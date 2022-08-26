Read full article on original website
u.today
Shopify's Developer Advocate Joins Ripple
Jason Tigas, developer advocate at Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify, has tweeted about joining San Francisco-based blockchain Ripple. Tigas claims that he wants to create "a world without economic borders" with the company. He has added that Web3 could potentially "do a lot" for the e-commerce sector with decentralized finance applications...
TechCrunch
Nigerian YC-backed startup Anchor comes out of stealth with $1M+ to scale its banking-as-a-service platform
Amplify was another payment platform that launched during that period. However, it differentiated itself by committing to payments on social media platforms, which Nigerian digital bank Carbon was interested in when it acquired the startup in 2019. At the time, the startup’s co-founder and CEO, Segun Adeyemi, said that he...
Fast Company
‘Fast tech’ is unsustainable: The circular economy is the smart answer for growth
With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated, fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding “outdated” tech. But what happens to last year’s laptops, mobile phones and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world...
Today in the Connected Economy: T-Mobile Previews 5G Payments
Today in the connected economy, T-Mobile’s Chir Melus talks to PYMNTS about the ways 5G technology can transform the in-store experience. Also, card issuance and management platform Highnote expands its partnership with Visa, and Moove, Suzuki and MUFG collaborate to promote financial inclusion in Africa. 5G tech is set...
CNBC
Fintech firm Klarna's losses triple after aggressive U.S. expansion and mass layoffs
Klarna reported a pre-tax loss of nearly 6.2 billion Swedish krona in the first half of 2022, up from 1.8 billion krona in the same period a year ago. The firm, which allows users to spread the cost of purchases over interest-free installments, saw a jump in operating expenses and defaults.
Crypto crash: how a teacher’s dream investment turned into a nightmare loss
“If I’d sold everything, I would’ve had a quarter of a million pounds,” Duncan* says ruefully of the staggering worth of his cryptocurrency holdings at the start of this year. Like lots of amateur investors, the 47-year-old former primary schoolteacher got into cryptocurrencies in a big way...
Rich men like Jeff Bezos to Sergey Brin leave their wealth in the hands of women, whose investment strategies fit the bill of long-term thinking family offices.
Behind the fortunes of wealthy folks like Google cofounder Sergey Brin, or the Hyatt hotel heirs JB and Tony Pritzker, are some of the most qualified women in banking and finance. Brin's family office, Bayshore Global, named 35-year-old Goldman Sachs alum Marie Young as chief investment officer in January. Mousse...
dailyhodl.com
BlackRock, Google and Morgan Stanley Investing Billions Into Blockchain and Crypto Technology: Report
Forty of the world’s top 100 public companies by market capitalization are reportedly pouring in billion of dollars into blockchain and crypto firms. According to a recent report from crypto analytics platform Blockdata, 40 firms have invested about $6 billion into blockchain and crypto companies between September 2021 and June 2022.
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
CNBC
Bitcoin has crashed 68% from its peak — but one bull says the latest crypto winter is a 'warm winter'
Digital currency prices have crashed massively since their peak in November sparking a new "crypto winter" — a period of prolonged depressed prices. But Edith Yeung, a general partner at Race Capital, said it will be a "warm winter" because it will push out people from the industry who were there for short-term gain.
bitcoinist.com
Why This Indonesian Tech Giant Bough Crypto Exchange For $8 million
Per a report from Reuters, Indonesia’s largest digital economy platform GoTo purchased the crypto exchange PT Kripto Maksima Koin. The company has been making efforts to expand and diversify its services after recording important growth in the first half of 2022. According to the report, PT Goto Gojek Tokopedia...
Fast Company
Snap stock price falls to fresh lows on report that layoffs are coming for Snapchat’s parent
Shares of Snapchat’s parent company fell in premarket trading on Wednesday after a report that it is planning a round of significant layoffs. According to the Verge, the cuts will affect some 20% of Snap Inc., or 6,400 employees. Meanwhile, Snap’s chief business officer, Jeremi Gorman, and its vice president of sales, Peter Naylor, are both leaving the company for Netflix, where they will head up the streaming giant’s new advertising ambitions, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Fast Company
Most workers think their companies’ diversity policies are BS
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the unrest during the summer of 2020, companies couldn’t make statements about their commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion fast enough. They posted on social media. They held meetings. They formed diversity councils and purported to listen closely to the needs of their teams.
CoinTelegraph
New free-to-own GameFi model is ‘high risk,’ according to CZ
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance, criticized the creation of a novel “free-to-own” business model in the GameFi space on Tuesday, writing:. “If everything will be free in the world, why do we have to work so hard...”. The Binance CEO then explained that nothing is...
Fast Company
The truth behind those gloomy tech layoff headlines
“X company lays off X number of workers” has become a disheartening boilerplate in tech news lately. But amid the doom and gloom, little is being said about companies that are pushing forward with hiring—and there’s more of them than you may expect. For example, Databrick announced that it will add 2,500 workers this year, while other companies have even opened new offices in London to accommodate their expansion plans.
Snap Cuts 20% Of Workforce, Discontinues Self-Funded Original Content; Stock Revives
Reeling from an advertising slowdown and a grim economic environment, Snapchat parent Snap Inc. is laying off about 1,600 workers, or about 20% of its workforce. The dramatic cuts follow a series of grim financial reports, which sent the company’s shares plunging in recent months. Snap stock bounced up as much as 15% on the layoff news in early trading, reaching $11.55. Among the business areas the company will be pulling back from amid the cutbacks is company-funded original content. Snap will instead turn its focus to content from partners and creators. It will also shift its “minis” and games efforts into...
Ben Horowitz Co-Founded VC Firm Andreessen Horowitz, Made a Fortune
The internet is fuzzy on Ben Horowitz’s exact net worth — with sketchy reports ranking him among America’s billionaires — but he and business partner Marc Andreessen certainly seem to have vast resources at their disposal at their venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz. The company is investing hundreds of millions of dollars in Flow, a new venture from Adam Neumann, the once-disgraced founder of WeWork.
Fast Company
Three high-level metrics startups should track to grow
Growing a startup is a risky task. Why? Because startups have a high rate of failure. As statistics show, only 80% of startups survive after one year. And that is quite a disappointing number. Especially nowadays, with global inflation and labor shortages, making a profitable startup that could be of interest to investors and won’t fail in the long run has become an even bigger challenge.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: ExtraHop adds execs; Madrona names managing director; USAFacts hires CMO
Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop, which was acquired in a private equity deal last year, hired four new executives. Matt Parson joins as chief financial officer. He was previously CFO at Paymentus, a Redmond, Wash-based payments company. Christine Nurnberger joins as chief marketing officer. She was previously CMO at Bottomline, a...
bitcoinist.com
Decoding The Buzz Behind The Success Of Lynqyo, Bitcoin, And Waves
Too risky until a few years ago, and now people can’t stop themselves from betting big on these digital assets. Cryptocurrency’s rise to popularity has awed people across the globe. While many considered cryptocurrency’s magnificent escalations in value to be a fluke until a few days ago, they...
