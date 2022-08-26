Read full article on original website
Spider
4d ago
Mommy and daddy like getting stoned and are just breaking the baby in early in life. I hope she is never returned to them.
Reply
4
Related
Man Killed in Missouri When His SUV Was Struck By a Train
There is at least one person who has died after his SUV was struck by a train in northern St. Charles County, Missouri. Fox 2 St. Louis is reporting that a man is dead after his SUV was struck by a train near Dwiggins Road and Missouri Highway 94. The train was reportedly traveling east when it collided with the vehicle.
Police: Explosive found near St. Louis County school
St. Louis County police are investigating Molotov cocktails that were found Tuesday near school buses at a south county school.
Health care worker, Uber driver found dead on East St. Louis street
Police are investigating a homicide in East St. Louis where a woman's body was found on the street over the weekend.
Illinois teen running from dog shoots 13-year-old
A 13-year-old was hospitalized last week after being shot by an acquaintance who was trying to shoot a charging dog.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest convicted felon with gun aboard St. Louis Co. MetroLink system
A man aboard the MetroLink system in St. Louis County attempted to pull a gun while police confronted him about a smoking violation.
Trial starts for Crystal City, Mo. man accused of child enticement
A Crystal City, Missouri man appeared in St. Louis County Court on Monday to stand trial for attempting to have sex with a minor.
Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea
A man charged with first-degree murder claimed self defense in a Howard County courtroom Tuesday morning. The post Missouri’s ‘stand your ground’ law explained after Howard County man’s self-defense plea appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Arson threat: Man accused of dumping gas on family’s roof
Christmas came far too early—and with bad intentions—for one St. Louis County family, as a University City man threatened to burn their house down.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
KCTV 5
5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
Woman, ex-boyfriend charged with murdering Alabama infant more than 20 years ago
A woman and her former boyfriend were charged with murder in the death of the woman’s 4-month-old son in east Alabama more than two decades ago, authorities said Tuesday. Tomeika Hughley, 43, and Bobby Beaty, 42, were indicted in the death of Jarquavious Hughley, Opelika police said in a statement.
Person run over by car after fight in St. Clair County Saturday night, police say
ST. LOUIS — A person had to be flown to the hospital after being run over by a car Saturday night, the Illinois State Police said. According to an ISP press release, the person was run over after a fight near the intersection of Illinois Route 163 at Forest Hills School Road in St. Clair County.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mississippi woman accused in prison drug trafficking plan
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility. Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison. According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed […]
4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
East St. Louis police investigating Saturday homicide
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — East St. Louis police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday. According to East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry, the woman was found in the area of 18th Street and Gaty Avenue in East St. Louis. Perry said detectives are trying...
Victims of ‘sheriff’s deputy scam’ have warning for others
Amy Johnson from Belleville handed over $600 to a scammer pretending to be a sheriff’s deputy, telling her she had to pay up or face arrest.
KSDK
After pandemic setback, health officials urge St. Louis parents to make sure their children are vaccinated
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local health professionals raised awareness for National Immunization Awareness Month by urging parents to make sure their little ones are protected against disease as schools reopen this fall. St. Louis Children’s hospital said when compared to the generations of our grandparents and great-grandparents, fewer...
MSHP confirms the identity of man who died at Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday afternoon
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the crash report detailing Saturday’s deadly boat crash at the 13-mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks. MSHP reported Daniel Cortez, 29, of Kansas City, Missouri, died as a result of a boat crash on Saturday, August 27, at Lake of the Ozarks. […]
KMOV
Van used to feed people in need stolen from St. Louis County church
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local church is looking for its stolen van that was last seen in the Glasgow Village area on Friday. Bishop Shaderach Martin says he came to the church around 3 p.m. Friday and realized it was missing. “We just trust God and believe that...
St. Louis woman’s body found in East St. Louis
An investigation is underway Monday morning after authorities found a 49-year-old woman's body in East St. Louis.
Comments / 8