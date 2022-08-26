Read full article on original website
Texas A&M-San Antonio launches first autism institute in South Texas to provide critical resources in south Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – Many local families often have difficulty getting access to basic autism services in Bexar County. A new institute at Texas A&M-San Antonio wants to reverse those trends. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 1 in 44 children has been identified with Autism...
50-acre Hill Country oasis fires up $20 million price tag, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag. The 50-acre property in Comal County boasts its own biergarten and much more.
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other
People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
Date ideas in San Antonio – 50 romantic things to do for couples during night and day!
Looking to plan the perfect date? Whether it’s your first date or your 500th, there are tons of fun things to do in San Antonio for couples. The best part? You don’t have to spend a lot of money to have a great time. With these 50 free and cheap date ideas in San Antonio, you can have a night to remember without breaking the bank.
Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx
Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
Man accused of burglarizing several consignment shops in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing used high end handbags. Authorities said the man pictured is believed to be responsible for other burglary cases too involving several consignment shops in San Antonio and surrounding areas including Olmos Park, Castle Hills, and Selma.
An investor buying spree, not a housing shortage, drove San Antonio's home price surge
Investors purchased 46% of homes in Bexar County in 2021, according to a report by the National Realtors Association.
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
San Antonio warned of minor flooding Monday as rain expected all week
Temperatures could drop throughout the week.
August 27 in San Antonio history...
Hugo & Schmeltzer’s store at Commerce and Navarro streets is destroyed by fire when two young men in the basement were transferring alcohol from a barrel to other containers while standing too near an open flame. The barrel exploded and burned them severely. The firemen managed to save Groos Bank and Hannig & Standen’s furniture store.
Census director is a Chicano who photographed bands at SXSW and used tortilla dough to fish
Anjali Nair / NBC News; Getty Images; Family photos SAN ANTONIO — As a young boy, Robert Santos would snatch bits of his mom's tortilla masa (dough) and use it instead of worms to fish at Woodlawn Lake, near his family's home here. Later on, when he saw photographers shooting photos of bands...
San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes
AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
Try something new in your garden with containers
I have been busy this week trying to get the garden watered before I take off for Gardening School in San Antonio. Can’t count on the rain forecasted for Saturday. It’s difficult to have color in the garden with hot dry weather unless you have tropicals. Another way to achieve interest in the garden is to plant container gardens and place them in high impact areas.
San Antonio residents sign petitions against Helotes apartment development
Locals say it would disrupt wildlife and nature
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio
Texas isn't just beautiful on the surface, it's gorgeous underground too. The Lone Star State boasts numerous geological wonders, including an abundance of limestone caves with jaw-dropping rock formations. From deeply winding limestone solutional caves to homes of massive bat colonies, these 15 underground marvels are worth a road trip to see for yourself.
