San Antonio, TX

MySanAntonio

What Lurks Beneath This San Antonio Home? Private Caves Are Conversation Pits Like No Other

People driving on Creek Loop in San Antonio, TX, may think this unassuming home is part of a neighborhood park. It isn’t, but it does hold a secret. “The piece of property is absolutely gorgeous, and it’s basically like being in your own park. The house is just a traditional house, but the cavern is what makes it really special,” says listing agent Lori Largen, with JBGoodwin Realtors®.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
usatales.com

Top 10 Intriguing Haunted Hotels In San Antonio Tx

Staying in haunted hotels in San Antonio Tx may seem the least likely option to make you feel scared. But, they are packed with apt horror-inducing ingredients. This may be a surprise since San Antonio is one of the most populated cities in the United States that offers a good balance of urban and suburban vibe. It has bars, coffee shops, and restaurants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
mysapl.org

August 27 in San Antonio history...

Hugo & Schmeltzer’s store at Commerce and Navarro streets is destroyed by fire when two young men in the basement were transferring alcohol from a barrel to other containers while standing too near an open flame. The barrel exploded and burned them severely. The firemen managed to save Groos Bank and Hannig & Standen’s furniture store.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ktswblog.net

San Marcos to San Antonio & Austin via hyperloop? Elon Musk says yes

AUSTIN— The state of Texas has seen some high-profile figures move to the state recently, and Elon Musk is one. The billionaire’s presence has already been felt in the state with the Tesla Giga Factory set to start production on the Cybertruck in 2023. However, the founder of Telsa isn’t stopping at building factories. In a series of tweets, Elon Musk proposes the construction of an underground Hyperloop tunnel connecting Austin to San Antonio.
SAN MARCOS, TX
mysoutex.com

Try something new in your garden with containers

I have been busy this week trying to get the garden watered before I take off for Gardening School in San Antonio. Can’t count on the rain forecasted for Saturday. It’s difficult to have color in the garden with hot dry weather unless you have tropicals. Another way to achieve interest in the garden is to plant container gardens and place them in high impact areas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

15 Texas caves worth a road trip from San Antonio

Texas isn't just beautiful on the surface, it's gorgeous underground too. The Lone Star State boasts numerous geological wonders, including an abundance of limestone caves with jaw-dropping rock formations. From deeply winding limestone solutional caves to homes of massive bat colonies, these 15 underground marvels are worth a road trip to see for yourself.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

