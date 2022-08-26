ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Spider
4d ago

Mommy and daddy like getting stoned and are just breaking the baby in early in life. I hope she is never returned to them.

5 On Your Side

Teen boy charged in shooting that injured 13-year-old girl

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A 15-year-old boy is in juvenile custody after police said he unintentionally shot a 13-year-old girl in St. Clair County Thursday evening. According to a press release from the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened at around 7:15 Thursday evening on Amelia Drive in Cahokia Heights. Deputies arrived to find a 13-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper abdomen.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Mississippi woman accused in prison drug trafficking plan

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A Mississippi woman was arrested after an investigation into a plan to traffick drugs into Branchville Correctional Facility. Police said Corey Gunn, 28, would get frequent calls from her incarcerated boyfriend discussing trafficking contraband into the prison. According to court records, Gunn told her boyfriend, Reginald Prather, that a woman agreed […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
5 On Your Side

4 injured in shooting near St. Louis County school

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after four people were shot in Jennings early Monday morning. At around 7:16 a.m., St. Louis County police responded to a call for a shooting in the 8800 block of Cozens Avenue. Officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the area of Shannon Avenue and Brookfield Drive near Jennings Senior High School. Two other victims were found nearby, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

