.
Suicide and staffing issues at King County Jail, ‘a radioactive subject’
According to experts, the suicide rate among inmates at the King County Jail has been extreme in recent years. Sidney Brownstone has been investigating the story for the Seattle Times. She told KUOW’s Kim Malcolm about her reporting. Please Note: This story involves a discussion of suicide. This interview...
Seattle! You can get free Narcan delivered to you
If you appear to be snoozing on the sidewalk, Meghan Hushagen, a nurse who works on Aurora, will wake you up. “There are people sleeping on the ground all around Seattle; every time I pass by someone who looks like they’re in too deep a sleep, I ruin their nap, check in to make sure they’re okay,” said Hushagen.
Kent School District moms are keeping students fed as teachers strike continues
The Kent School District teachers strike is now on its fifth day. That means many students who rely on free school lunches don’t have access to meals. But two Kent district moms are making sure students are fed while both sides remain at an impasse. Jennifer Liggett Giampapa came...
Seattle Children's nurses hope proposed pay hikes will attract — and keep — new graduates
September 1 will be an important day for nurses at Seattle Children's Hospital. That's when Washington State Nurses Association is urging members to vote "yes" on a new contract proposal. The tentative deal includes a $10 hourly raise for the 1,700 nurses represented by the group within the next 12...
Gas prices continue to drop across Washington state
Gas prices are continuing to drop in Washington state. AAA is reporting that the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in Seattle is at $4.94, down more than 31 cents compared to a month ago. The average price for a gallon of regular gas in Tacoma is currently $4.68. It's $4.80 in Olympia.
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
