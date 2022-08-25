Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2020, a student decided to visit his family. His car was found crashed on a rural road and he was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSan Marcos, TX
Starting a New LifeSheeraz QurbanAustin, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 2 Texas defeats No. 7 Ohio State 3-1The LanternAustin, TX
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Related
KVUE
'Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest' to be held in San Marcos in September
SAN MARCOS, Texas — San Marcos residents are getting ready to shell-ebrate good times. The "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" kicks off next month. The month-long festival is held every September as a celebration of the city's quirky history and culture, including its official designation as the "Mermaid Capital of Texas."
Autism education center Training Wheels ABA expands into Pflugerville
(Courtesy Training Wheels ABA) Training Wheels ABA, an organization that works with children on the autism spectrum, hosted a grand opening event June 6 for a new location at 305 N. Heatherwilde Blvd., Ste. 350, Pflugerville. Training Wheels ABA began operating in 2020 at its South Austin location, and the company also has a facility in Dripping Springs. 512-305-3826. https://trainingwheelsaba.com.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Hill Country Bible Church opens new Leander location
Hill Country Bible Church opened its new Leander location Aug. 21 after having to close the first location due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Courtesy Hill Country Bible Church) Hill Country Bible Church reopened Aug. 21 after closing a previous Leander location due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Extended heat wave sends Austin Zoo visitors, animals into hiding
A Grevy's zebra at the Austin Zoo. (Photo courtesy Austin Zoo) Kiwi—a small mammal called a kinkajou—has been spending more time than normal in an air-conditioned building at the Austin Zoo this summer. As high temperatures have sustained in the area, guests and zoo animals alike have...
Over 40 chickens, ducks available for adoption in Williamson County
There are currently over 40 roosters, hens, and ducks at the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter. The shelter is hosting a $5 adoption event to help them find new homes.
fox7austin.com
Austin restaurant in contest for 'America's Best Restroom'
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin restaurant is in the running to be named "America's Best Restroom". Cintas, which designs and implements full-service restroom programs for businesses, is behind the contest. The company says that it's on a mission "to locate America's porcelain pioneers who are taking dramatic steps to create unforgettable facilities."
Austin H-E-B store to add shopping cart for children, adults with special needs
Caregivers can use Caroline's Carts to make grocery stores and other stores accessible to people with mobility challenges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CapMetro reviews plan for bus line expansion
Metro Rapid bus in service. (Community Impact Newspaper) During the Aug. 29 Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors meeting Ken Curry, Vice President of Construction and Facilities for CapMetro gave a presentation on the proposed Travis County Expo Center land acquisition. The land acquisition would be acquired for use...
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Central Texans prepare for the future amid one of the hottest summers on record
A construction crew resting in 104-degree temperatures while working on a project along Slaughter Lane. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) From dogs in heat-protectant boots to construction workers advocating for additional protections, Austin’s historically hot summer has ranged from inconvenient to dangerous. This year, Austin hit record-high temperatures at least...
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give out free cakes Sept. 1 to celebrate 25th anniversary
There is a Nothing Bundt Cakes located near Rollingwood off of Bee Caves Road. (Courtesy Nothing Bundt Cakes) Nothing Bundt Cakes will celebrate its 25th anniversary by giving away free cakes to the first 250 guests to each of its bakeries Sept. 1. Bakeries nationwide will give out more than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the best place to get a bowl of chili in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Chili is awesome. Whether you like it with beans or without beans, your preferred method of making and consuming this delicious treat is wholly valid. In the spirit of appreciation for this tasty treat, LoveFood.com wanted to see where you can find the best bowl of chili in each state.
Having Texas native plants in your front yard helps fight wildfires and drought
AUSTIN, Texas — While we saw some measurable rain last week, most of Central Texas remains in a drought. Many counties still have water restrictions in place, and it's hard to keep a pretty lawn, which is why experts recommend drought-resistant landscaping. The City of Austin has created this...
Neighbors protested housing for homeless Austinites. Then, they (sort of) changed their stance.
Austin’s Planning Commission meets every other Tuesday in the cavernous chambers of City Hall. Members assemble virtually and in person to hear requests and pleas from the public about what should be built in the city. Plot by plot, these volunteers vote yea or nay to changes that will shape Austin.
Pabern's Kitchen food truck now open in downtown Kyle
The Pabern's Kitchen food truck is now open at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) A new food truck called Pabern's Kitchen opened at the end of July at 210 W. Center St., Kyle. The truck specializes in Filipino food, such as pork lumpia, chicken pancit, adobo,...
Austin’s first Narcan vending machine installed; state program gets more of the life-saving medication
The N.I.C.E. Project (Narcan in Case of Emergency) partnered with Sunrise Homeless Navigation Center to provide 24/7 access to life-saving medication.
Georgetown Animal Shelter ceases all walk-in appointments
All adoption, surrender, stray and lost-pet inquiries at the Georgetown Animal Shelter will be accepted by appointment only. (Jackson King/Community Impact Newspaper) As of Aug. 29, the Georgetown Animal Shelter has returned to appointment-based operations. As a result, no walk-ins are allowed. A shelter employee explained the change is due...
Lanes reopen on Louis Henna Boulevard in Round Rock after deadly crash
A deadly crash that killed one person in Round Rock forced closures on Louis Henna Boulevard for a few hours on Monday, according to police.
glasstire.com
Large-Scale Light Installation by Bruce Munro Comes to Austin this Fall
C3 Presents, the Austin-based event production company, has announced that Bruce Munro’s Field of Light installation will be on view at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center at the University of Texas at Austin this fall. The installation, which uses optical fiber, glass, acrylic, and light, was inspired by...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0