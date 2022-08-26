Reeling from an advertising slowdown and a grim economic environment, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. is laying off about 1,600 workers, or about 20% of its workforce. The dramatic cuts follow a series of grim financial reports, which sent the company’s shares plunging in recent months. Snap stock bounced up as much as 15% on the layoff news in early trading, reaching $11.55. Among the business areas the company will be pulling back from amid the cutbacks is company-funded original content. Snap will instead turn its focus to content from partners and creators. It will also shift its “minis” and games efforts into...

BUSINESS ・ 5 HOURS AGO