13 notable quotes from Dan Lanning as Oregon prepares to leave for Georgia

The Oregon Ducks will load up on a plane Thursday and head east towards Georiga. As they prep to get ready for the trip, there was a chance to nail down some of the final details in Wednesday’s practice and make sure everyone is ready to take on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. After that last practice, head coach Dan Lanning met with media members one last time to discuss the preparation for the big game, and what the Ducks have left to do before kickoff. Here are some of the best quotes from that final media availability: Opening...
The biggest names released during NFL cut day 2022

It’s a grim day in the NFL for dozens of players. At 4 p.m. ET, teams must submit their 53-man rosters to the league, ending the dreams of playing pro football for a lot of people. Some players will find a second life on practice squads, or late signings before the season starts — but for most this will be the last they’ll be a part of an NFL team.
Jaguars cut five players on Wednesday, including two kickers

After cutting nearly 20 players on Monday and Tuesday this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars continued paring down their roster by waiving four players and releasing a fifth on Wednesday. Among the casualties in the move were both of the team’s kickers, Jake Verity and James McCourt, who were in the midst of a preseason battle to become the team’s go-to leg on kickoffs and field goals.
