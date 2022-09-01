ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of 09 2022

By Patrick Farmer
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

We called it the "perfect foldable", and now you can get your hands on the phone with these great Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals.

Since we first encountered the phone last month, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has pretty much left us swooning. Coming complete with an utterly gorgeous design, ultra-durable construction, and updated camera software, the Z Flip 4 has improved upon nearly every feature that made its predecessor an iconic flip phone.

The Flip 4 just hit store shelves on August 26th with a $999 / £999 price tag (for the 128GB version), but there are already plenty of great deals out there if you know where to look. Trade-in deals are a-dime-a-dozen at the moment, particularly if you buy the phone through a wireless carrier, but we'll also share straight discounts when we find them.

You can find all of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals below, and don't forget to check out our guides to the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 deals to see what offers are available for Samsung's other brand new devices.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deals of the month

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p85sl_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $700 in trade-in credit and a $50 gift card

Pick up the Galaxy Z Flip 4 straight from the source (aka Samsung), and you'll be eligible to receive up to $700 off when you send them an old device. They'll also throw in a free $50 e-gift card that can be used on accessories and other goodies in the Samsung store.

If you order the phone through the Samsung website, you'll even get to customize your own device's glass and frame colors, with 75 stylish combos available. Forget about the discounts, I just want my own bespoke smartphone! View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpVDY_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in

If you want to ditch an old Galaxy phone, send it to AT&T and you could get enough trade-in credit to make the Flip 4 totally free. All you need to do is sign up for a qualifying wireless plan and send them the old device. To make the deal even sweeter, the carrier will also hook you up with discounts on select Galaxy accessories if you add them to your cart alongside the Flip. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sJiNv_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus $200 when you switch

Verizon is joining the party by offering up to $1,000 in promo credits if you trade in an old Galaxy phone. You could also buy one Flip 4 and get the second for $800 off. Pair that with $200 when you switch from a competing carrier, and you're looking at a pretty fantastic deal. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nKRm1_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $999.99 FREE with eligible trade-in or new line via Magenta MAX

T-Mobile subscribers with a Magenta MAX plan might be able to get the Z Flip 4 for free if they send in an eligible device or add a new line to their wireless service. Regular T-Mobile subscribers will also get a good deal, with up to 50% off available if you meet the requirements. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sookZ_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Get $500 off when you bring your number to Google Fi

Google Fi is a relatively new wireless carrier with flexible data plans and excellent 5G coverage, and now they're rewarding new customers who transfer their phone number with a hefty $500 discount when you order the Z Flip 4. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H61qu_0hWiCSvs00

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: $150 discount with activation, plus up to $900 off with trade-in

Best Buy is getting in on the action by slashing $150 off the price of the Z Flip 4 when you activate the device through their website. They're also offering up to $900 of trade-in credits when you send them an old device, making the potential max savings here pretty impressive. View Deal

At $999.99, even with a great deal, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is no small purchase. Protect your fabulous flippable with one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 cases !

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Display ratio issue (Samsung Galaxy Note 8 / SM-N950F)

Have you tried restoring everything BUT settings and making sure there is no data associated to the aforementioned app?. Since your device is altered from factory i would try XDA Forum for a solution. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Resetting a Galaxy Tab A sm-t380,

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this from the Galaxy Tab forum (for the ancient original Galaxy Tab tablet) to the Tab A forum. You're encountering Factory Reset Protection. Unfortunately, if you don't know your mother's login information, you won't be able to use the device. Sorry!. Sorry but there...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Freelancer#Samsung Galaxy Watch
Android Central

Fedex stole my fold 4 return

I have to give it shot I can’t just loose almost $2000. On Reddit there’s other people with the same issue samsung got the package but content missing with video. Something tells me is a inside job. I know I could not lose 2k and I would try...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

iPhone passes Android in US Mkt share

You can debate how mkt share is calculated, but no doubt this has been the trend the last several years. Teen/tween 1st-time phones overwhelmingly iPhone plus ppl switching for various reasons. https://www.androidauthority.com/iph...-2022-3204421/. You'd think there might be some iFatigue at some point, but still, Google, Samsung, etc need to come...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Verizon
Android Central

Best Google Pixel 6 Pro screen protectors 2022

Your Google Pixel 6 Pro's curved screen makes finding a great screen protector more difficult and might interfere with the functioning of the in-display fingerprint scanner. Here's which screen protectors to choose to ensure your Pixel 6 Pro is adequately covered.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets shown off in a new leak ahead of the launch

Motorola seems to be keeping yet another Edge series phone under wraps. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra could be the next handset launching soon. A new leaked video of the Edge 30 Ultra showcases what to expect from the next flagship model. Last month, Motorola made news with multiple handset...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Are you planning to get the Pixel 7?

The requisite, annual inquiry this time of year. Are you planning to buy the Pixel 7?. Unlike past years, I haven't been all over every leak, counting the days 'till the release. Been too busy w/life. But, pretty sure I'll be there on the Play Store day of, hitting F5, F5, F5, F5, F5... until the P7 pre-order form shows up, placing my order, and then excitedly posting my confirmation screenshot on the annual "I ordered a Pixel 7" thread, wondering how my est delivery date compares to others.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Still under warranty: how likely is the manufacturer to know that it was liquid damage?

First of all, even I don't know if it was liquid damage. It did get wet, but I don't know how wet. I followed the protocols for drying it (turning it off, opening it up, putting it beside a dehumidifier, etc.) and it didn't have any problems at first, but since then some have developed and diagnostics indicate that it's hardware problems. It has another few weeks on its warranty, so if I send it in under warranty, how likely are they to see that it was caused by liquid damage?
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Best Chromebox 2022

Chromeboxes are great for basic tasks or daily work, and while there are different options to choose from. For one, you'll likely want to find a Chromebox that allows you to upgrade the hardware later, and for that, the ASUS Chromebox 4 is perfect.
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy