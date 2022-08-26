ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

CNET

Get Up to 60% Off Internal and External Hard Drives, Memory Cards and More

If you're someone who loves taking pictures and videos, chances are you've run into storage issues at some point on your phone or computer. From professional photographers and videographers to the average selfie enthusiast, having enough storage space on your devices can be tricky, especially when so many phones don't have the option for expandable storage. There are many ways around that, including microSD cards and external hard drives. During this sale on SanDisk and Western Digital products, you can save up to 60% while ensuring there's enough storage to keep all of your memories.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Daily deals Aug. 27: Up to $310 off M1 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro, $150 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, $25 gift card with Beats Fit Pro, more!

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Saturday's bestdeals include $500 off the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 Mini-LED monitor, an 11-inch iPad Pro for $729, and much more.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S7 and S8 are getting surprise updates

The updates fix a GPS issue, and that's about it. Samsung is reportedly pushing an update to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 phones. The updates seem to address GPS issues on these devices. Samsung’s Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8 series both reached end-of-life status a while ago, meaning they’ve...
CELL PHONES
techeblog.com

Don’t Pay $450, Get an Unlocked Google Pixel 6a 5G Smartphone for $369.99 Shipped – Today Only

The Google Pixel 6a is the best non-flagship Android 5G smartphone you can get, and it’s being offered at just $369.99 shipped, today only, originally $449. Powered by Google’s own Tensor chip, which can be found in its higher-end smartphones, the Pixel 6a is extremely fast, smart, and secure, complete with incredible battery life (up to 24-hours of continuous use) and camera. Product page.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Kuo: iPhone 14 Pro to have new ultra-wide sensor with larger pixels

Apple will finally unveil the next-generation iPhone next week on September 7. And according to rumors, the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature a new display and also improved cameras. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has now reported that this year’s high-end iPhone models will feature a new ultra-wide lens with larger pixels.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Apple's 9th Gen iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of a new edition's launch

Whether Apple will be looking to unveil a new "regular" iPad and a couple of upgraded iPad Pros alongside the iPhone 14 family on September 7 or together with refreshed Mac hardware at some point in October, said next-gen tablets are definitely coming (relatively) soon. That means several existing iPad...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Authority

You told us: Over half of you have received storage alerts on Android TV

Android TV and Google TV makers should consider adding more internal space or storage expansion options. Android TV or Google TV powers a host of smart televisions out there, while dedicated devices are also a popular way to bring smart features to a not-so-smart TV. Between the Google Assistant support, Android app integration, and relatively open nature, there’s plenty to like here.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

The Galaxy Tab S8 is Samsung’s first tablet to get Android 12L

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is Samsung’s first phone to ship with Android 12L on board, while the Galaxy Tab S8 is the company’s first tablet to get the Android 12L-based on One UI 4.1.1 update. Specifically developed for tablets and foldable devices, Android 12L optimizes and polishes the operating system for large screens and makes features like multitasking more powerful and intuitive.
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch and Gear S3 receive new firmware updates

Samsung has surprised owners of its pre-One UI Watch smartwatches with a new round of software updates. Spotted by Tizen Help, the updates have arrived for the Gear S3, Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch 3, which are six years, five years and two years old, respectively. Theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 3 should still receive software updates for a while yet, but it is unusual for Samsung to continue updating the Galaxy Watch and Gear S3.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Intel Gamer Days: Save Up to $600 on Laptops, Desktops, Monitors, More

Now that the school year has started, some of us may be discovering that our laptop, Chromebook, or even desktop computer may be showing signs of age. Files take longer to open, photos and videos take longer to edit and render, apps crash more frequently, and opening websites may even lag on some machines.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade

There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

DJI's Avata Offers First-Person View Flight

Pushing the bounds of drone possibilities for every pilot, DJI is now introducing a new cinematic drone, dubbed the “DJI Avata.” Building on the cinewhoop drone design, the Avata offers first-person view (FPV) flight with racer speed and agility, while remaining stable thanks to its prop guard quad propellers.
ELECTRONICS
notebookcheck.net

Google Pixel Fold: Foldable smartphone's rumoured 'ultra-micro-hole camera' shown in patent drawings

91mobiles has discovered a patent that could relate to the Pixel Fold and its 'ultra-micro-hole camera'. While there have been plenty of rumours about the Pixel Fold and the Pixel Notepad, details about an 'ultra-micro-hole camera' only surfaced earlier this month, courtesy of Digital Chat Station. According to the leaker, Google has prototyped a camera solution that fit within the frame of a foldable device, rather than relying on an under-display camera (UDC) like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The O․MG Elite cable is a scarily stealthy hacker tool

I didn’t think I would be scared of a USB cable until I went to Def Con. But that’s where I first learned about the O.MG Cable. Released at the notorious hacker conference, the Elite cable wowed me with a combination of technical prowess and its extremely stealth design.
TECHNOLOGY

