nbcrightnow.com
Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. All lanes have been reopened. AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m. Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
nbcrightnow.com
Crash closes West Cliff in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision in the area of West Cliff and Keene Rd on Tuesday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported and all of West Cliff is currently blocked. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.
Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash
Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
KEPR
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Traffic Alert: I-82 eastbound re-opens south of Ellensburg for vehicle fire
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Transit authorities are asking that anyone traveling through the eastbound lane of I-82 near Ellensburg be mindful of a vehicle fire that forced them to close the roadway. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), this alert went into effect just after Noon on...
nbcrightnow.com
Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave
YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
28-Year-Old Man Critically Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The Yakima Police Department reported a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of South 28th Avenue and Tieton Drive. The officials stated that a Jeep Patriot caused the crash after failing to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of a motorcycle. A 29-year-old man...
nbcrightnow.com
Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday
A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
Lock Your Car Doors? It’s The Best Way to Keep Your Car in Yakima
Vehicle theft. It's always been a big problem in Yakima and throughout the county. During the COVID-19 pandemic authorities saw stolen vehicle numbers plunge because so many people were staying home. But now the numbers are back up with thieves getting busy once again. The stolen vehicle numbers are already...
KIMA TV
Yakima motorcyclist seriously injured after an unlicensed driver fails to yield
According to the Yakima Police Department a 28-year-old man who was driving his motorcycle at the intersection of S 28th Ave and Tieton Drive was ejected from his motorcycle. Police say a Jeep Patriot failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn in front of the motorcycle.
SCAM ALERT; Yakima Sheriff’s Office Says Ignore The Call
The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam. Authorities say the scammer calls and identifies himself as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson in an effort that you'll give him financial or other information. The scammer identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff. Sheriff's officials say the...
KIMA TV
Sunnyside woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle
YAKIMA-- Washington State Patrol confirms a woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-82 this weekend. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo was a 33 year-old from Sunnyside. WSP responded to the incident at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there were drugs and alcohol involved and the...
KIMA TV
Mountain rescue volunteers train for real-life scenarios at the Yakima Training Center
YAKIMA -- Yakima County's rescue group, Central Washington Mountain Rescue, is on call 24-hours a day, 365 days a year. Since Yakima is surrounded by mountains and rough terrain, ground rescue could take several hours to reach an injured person and, in some cases, that wait could be life or death.
nbcrightnow.com
BREAKING: Fire crews are on scene of a fire in Benton County this afternoon
FINLEY, Wash.- Fire crews are on scene of fire in Benton County off S Meals Rd and S Priet Rd. Captain Ron Fryer, BCCFD#1 tells us the wind is not helping contain the fire. Straightbank Rd is being evacuated at this time. The official cause of fire is unknown. We're...
6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima
I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
1 Person Dead 2 Others Injured In A Motor Vehicle Collision In Yakima (Yakima, WA)
The officials reported that 2 women traveling in a car were making a turn into an orchard when a pick-up truck slammed them. The truck was reportedly spun into the canal. The Police at the scene declared that the passenger in the car died in the fatal crash. The driver...
elkhornmediagroup.com
New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation
KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima
Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 60% contained
FINLEY, Wash.- We're told the fire is now 60% contained. Dozers have been called out to help contain the fire. Hanford Fire crews are on scene to assist Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 as well as Kennewick and Pasco. Captain Ron Fryer, BCFD #1, tells us the...
