Lady Hawks take down Tatum
TATUM, Texas — The Pleasant Grove Lady Hawks took down Tatum Tuesday. Rylie Williams had 12 service points and 15 digs. Madison Carpenter had 15 service points and 15 kills. Adi Koller had 18 digs. Mackenzie Williams had 20 assists. “Tonight we came out with intensity and heart,” coach...
KLTV
DPS working fatal wreck on 110 south of Tyler
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - At least one person has died following a wreck on State Highway 110 south of Tyler. DPS confirmed the four-vehicle crash. The wreck happened before 11 a.m. The wreck is just south of Trane Technologies.
Tyler Police: Pedestrian dies after train severs leg near downtown Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man is dead after being hit by a train Monday morning at 9:04 in Tyler, officials reported. Officials reported that the pedestrian was lying on the track when struck near N. Bonner Avenue and W. Locust Street. One leg was severed but the pedestrian was still alive when emergency crews […]
‘Hog heaven’: Fields at Longview’s Lear Park closed due to animal damage
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Pigs tore through fields at Lear Park in Longview recently, and they caused plenty of damage. “We’re pretty sure they were in hog heaven,” Longview Parks & Recreation posted to Facebook. Parks & Rec will have to shut down Fields 1, 2, 4, 5, 8 and 9 for “a few weeks” […]
KLTV
Fatal auto pedestrian wreck in Tyler.
Captain Ray Cole of Nacogdoches Fire and Rescue speaks with KTRE’S Avery Gorman about their venom response team. NASA operations manager explains launch day for historic Artemis I moon mission. Updated: 6 hours ago. Cliff Lanham, the senior vehicle operations manager for NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems (EGS) Program, joined...
Tyler police identify pedestrian killed after getting struck on South Broadway Ave.
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Friday morning in Tyler. Cristian Vavich, 35, of Tyler, walked across S. Broadway Ave from the area of the Whataburger around 5:45 a.m. Friday, according to police. Police said he...
This is One of the Best Breakfasts I’ve Actually Ever Had in Tyler, Texas
There are quite a few great options in Tyler, TX for lovers of breakfast food--and I think I have found one of my favorite breakfast dishes ever. I am a great lover of breakfast food. Like I could literally eat it for almost every meal--even breakfast! ;) Seriously love it...
It’s snake-hatching season: How to keep your home serpent free
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — It’s the time of year that many homeowners dread: snake-hatching season. Snakes are cold-blooded reptiles that like to live in warm high grassy areas where they can’t be seen. “Be careful around your plant beds, your bushes and places like that where you trim. It gives snakes a nice place to […]
foxsportstexarkana.com
TXDOT appoints Katie Martin new Atlanta district transportation planning and development director
ATLANTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) says they have appointed Katie Martin, P.E. as the new Transportation Planning & Development Director for the Atlanta District. Martin will direct the coordination of district-wide project planning and oversee advanced project development and public involvement. The LSU graduate, who...
East Texas man indicted in connection to 3-vehicle crash that killed 23-year-old
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was indicted for criminal negligent homicide in connection to a fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 23-year-old. Jared Stevens, 44, of Marshall was indicted on Aug. 26. The wreck happened in March of 2021. Stevens was driving a Mercedes east on US-80 then […]
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he […]
Man injured in Troup was planning mass shooting, police say
UPDATE- A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries during an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday. Troup police said said they received a “credible report” that a man with mental health issues was planning a mass shooting at a local business. Law enforcement tried to call the man around 1:20 p.m., but he did not respond so officers went […]
KTAL
Shreveport business owner catches equipment theft on camera
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A robbery was captured on surveillance footage Thursday morning, and now a Shreveport business owner is sharing the footage in hopes that someone can identify the man in the video. The owner of Quality Outdoor Power Equipment on Mansfield Road says the robbery happened between...
Shreveport Man Kills Self Just Hours Before Going on Trial
A Shreveport man accused of shooting his former girlfriend who is the mother of his child was due in Caddo District Court today to face trial on charges of attempted 3nd degree murder, but he did not make it to court. Police believe 32-year-old Brandon Richardson shot and killed himself...
Shreveport Police Officer Facing Serious Charges Today
A Shreveport police officer is facing serious charges today. 51-year-old James Cisco is charged with felony wire fraud charges. He is suspected of claiming overtime and getting paid for hours he did not work. U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown says a federal grand jury has indicted Cisco on six counts of wire fraud.
westcentralsbest.com
Shreveport Police Officer Indicted by the FBI
SHREVEPORT, La. - United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that a Shreveport Police Department (SPD) officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury. The indictment, which was returned today, charges James Cisco, 51, of Shreveport, with six counts of wire fraud. The indictment alleges that beginning on or...
KTAL
BCPD sergeant, police union president arrested in federal investigation
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City police officer is in custody following his arrest Sunday as part of an ongoing federal investigation into the police union, according to the Bossier City Police Department. According to a statement released by BCPD early Sunday evening, Sergeant Harold “BJ” Sanford...
