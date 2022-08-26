Read full article on original website
Track athlete finds her passion flying through clouds
“I wanted to fly,” Cierra said. “I didn’t really know at the time what I wanted to do, I just knew I wanted to travel.”. Spikes on the ground and head in the clouds, traveling is in the DNA of sophomore sprinter Cierra Wash. The runner is in Baylor’s pilot program, where she recently completed a flight with no instructor on board. Although the pilot program is relatively new to her, she’s always known she’s wanted to be on the go.
KWTX
HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
bassmaster.com
Palaniuk wins Angler of the Year
LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year...
Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen
Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
WacoTrib.com
Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects
L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas. Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit...
News Channel 25
Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas
As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
Gatesville Messenger
Ted Nugent to play at local benefit, Sept. 10
Bare Bones BBQ will proudly present classic rock star Ted Nugent on the Bone Yard Stage in Gatesville on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a show to benefit the Friends Helping Veterans organization. Special guests will include Calvin Ross and the Dirty Groove Noise featuring Lexxi Garza. Bare Bones BBQ is...
Killeen newspaper fired reporter for complaining about bug infestation, lawsuit says
The Department of Labor sued the Killeen Daily Herald Tuesday for allegedly retaliating against the employee.
North 40 Outfitters relocating, building larger store in Mead
MEAD, Wash. – North 40 Outfitters plans to relocate and construct a larger store in Mead. The new store will be located at the first interchange north of the Newport Highway exit off the to-be-completed North-South Freeway. Developers say the new North 40 will be similar to the one...
Former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert to be sentenced Sept. 8 for fraud
WALLA WALLA — The sentencing hearing for former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert convicted of fraud has been rescheduled for Sept. 8 at the U.S. District Courthouse in Spokane. Rejea Grogan, the senior clerk of the court’s Eastern Washington district, said the hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. in...
WacoTrib.com
More arrests likely in case of Waco woman presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County sheriff says
Coryell County authorities anticipate more arrests in the case of a Waco woman missing and presumed killed near Gatesville, Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams said. Deputies arrested two Gatesville residents Aug. 23 and on charges related to the presumed death of Elizabeth Ann Romero, 44, of Waco, according to a statement from Williams on Thursday.
News Channel 25
UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas
TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
Giant Lizard Escapes From Texas Home And Moves In Under Neighbor's Deck
"Somebody please just come and help me get his lizard, I don’t want it, I don’t like it, and it’s making my life a nightmare."
Amelia Clark agrees to never serve as Spokane Regional Health District's administrative officer again
SPOKANE, Wash. — Amelia Clark will not be accepting an appointment as the administrative officer of Spokane Regional Health District's (SRHD) local board of health in the future. According to SRHD, Clark was expected to appear in front of the Office of Administrative Hearings in September to determine whether...
KWTX
Large lizard escapes, hunkers down under neighbor’s deck in Killeen
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An exotic animal is causing quite the commotion in one Central Texas City. Khairah Ali-Allen says her neighbor’s giant lizard escaped and is living under her home on Dickens Dr. in Killeen--and it won’t leave. “Anything that’s not in a cage or a tank:...
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
KHQ Right Now
Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge
(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
