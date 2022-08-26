“I wanted to fly,” Cierra said. “I didn’t really know at the time what I wanted to do, I just knew I wanted to travel.”. Spikes on the ground and head in the clouds, traveling is in the DNA of sophomore sprinter Cierra Wash. The runner is in Baylor’s pilot program, where she recently completed a flight with no instructor on board. Although the pilot program is relatively new to her, she’s always known she’s wanted to be on the go.

WACO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO