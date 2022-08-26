Five Atlanta Hawks Players Entering Final Year of Contract

Five players on the Atlanta Hawks roster are playing for new contracts in the 2022-23 season. Here is what they need to accomplish to secure a new deal.

When the Atlanta Hawks season tips off against the Houston Rockets on Opening Night, the roster will look markedly different compared to the previous season. Following a disappointing 2021-22 season, Atlanta's front office revamped the roster to make it more defensive-minded.

To their credit, the front office left themselves some future flexibility should another audible be necessary. But for better or worse, five players on the Hawks roster are entering a contract year. Below is each player and what they need to accomplish to secure the bag.

De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 24

Seasons in the NBA: 3

2022-23 Season Objective: De'Andre Hunter is entering the final year of his rookie contract. If the Hawks and their 2019 draft pick do not agree to a contract extension before the start of the 2022-23 season, then Hunter will become a restricted free agent next summer.

We have not heard an update on contract negotiations since July, which was not promising . Assuming no deal is reached, Hunter has one primary objective for the upcoming season: to play in 70 games.

Hunter has battled injuries and inconsistent play for the past two seasons. If Hunter can just remain healthy, that will resolve both issues. It will also make betting on himself a safe wager.

Justin Holiday

Justin Holiday is entering the final season of a 3-year, $18 million contract signed in 2020. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 33

Seasons in the NBA: 9

2022-23 Season Objective: Justin Holiday has experienced almost every situation imaginable in his NBA career. The journeyman is the ideal role player and locker room leader.

His career can go one of two ways after the 2022-23 season - mercenary on one-year deals or another multi-year contract. For Holiday to secure the bag, he must emerge as the Hawks primary bench scorer.

Bogdan Bogdanovic will likely miss the start of the season as he recovers from knee surgery. That will allow Holiday to lead the Hawks second unit.

Aaron Holiday

Aaron Holiday signed a 1-year, $1.9 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks in July. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

Seasons in the NBA: 4

2022-23 Season Objective: The pairing of Justin and Aaron Holiday is truly exciting. Aaron does not need to produce like his brother Justin to secure the bag. But the backup point guard does need to have the best Assist to Turnover Ratio (AST/TO) of his career.

The role of the backup point guard has been a revolving door since the Hawks drafted Trae Young in 2018. Adding Dejounte Murray into the mix makes it more difficult for Holiday to crack the rotation. But if Holiday can prove capable of managing the Hawks offense when both All-Star point guards are off the floor, then there will be another contract waiting for him next summer.

Maurice Harkless

Maurice Harkless is entering the final season of a 2-year, $8.9 million contract. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Seasons in the NBA: 10

2022-23 Season Objective: Maurice Harkless is an expensive third-string forward. The Hawks have a glut of small forwards, and their two power forwards (John Collins and Onyeka Okongwu) are not leaving room for many minutes.

Harkless played in 47 games last season and 37 games the prior season. The biggest challenge for the journeyman will be getting on the court. If Harkless can play in 60+ games, then it will be considered a great season for him.

Frank Kaminsky

Frank Kaminsky signed a 1-year, $2.4 million contract with the Hawks in July. © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Seasons in the NBA: 7

2022-23 Season Objective: Knee injuries have almost entirely derailed Frank Kaminsky's NBA career. The stretch center has not played in more than 47 games since the 2017-18 season. Kaminsky has flashed moments of brilliance, but the best ability is availability. If Kaminsky can play in 44 games (the same number as Gorgui Dieng last season), then it would be a major step in the right direction.

