Movement of a Quarter of a Million People Joined by Local Participants in Kalamazoo / Southwest Michigan. Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the United States, yet suicide can be prevented. Volunteers from the Kalamazoo area are joining the quarter of a million people who are walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention. The annual Kalamazoo /Southwest Michigan Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Michigan Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 10 in Bronson Park. This walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to reduce the annual U.S. rate of suicide 20 percent by the year 2025.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO