ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
klax-tv.com

Big-name Louisiana Republicans on Hand for Annual Reagan Fundraiser

The Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee held their annual Ronald Reagan dinner fundraiser Saturday. On hand were some big Republican names throughout the state. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report. Randy Wiggins is the Chairman of the Rapides Parish Executive Republican Committee and he...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Provider opposition holding up 19 Louisiana broadband grants worth $86.6M

Protests from current broadband internet providers continue to hold up grants meant to close the “digital divide” and promote high-speed internet access to unserved areas. Providers are opposing 19 grants totaling $86.6 million, Jacques Berry with the state Division of Administration says. The Louisiana Legislature set aside a total of $177 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars for the Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities, or GUMBO, program.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Will Sutton: Louisiana has a homicide problem. And too many of those killed are Black.

We get so consumed with what’s happening in our neighborhoods and adjacent communities and parishes that we sometimes lose perspective. Take homicides, for example. We hear, read and see homicide reports from other places, usually big cities and metro areas like Chicago, New York City and Washington, D.C. In Louisiana, the violence in Baton Rouge, Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport gets much of the attention.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?

Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Nungesser
Person
James Davison
Person
Garret Graves
Person
Mary Landrieu
Person
Lindy Boggs
Person
John Schroder
Person
Rick Edmonds
Person
Jeff Landry
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish's COVID cases up 21.3%; Louisiana cases surge 10.3%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Louisiana in the week ending Sunday, rising 10.3% as 11,634 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,552 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Louisiana ranked sixth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Covid Cases Back on the Rise Across Louisiana

Covid cases are on the rise in Louisiana. Nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported in the state since Friday. And this does not include folks who took home tests and have not required treatment. The State Department of Health says of these new cases, more than 900 of them...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Election Local#Local Election#Voting Machine#Www Lapoliticsweekly Com#Usa Today#Republican#Gop#State
NOLA.com

At the Center for Planning Excellence, Broome is 'striving to create a more livable Louisiana'

Camille Manning-Broome is recognized internationally for her expertise in resilience and adaptation planning. Her leadership on issues of land loss, coastal community sustainability, climate change resilience and adaptation as well as resident-led community planning has contributed to the transformation of cities, towns and parishes throughout Louisiana. Her work has created knowledge of interest to peers throughout the U.S. and the globe, from South Africa to Scotland to Denmark.
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Is a strong dollar good or bad for the Capital Region’s economy?

The U.S. dollar this month hit its highest level in decades versus several other major currencies, and experts say that strength could continue into next year. As with most economic trends, there will be winners and losers. The Capital Region’s petrochemical sector could take a hit because its exports will...
LOUISIANA STATE
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana oil and gas drilling permits on the rise

Louisiana’s Commissioner of Conservation Richard Ieyoub predicts his department will issue more than 800 drilling permits in 2022, significantly higher than the 563 issued in 2021, reports Louisiana Radio Network. “So there has been an increase in drilling, an actual increase over the last year, and certainly we’re going...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted

Louisiana Woman Charged with Aiding in Filing False Taxes and Faces Prison Time and a Fine if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 29, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Cynthia Bowley, age 67, of Meraux, Louisiana, was indicted on August 26, 2022, with one count of aiding and assisting in the filing of false tax returns, a violation of Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(2).
MERAUX, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy