Spokane, WA

baylorlariat.com

Track athlete finds her passion flying through clouds

“I wanted to fly,” Cierra said. “I didn’t really know at the time what I wanted to do, I just knew I wanted to travel.”. Spikes on the ground and head in the clouds, traveling is in the DNA of sophomore sprinter Cierra Wash. The runner is in Baylor’s pilot program, where she recently completed a flight with no instructor on board. Although the pilot program is relatively new to her, she’s always known she’s wanted to be on the go.
WACO, TX
KWTX

HSFB Games rescheduled due to shortage of officials

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A few high school football games have been rescheduled due to a shortage of officials. Mart vs. Marlin has been bumped up to Thursday at 8pm in Mart. Axtell vs. Bartlett has also been moved to Thursday. It will be played at 7pm in Bartlett. Moody...
MART, TX
bassmaster.com

Palaniuk wins Angler of the Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Brandon Palaniuk doesn’t think of himself as a legend. In his mind, he is still the 8-year-old from Rathdrum, Idaho, who discovered a dream of reaching the biggest stage in bass fishing. But by winning the 2022 Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year...
RATHDRUM, ID
KTEM NewsRadio

Win Your Tickets to Giganticon 2022 in Killeen

Now I know all of Central Texas truly enjoyed the Bell County Comic Con, but have you ever heard of a Gigaticon? If you love sci-fi, anime, video games, tabletop games, or anything delightfully nerdy, you need to be in Killeen, Texas this weekend. Looking to win free Giganticon tickets?...
KILLEEN, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco employment set to soar to 1,300 as L3Harris adds new projects

L3Harris Technologies says it is ramping up operations in Waco and going on a hiring spree due to several factors, including participation in a potentially $3 billion contract to build aircraft that would target terrorists in remote areas. Last week the Tribune-Herald reported L3Harris had secured a $40 million permit...
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Widespread rain recorded in Central Texas, significant in some areas

As of 4:20, Westwood and Alma Drive in Killeen have high water and the lights are out at Rosewood and CTE, according to the Killeen Police Department. Meanwhile, Killeen ISD reports power has been restored at Union Grove Middle School, but that middle school football games scheduled for today have been canceled.
KILLEEN, TX
Gatesville Messenger

Ted Nugent to play at local benefit, Sept. 10

Bare Bones BBQ will proudly present classic rock star Ted Nugent on the Bone Yard Stage in Gatesville on Saturday, Sept. 10, in a show to benefit the Friends Helping Veterans organization. Special guests will include Calvin Ross and the Dirty Groove Noise featuring Lexxi Garza. Bare Bones BBQ is...
GATESVILLE, TX
News Channel 25

UPDATE: Female driver held at gunpoint, killed in pursuit that began in Central Texas

TROY, Texas — A woman was held at gunpoint by her boyfriend in a high-speed pursuit this weekend that began in Central Texas and ended in a double fatality, police said. Around 6:19 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to IH-35 at the 295-mile marker on reports of a speeding reckless driver, according to the Troy Police Department.
TROY, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
FORT HOOD, TX
KHQ Right Now

Former Spokane council president quits charity over shelter ethics charge

(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is gratified that the local ethics complaint he filed against Ben Stuckart was found to have merit, but he is still awaiting word on the same complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. “I haven’t heard...
SPOKANE, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

1460 ESPN Yakima

Yakima, WA
1460 ESPN has the best sports coverage for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1460espnyakima.com/

