Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of October 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 2 days ago

We called it the "best foldable phone" that money can buy, and now you can get your hands on the device for relatively cheap with one of these Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals.

Boasting a sophisticated, thoughtful design, tough construction, and enough power to take on the most premium phones around, the Z Flip 4 offers the perfect balance of value and specs. That said, although it's not the priciest phone around, a $999 / £999 isn't exactly cheap. That's why we're happy to share the best deals of the month so you can get your hands on this luxurious device without breaking the bank.

It's only October, but the holiday sales are already starting to creep in, which makes right now a great time to buy. Of course, the Flip 4 is still a very new phone, so don't expect a ton of straight discounts right away. Instead, get ready to dig out those old phones for trade-in credit or add a new line to your wireless service if you want to really save some serious cash. If you're looking to upgrade your entire Samsung device ecosystem, why not take a look at our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals while you're in the neighborhood.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $700 in trade-in credit, plus a free memory upgrade or $60 off the 512GB version

Pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 straight from the source (aka Samsung), and you'll be eligible to receive up to $700 off when you send them an old device. They'll also throw in a free storage upgrade or $60 off the 512GB device if you opt for that version.

If you order the phone through the Samsung website, you'll even get to customize your own device's glass and frame colors, with 75 stylish combos available. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pma79_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 $899.99 at Amazon

As usual, if you just want a good old-fashioned discount, Amazon is the place to look. Right now, they're slashing a straight $100 off the price of the Z Flip 4. That may not seem like a lot, but it actually brings the price down to its lowest-ever point. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 when you switch

Verizon is joining the party by offering up to $1,000 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone and add an eligible line. Pair that with $200 when you switch from a competing carrier, and you're looking at a pretty fantastic deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sookZ_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $600 off when you bring your number to Google Fi

Google Fi is a relatively new wireless carrier with flexible data plans and excellent 5G coverage, and now they're rewarding new customers who transfer their phone number with a hefty $600 discount when you order the Z Flip 4. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H61qu_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $200 discount with activation, plus up to $900 off with trade-in

Best Buy is getting in on the action by slashing a straight $200 off the price of the Z Flip 4 when you activate the device through their website. They're also offering up to $900 of trade-in credits when you send them an old device, making the potential max savings here pretty impressive. View Deal

At $999.99, even with a great deal, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no small purchase. Protect your fabulous flippable with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases !

Android Central

