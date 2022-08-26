ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breeders' Cup: Internationalangel could take on US stars after going down to Tempus at Deauville in Quincey Stakes

A trip to the Breeders' Cup could be on the cards for Internationalangel following her fine runner-up effort in the Group Three Prix Quincey at Deauville. Connections of the consistent five-year-old mare, who has shot through the ranks this season in the care of Jane Chapple-Hyam, are considering options for her next run, with the Group One Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp on Arc day also under consideration.
Wednesday Tips

Coco Jack can defy top weight in the betting.bet Live Betting Odds Pro 2-Y-O Series Final Nursery Handicap at Hamilton. A three-time winner already this season for George Scott, Coco Jack was last seen lining up in a competitive contest at Goodwood, trying to give weight to all but one of his 11 rivals and he was certainly not disgraced in fourth.
Thursday Tips

Maria Branwell can secure Group Three glory in the Ire-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes at Salisbury. Winner of her first two starts for David O'Meara, including the Listed National Stakes, she has perhaps not quite hit the expected heights following her fine third in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot back in June.
Jack May
Jim Crowley
William Haggas
St Leger Festival: Adaay In Asia looking for five-timer in Sceptre Stakes at Doncaster for retiring trainer Harry Dunlop

Harry Dunlop is hoping the weather gods are kind for Adaay In Asia’s Doncaster plans as the trainer bids to land a five-timer before retiring at the end of the year. Adaay In Asia has won four consecutive handicaps for the Lambourn handler, who is calling it a day at the end of the season, citing the current economic climate as making it increasingly hard to cover the costs of feed, staff and transport.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ripon specialist Mark's Choice looking for seventh course win with new trainer

3.40 Ripon - Course lovers Mark's Choice & Bossipop head 10. He is with his third trainer in three seasons but the love Mark's Choice has for Ripon has never changed. Now in the hands of Adrian Keatley, the six-year-old is back for the attheraces.com City Of Ripon Handicap (3.40) looking for a seventh victory at the track, having made two quick runs for his new yard this month, including an impressive third (25/1) in the class two Great St Wilfrid Handicap.
Tuesday Tips

Cool Party is difficult to oppose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes at Epsom. Unlike the majority of Charlie and Mark Johnston's youngsters, this Postponed colt was slowly away on his Lingfield bow last week and as a result ended up on the back foot and in a poor position. It is testament to his latent ability that he was still only beaten a diminishing nose by the twice placed Zicatela and he must have every chance of going one better on the Surrey Downs.
England name unchanged squad for South Africa Test series decider

England men have named an unchanged squad for the LV= Insurance third Test versus South Africa at the Kia Oval starting on Thursday 8 September. After storming home to a day three victory in the second Test, winning by an innings and 85 runs, Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have remained confident in their side.
