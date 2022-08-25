Read full article on original website
Cottage Grove to receive $5 million from American Rescue Plan to revitalize downtown
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Cottage Grove will receive a $5 million grant funded by the American Rescue Plan to support revitalization of its downtown historic commercial district, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced Tuesday. The grant will revitalize five blocks of Main Street in Cottage Grove by installing new landscaping,...
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day
ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
Coos Bay School District has a new superintendent and she has big plans
COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
Construction begins on Eugene's Downtown Riverfront; expect road closures and detours
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Monday, construction crews will begin building a southern access point to the Downtown Riverfront, along with a parking lot to serve for the recently opened park. The project will connect Annie Mims Lane to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street. Construction work will...
WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
Government offices located in Douglas County will close in observance of Labor Day
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners are reminding citizens that government offices located in Douglas County will be closed to the public on Monday, September 5, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Those offices include:. Douglas County Justice Building. Douglas County Fairgrounds. Douglas County Museum. Douglas County...
Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres
PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
Roseburg Sister Cities to host a sake and sushi tasting at The Secret Wine Society
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Roseburg Sister Cities will host a sake and sushi tasting, on October 1, for World Sake Day. The event will take place at The Secret Wine Society in Oakland Oregon. Robert Douglas will present the finer points of sake brewing, paired with a selection of Sushi...
Two Eugene Starbucks employees claim they were fired for striking
EUGENE, Ore. — Two former Starbucks employees in Eugene are claiming they lost their jobs over their efforts to push for union contracts. As we've reported, most Starbucks locations in Eugene have voted to unionize, but workers have told us the company hasn't started the bargaining process. Then, two weeks ago, multiple stores closed their doors when workers went on strike for several days.
Detours in the City of Reedsport as crews work to repair water line on Alder Avenue
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Alder Avenue beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. City officials say all residents on West Alder Place and East Alder Place who are on city water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
Local agencies urge caution after weekend brush fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, fire officials were called to a fire at Thurston Hills Natural Area, near the Camas Crest Trail on the western side of the property. ODF and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue responded and put out the 0.16-acre fire within a few...
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
Acts of Kindness: Community builds dream home for veteran
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the Southmayd family in Creswell. Their home had been destroyed by a snowstorm back in 2019 and a bad contracting situation only made the situation worse. Until Cottage Grove’s building official decided to build the family a brand-new home.
Hult Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary
The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.
Eugene Police: 'Prolific burglar' sentenced to 15 years for pandemic burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 'prolific burglar' who victimized several Eugene businesses at the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a year of investigative work. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts from 15...
Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day
CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
An escaped horse causes vehicle crash
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
