Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mosthits965.com
Kalamazoo / Southwest Michigan Out Of The Darkness Community Walk
Movement of a Quarter of a Million People Joined by Local Participants in Kalamazoo / Southwest Michigan. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from the Kalamazoo area are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Kalamazoo /Southwest Michigan Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10 in Bronson Park. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.
mosthits965.com
1 dead, 2 wounded, including infant, in overnight shooting
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was killed, another woman wounded, along with an infant Friday evening, August 26. Portage Public Safety fire and police divisions responded to a report of a shooting around 10:50 p.m. between the occupants of two vehicles on the Oakland Drive west bound entrance ramp to I-94.
mosthits965.com
AUDIO: School is back in session Kalamazoo County: Are you ready?
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Today, Monday, August 29, is the first day of school in Kalamazoo County, and for the first time in a few years, classes will begin in it’s largest school district without any mandatory covid requirements in place. But that doesn’t mean Kalamazoo Public Schools have put the pandemic behind them.
mosthits965.com
September is National Suicide Prevention Month
KALAMAZOO, MI – September is National Suicide Prevention Month. As a preventable cause of death, suicide is one of the biggest public health issues we face today and is the 2nd leading cause of death for Americans ages 10-34, and the 12th overall leading cause of death. Resilience and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mosthits965.com
Pedestrian critically injured in hit-and-run crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police responded to a crash around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, August 27 where a pedestrian was critically injured. Authorities say it happened in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue where officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian...
Comments / 0