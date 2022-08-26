In Their Words: “I can’t believe the day has come and we finally get to let the world in on the secret that is ‘That’s How Love Is Made,’ and we hope folks connect to it as much as we have. My prayer is that so much love is created through this song that eventually hate is drowned out. Let love be as creative as it wants in our friendships, in our business partnerships, in our neighborhood and never put the chains on her…for she is meant to be free.” — Michael Trotter Jr.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO