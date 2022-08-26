Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
This weekend's DaBaby concert in New Orleans is canceled following low ticket sales
A concert by controversial rapper DaBaby scheduled for Friday (Sept. 2) at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans has been canceled. The concert's promoters say they are working on putting together a replacement show on a new date, possibly at a different venue, with a beefed-up talent roster that will "likely" still include DaBaby.
NOLA.com
$3 movies Saturday will celebrate National Cinema Day, thanks to this theater nonprofit
Head out to a "picture show" Saturday for National Cinema Day and take advantage of $3 movies all day. AMC Theaters at Clearview, Elmwood, Westbank and the Regal Grand Esplanade, the Prytania Theatres Uptown and at Canal Place and The Broad Theater will be part of The Cinema Foundation's national event to promote getting out and seeing a movie, an effort to rebound after sluggish attendance during the pandemic.
NOLA.com
Amanda Shaw and Choppa to perform their 'Louisiana Saturday Night' remake at LSU game
Amanda Shaw never thought she’d present a bowl of her homemade salsa to Dolly Parton, her musical idol. But while she was in Nashville this summer to write and record music with Kent Wells, Parton’s bandleader and producer, she whipped up a batch of salsa based on her mother’s Guatemalan family recipe. Wells liked it, and suggested she make some for Parton in case the legend popped into the recording studio.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Checking out 3 disturbances in the tropics | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. There are no named storms or hurricanes, but there are three disturbances out there right now. One is in the Caribbean Sea, and …
NOLA.com
5 dream houses for sale: English Turn contemporary, Bayou St. John fixer-upper, Mandeville manse
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Watching Caribbean for development into next week | New Orleans News
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. We have no tropical threats for our area through the next week or more, but the Atlantic basin is starting to stir.
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
New Orleans Saints Head Coach Mike Ditka spun the wheel and pared his roster down to the legal limit Monday. In fact, the Saints are actually one below the 53-man limit, as they are hoping to sign another defensive lineman before the season starts. That lineman won't be Renaldo Turnbull,...
NOLA.com
The Top 5: Catch up on today's top stories
Ex-NOPD chief Warren Riley and Mayor LaToya Cantrell have settled a lawsuit, DaBaby's upcoming New Orleans concert has been canceled after low ticket sales, and two tropical depressions could form in the tropics this week. Here's a look at today's top stories in New Orleans for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: A dozen oysters, 12 different types at a new breed of New Orleans oyster bar
The extra time we took gazing over the dozen oysters before us at Le Chat Noir was not due simply to the glittering beauty of each against the variegated edges of shell. Each one was a different oyster drawn from different waters, like the round progression of numbers on a wall clock; we needed time to assess the variety before we set to our wet-lipped ravaging of them.
NOLA.com
Nell Nolan: John Scott Center, Boy Scouts Luncheon, Seersucker and Sass
The Helis Foundation and the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities welcomed members of the Scott family, community elders, donors and elected officials for a special preview of The Helis Foundation John Scott Center. Located on the first floor of LEH’s historic building, Turners’ Hall in downtown New Orleans, the center integrates arts and humanities programming through the lens of artist, educator and humanist John T. Scott.
NOLA.com
Blue Oak BBQ, Frenchmen Street bar Rambler combine to buy Avenue Pub; see what’s next
The news that the New Orleans bar the Avenue Pub was up for sale stirred wide ranging interest. After all, it was the 24-hour dive bar that became a craft beer mecca and introduced many to the finer side of beer connoisseurship as interest in it was exploding. Now, a...
NOLA.com
26-year-old baggage handler killed in accident at New Orleans airport
A 26-year-old woman is dead following an "industrial accident" while unloading baggage from an Frontier Airlines flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport late Tuesday night, authorities said. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the woman as Jermani Thompson of Reserve. Thompson was pronounced dead after she...
NOLA.com
These treasured New Orleans area sites might disappear. Landmarks Society raises alarm.
Earlier this year, preservationists with the Louisiana Landmarks Society were so alarmed by the deterioration of the 7th Ward jazz landmark Perseverance Hall that they added it to their 2022 list of the nine most endangered sites in the New Orleans area. The nine notorious sites were unveiled Tuesday at...
Victim's mother also disputes Cantrell's assertion she 'showed love' to victims
The day after New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s news conference to explain why she appeared in court with the family of a convicted juvenile offender during sentencing, one of the victim’s mother’s is telling her story.
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell charged more than $29K in flight upgrades, despite strict rules against them
Since January 2021, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has spent roughly $29,000 extra on airfare so she can fly business or first class instead of coach, despite a city policy that forbids employees from doing so, records show. The city’s longstanding travel policy directs employees to pay the difference in price when...
Has the Mayor of New Orleans Lost Her Freaking Mind?
Let me first tell you this is my opinion. I get really upset when leaders coddle criminals or other folks who cause trouble in our community. It happens from time to time in cities all over the nation. It's happened in Louisiana. But I think what happened in New Orleans this month is so outrageous, I can't really believe it actually took place. Mayor LaToya Cantrell showed up in court to support a 14-year-old carjacking suspect and his mother. This happened right in front of the victims.
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a return
Yes, it's really true!! Almost 10 years after a devastating fire destroyed the company’s facility, Hubig's Pies are finally on track to make their triumphant return to New Orleans. Prior to the fire, Hubig's Pie had been a part of New Orleans since 1921. But on July 27th, 2012, Hubig's facility on Dauphine Street was engulfed by a five-alarm fire and the building was a total loss. Over the years, there were several attempts to resume production on the pies. The city even approved the company's plans to build a factory in a new location, but those efforts stalled before any construction work had started.
NOLA.com
Harvey killing inspires movement to engage children, halt violence
Four weeks after Orin Grant Jr. was lured out of a Harvey house and fatally shot, family and friends of the 20-year-old college student and church drummer vowed Tuesday to end the kind of violence that claimed his life. His father, Rev. Orin Grant Sr., and more than 150 relatives,...
