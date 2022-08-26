ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Shopify's Developer Advocate Joins Ripple

Jason Tigas, developer advocate at Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, has tweeted about joining San Francisco-based blockchain Ripple. Tigas claims that he wants to create "a world without economic borders" with the company. He has added that Web3 could potentially "do a lot" for the e-commerce sector with decentralized finance applications...
pymnts

Today in the Connected Economy: T-Mobile Previews 5G Payments

Today in the connected economy, T-Mobile’s Chir Melus talks to PYMNTS about the ways 5G technology can transform the in-store experience. Also, card issuance and management platform Highnote expands its partnership with Visa, and Moove, Suzuki and MUFG collaborate to promote financial inclusion in Africa. 5G tech is set...
Business Insider

Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.

Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
bitcoinist.com

Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million

Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
Fast Company

Snap stock price falls to fresh lows on report that layoffs are coming for Snapchat’s parent

Shares of Snapchat’s parent company fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after a report that it is planning a round of significant layoffs. According to the Verge, the cuts will affect some 20% of Snap Inc., or 6,400 employees. Meanwhile, Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, and its vice president of sales, Peter Naylor, are both leaving the company for Netflix, where they will head up the streaming giant’s new advertising ambitions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Fast Company

Most workers think their companies’ diversity policies are BS

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the unrest during the summer of 2020, companies couldn’t make statements about their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion fast enough. They posted on social media. They held meetings. They formed diversity councils and purported to listen closely to the needs of their teams.
CoinTelegraph

New free-to-own GameFi model is ‘high risk,’ according to CZ

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, criticized the creation of a novel “free-to-own” business model in the GameFi space on Tuesday, writing:. “If everything will be free in the world, why do we have to work so hard...”. The Binance CEO then explained that nothing is...
Fast Company

The truth behind those gloomy tech layoff headlines

“X company lays off X number of workers” has become a disheartening boilerplate in tech news lately. But amid the doom and gloom, little is being said about companies that are pushing forward with hiring—and there’s more of them than you may expect. For example, Databrick announced that it will add 2,500 workers this year, while other companies have even opened new offices in London to accommodate their expansion plans.
Deadline

Snap Cuts 20% Of Workforce, Discontinues Self-Funded Original Content; Stock Revives

Reeling from an advertising slowdown and a grim economic environment, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. is laying off about 1,600 workers, or about 20% of its workforce. The dramatic cuts follow a series of grim financial reports, which sent the company’s shares plunging in recent months. Snap stock bounced up as much as 15% on the layoff news in early trading, reaching $11.55. Among the business areas the company will be pulling back from amid the cutbacks is company-funded original content. Snap will instead turn its focus to content from partners and creators. It will also shift its “minis” and games efforts into...
MarketRealist

Ben Horowitz Co-Founded VC Firm Andreessen Horowitz, Made a Fortune

The internet is fuzzy on Ben Horowitz’s exact net worth — with sketchy reports ranking him among America’s billionaires — but he and business partner Marc Andreessen certainly seem to have vast resources at their disposal at their venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz. The company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Flow, a new venture from Adam Neumann, the once-disgraced founder of WeWork.
Fast Company

Three high-level metrics startups should track to grow

Growing a startup is a risky task. Why? Because startups have a high rate of failure. As statistics show, only 80% of startups survive after one year. And that is quite a disappointing number. Especially nowadays, with global inflation and labor shortages, making a profitable startup that could be of interest to investors and won’t fail in the long run has become an even bigger challenge.
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: ExtraHop adds execs; Madrona names managing director; USAFacts hires CMO

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop, which was acquired in a private equity deal last year, hired four new executives. Matt Parson joins as chief financial officer. He was previously CFO at Paymentus, a Redmond, Wash-based payments company. Christine Nurnberger joins as chief marketing officer. She was previously CMO at Bottomline, a...
bitcoinist.com

Decoding The Buzz Behind The Success Of Lynqyo, Bitcoin, And Waves

Too risky until a few years ago, and now people can’t stop themselves from betting big on these digital assets. Cryptocurrency’s rise to popularity has awed people across the globe. While many considered cryptocurrency’s magnificent escalations in value to be a fluke until a few days ago, they...
