ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

Comments / 0

Related
nbc16.com

LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day

EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open through Labor Day

ROSEBURG, Ore. — There’s still time this summer to cool off at the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad – a free way for the public to escape the heat predicted this week. The National Weather Service forecast calls for highs in the mid- to upper-90s for most of this week.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roseburg, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
City
Roseburg, OR
nbc16.com

WellPath partners with SPD to provide medical services to those in custody

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Springfield Police Department and the city of Springfield have entered into a new partnership with WellPath to provide medical services to those in custody at the Springfield Municipal Jail. WellPath collaborated with Springfield leadership to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for the wellbeing of current...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Rum Creek now biggest fire in the state, surpassing 10,000 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. — Following an explosive weekend of growth, the Rum Creek Fire, burning to the northwest of Grants Pass, has scorched 10,709 acres as of Monday morning and has virtually no containment. CONTINUING COVERAGE | Firefighters from NW Oregon headed to fight Rum Creek Fire. The fire started...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Banking#First Interstate Bank#First Interstate#780 Nw Garden Valley Blvd
nbc16.com

Two Eugene Starbucks employees claim they were fired for striking

EUGENE, Ore. — Two former Starbucks employees in Eugene are claiming they lost their jobs over their efforts to push for union contracts. As we've reported, most Starbucks locations in Eugene have voted to unionize, but workers have told us the company hasn't started the bargaining process. Then, two weeks ago, multiple stores closed their doors when workers went on strike for several days.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
nbc16.com

No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Acts of Kindness: Community builds dream home for veteran

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just over a year ago, we introduced you to the Southmayd family in Creswell. Their home had been destroyed by a snowstorm back in 2019 and a bad contracting situation only made the situation worse. Until Cottage Grove’s building official decided to build the family a brand-new home.
CRESWELL, OR
nbc16.com

Hult Center Celebrates 40th Anniversary

The Hult Center for the Performing Arts had its 40th birthday Saturday, and to celebrate, the center held an outdoor celebration for those in downtown Eugene. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., those that stopped by were treated to outdoor music from local artists, giveaways, tours of the center itself, and the debut showing of a 25-minute documentary showcasing the history of Eugene's premiere performing arts center.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Canyonville DMV set to resume regular hours after Labor Day

CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Canyonville DMV office says they will resume their regular hours starting Tuesday, September 6, after the Labor Day holiday. The office will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a midday closure from 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
CANYONVILLE, OR
nbc16.com

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy