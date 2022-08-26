Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
$100 million more for transportation: Louisiana receives other states' unspent money
Louisiana will get nearly $100 million in federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said it is the largest amount Louisiana has collected after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-22. The new allocation totals $97.8 million;...
theadvocate.com
Abortion rights activists arrested at Lafayette meeting where AG Jeff Landry was speaking
Two Lafayette women protesting the overturning of abortion rights were arrested Aug. 23 outside an Acadiana Patriots meeting attended by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Amanda Nicole Anderson and Sarah Elise Credeur were handcuffed outside the meeting at the Comeaux Recreation Center on Bluebird Drive...
klax-tv.com
Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser
The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Louisiana Bond Commission's targeting of New Orleans reeks of White Supremacy
In an attempt to make New Orleans officials enforce the state’s abortion ban, the Louisiana Bond Commission deferred an application for a $39 million line of credit for a project that would help mitigate flooding. Attorney General Jeff Landry said, “…we should not defer the ability to use the...
brproud.com
August 29: A day in history that forever changed Louisiana’s geography and residents’ lives in 2005, 2012, and 2021.
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- August 29 will forever be a day that Louisiana residents will remember. Three hurricanes have made landfall on this day. Three storms severely altered our geography and lives, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser reflects on the anniversary of Hurricanes Katrina, Isaac, and Ida. Most of us remember exactly...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Provider opposition holding up 19 Louisiana broadband grants worth $86.6M
Protests from current broadband internet providers continue to hold up grants meant to close the “digital divide” and promote high-speed internet access to unserved areas. Providers are opposing 19 grants totaling $86.6 million, Jacques Berry with the state Division of Administration says. The Louisiana Legislature set aside a total of $177 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or GUMBO, program.
NOLA.com
Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.
We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
theadvocate.com
Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?
Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
Covid Cases Back on the Rise Across Louisiana
Covid cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state since Friday. And this does not include folks who took home tests and have not required treatment. The State Department of Health says of these new cases, more than 900 of them...
theadvocate.com
State turnaround school district shrinking with likely exit of two schools
Once envisioned as a citywide network of vibrant charter schools that would set the standard for public education in the capital city, the state-run Recovery School District-Baton Rouge is slowly withering, with two of the largest schools it still has left poised to make their exit. At its peak in...
theadvocate.com
Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour
Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NOLA.com
At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'
Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Is a strong dollar good or bad for the Capital Region’s economy?
The U.S. dollar this month hit its highest level in decades versus several other major currencies, and experts say that strength could continue into next year. As with most economic trends, there will be winners and losers. The Capital Region’s petrochemical sector could take a hit because its exports will...
theadvocate.com
Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell city's stories
Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High. Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana oil and gas drilling permits on the rise
Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub predicts his department will issue more than 800 drilling permits in 2022, significantly higher than the 563 issued in 2021, reports Louisiana Radio Network. “So there has been an increase in drilling, an actual increase over the last year, and certainly we’re going...
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted
Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
LDH: Louisiana experiencing "sixth surge" of COVID
Of newly reported cases, 16% come from Region 7 (Northwest area) and 16% come from Region 4 (Acadiana area).
brproud.com
Power outages in EBR, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Entergy and DEMCO are reporting power outages Tuesday evening as storms pass through the Greater Baton Rouge area.
theadvocate.com
City Council may take mayor-president up on suggestion to conduct special audit, investigation of drainage contracts
With Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory refusing to answer questions about suspect drainage contracts and possible bid law violations and with news reports that the FBI may be investigating, the City Council on Tuesday is expected to launch its own investigation. The council is expected to vote on a resolution calling...
