Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Alan Dershowitz says lawyers are telling him they won't defend Trump because they don't want to be ostracized or 'canceled'
Dershowitz said he had "concerns" about the caliber of Trump's legal team. He said, however, that six other lawyers had contacted him to say they wouldn't defend Trump. Dershowitz cited being "canceled" for defending Trump as a top concern for these lawyers. Alan Dershowitz, the lawyer who represented former President...
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kash Patel Melts Down After Being Named in Affidavit, as Trump Rails Against Redactions
Donald Trump adviser Kash Patel had a meltdown following the heavily redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit being released on Friday. As Trump railed against the heavy redactions in the documents, Patel became enraged over his name not being concealed. “Today marks another vicious attack from DOJ/FBI who intentionally jeopardized my safety by...
Alina Habba: They're ignoring the fact that the Presidential Records Act protects the president
Trump attorney Alina Habba explained how the released Mar-a-Lago affidavit just showed Trump's team they were right and that there was "nothing relevant" in the document Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." ALINA HABBA: I learned that we were right, that this is, again, another political witch hunt, that they're ignoring...
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Trump's followers are delusional and dangerous — but don't call them hypocrites
Throughout his presidency and beyond, Donald Trump has proven to be a public menace, quite possibly the most dangerous person in the world. His evident crimes and other acts of perfidy, both as president and subsequently, are almost too numerous to list: collusion with a hostile foreign power to subvert an election, conspiracy to obstruct justice, a coup attempt that involved a terrorist attack on the Capitol, incitements to political violence, fraudulent claims and conspiracy theories about election fraud, democide through willful negligence and corruption during the pandemic, using the office of the president to personally enrich himself, and extortion or blackmail against the leaders of Ukraine, possibly leading to the Russian invasion.
Trump's lawyer said classified documents from Mar-a-Lago were transferred to the NARA in a 'voluntary and open' way
Trump's lawyer Evan Corcoran claimed Trump's transfer of classified documents that he was keeping in Mar-a-Lago was a "voluntary and open process." In a letter to the DOJ, Corcoran asked that the DOJ investigation into the "leader of the Republican Party" not "involve politics." He said the boxes of classified...
Watergate prosecutor says DOJ will scrutinize recovered Mar-a-Lago materials: 'I'm sure they're going to be fingerprinting every one of those documents'
"They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made," Nick Ackerman said.
Unsealed Trump Affidavit 'Absolutely Damning,' Attorney Predicts Jail Time
Information presented in a redacted affidavit regarding the FBI's search of Mar-A-Lago could be enough to indict Donald Trump, multiple attorneys said.
Trump's Mar-a-Lago Mole Could Be the Secret Service: Karl Rove
Rove said that Secret Service officials have a "responsibility to report a crime," and could have told federal investigators if they saw classified documents.
Judge Gives Prosecutors Twice as Many Pages to Respond to Trump’s Request for Special Master Following Mar-a-Lago Search
The U.S. Department of Justice apparently has a lot to say in response to former President Donald Trump’s request that a special master handle the materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence and resort. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Monday granted a request from Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S....
Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe
Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
Twitter scorches Kathy Hochul for telling Republicans to 'get out' of New York: She's 'gotta go'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., sparked intense outrage after lambasting New York Republican candidates during a speech last week, telling them to "get out of town" and "head to Florida" where they belong. The outrage simmered across social media early Monday with Twitter users slamming the New York governor for her...
Trumpian Arizona candidates lose nonsensical bid to ban voting machines
A federal judge on Friday tossed out a ridiculous election lawsuit filed by far-right, conspiracy theory-pushing candidates in Arizona. Kari Lake and Mark Finchem — Arizona's Republican nominees for governor and secretary of state, respectively — sued in April to ban the use of electronic voting machines ahead of the midterm elections, citing baseless claims of potential fraud. The lawsuit named Katie Hobbs, Arizona's Democratic secretary of state and Lake’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, as a defendant, along with several county election officials.
The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit
Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
Barr unloads on Mueller: 'He made some very serious errors'
Former Attorney General William Barr is unleashing heavy criticism of former special counsel Robert Mueller to an unprecedented degree years after his Russia investigation came to an end.
Trump repeatedly boasted about having ‘illicit details’ of Macron’s love life, report says
Former president Donald Trump has repeatedly boasted about knowing illicit details related to French president Emmanuel Macron’s love life, according to a new report. It comes after “Item 1a” on the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)’s list of documents seized from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate was revealed to be “info re: President of France”. Rolling Stone reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the matter, that Mr Macron’s personal life has been a subject of intense interest to Mr Trump for years. Mr Trump boasted to close associates, both during and after his time in the White...
