Kyle, TX

KVUE

'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September

SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
Community Impact Austin

Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville

(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
fox7austin.com

Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'

AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
Community Impact Austin

CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion

Metro Rapid bus in service. (Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting Ken Curry, Vice President of Construction and Facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition. The land acquisition would be acquired for use...
Community Impact Austin

Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record

A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
glasstire.com

Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall

C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

