Yakima County, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. All lanes have been reopened. AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m. Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash closes West Cliff in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision in the area of West Cliff and Keene Rd on Tuesday afternoon. Minor injuries were reported and all of West Cliff is currently blocked. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area until the accident is cleared.
RICHLAND, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Man Arrested After Tragic Tuesday Crash

Yakima Police say an 80-year-old driver was seriously injured and another driver arrested for Vehicular Assault Tuesday after a crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue and Nob Hill Blvd. Police say the suspect driver ran the red light at 16th and Nob Hill. Police say a 37-year-old man was...
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
Yakima County, WA
Accidents
City
Wapato, WA
City
Ford, WA
Wapato, WA
Accidents
County
Yakima County, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
Yakima County, WA
Crime & Safety
Wapato, WA
Crime & Safety
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic signal upgrade to impact traffic on Yakima Ave

YAKIMA, Wash. — Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction with a four-way stop at the Yakima Avenue and 6th Avenue intersection on August 31 while crews upgrade the traffic signal. The traffic signal will not work between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. The work is...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bin pile causes fire, power outage north of Grandview

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — UPDATE: 9 p.m. Power has been entirely restored. There are 59 customers still without power, according to the Benton PUD. Restoration is expected to take one or two hours. AUGUST 29. 2022 7:48 p.m. A large fire north of Grandview caused a power outage in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
#Traffic Accident#Lateral A Road
Mega 99.3

Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday

A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

SCAM ALERT; Yakima Sheriff’s Office Says Ignore The Call

The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is warning about a phone scam. Authorities say the scammer calls and identifies himself as Sergeant Carl Hendrickson in an effort that you'll give him financial or other information. The scammer identifies himself as a Sergeant with the Yakima County Sheriff. Sheriff's officials say the...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Sunnyside woman dies after jumping out of a moving vehicle

YAKIMA-- Washington State Patrol confirms a woman has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on I-82 this weekend. Carina Rodriguez Elizondo was a 33 year-old from Sunnyside. WSP responded to the incident at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say there were drugs and alcohol involved and the...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Mega 99.3

6 Things you Legally Can Not Throw away in Yakima

I've lost count of the times I've asked myself, "can I toss this in the trash?" Luckily in today's world, we have google, bing, and ask Jeeves, to see if they can be thrown away; not sure those other two still exist. However, some things still get past us. Purley...
YAKIMA, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

New details released into officer-involved shooting investigation

KENNEWICK – The Special Investigation Unit released new details Monday into the Aug. 22 incident at the Circle K at the corner of West Deschutes Avenue and North Columbia Center Drive involving the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer. The incident began at 10:25 a.m. when...
KENNEWICK, WA
92.9 The Bull

Seven Fresh and Tasty Restaurant Salads to Try in Yakima

Seven Fresh Restaurant Salads to Try in September in Yakima. A new month is upon us and it's time for your taste buds to get warmed up with some fresh and flavorful salads. We're talking about salads that you can only find here in Yakima. We have located seven fresh restaurant salads for you to try in the month of September. These Yakima restaurant salads range in price from $9.50 up to $20. Many incorporate fresh, local produce of the Yakima Valley, so that is always a plus!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 60% contained

FINLEY, Wash.- We're told the fire is now 60% contained. Dozers have been called out to help contain the fire. Hanford Fire crews are on scene to assist Benton County Fire Districts 1, 2 & 4 as well as Kennewick and Pasco. Captain Ron Fryer, BCFD #1, tells us the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3

Mega 99.3 plays the best old-school jams and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima Valley. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

