ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Big Chungus Might Be Headed To MultiVersus | GameSpot News

As spotted in a European Union trademark filing that was shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo, it looks like Big Chungus might be headed to MultiVersus. The trademark filing for video game software doesn't mention MultiVersus in its fine text, but Big Chungus would be a natural fit for MultiVersus and its varied roster that includes Scooby Doo characters, Batman, and Morty from Adult Swim's Rick and Morty animated series. Big Chungus is also canon to Looney Tunes, as the character appeared in the iOS and Android game World of Mayhem in 2021 and on the big screen in Space Jam 2.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1

To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2022 Leaked

Surprising absolutely no one at this point, the next PlayStation Plus free games lineup has leaked early. September 2022's PS Plus Essential lineup will include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, and Granblue Fantasy: Versus. All three of those games are worth playing, so it'll be a pretty good month overall for freebies on PlayStation. The new batch of games will be available to claim starting September 6. As a reminder, all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of tier, can claim the PlayStation Plus Essential lineup each month.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newbie#Video Game
Gamespot

Review Roundup For The Last Of Us PS5 Remake

The PlayStation 5 remake of Naughty Dog's acclaimed and beloved The Last of Us releases this week, and ahead of launch, reviews for the re-release have begun to appear online. The Last of Us Part I benefits from overhauled lighting, new textures, and smoother animations, just to name a few of the improvements provided by the power of the PS5. Additionally, aiming is now more responsive, weapons feel heavier, and Joel moves a little more nimbly. What's more, enemy AI is improved.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Shufflepoker

Sign In to follow. Follow Shufflepoker, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Baccarat Corsair

Sign In to follow. Follow Baccarat Corsair, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
HOBBIES
Gamespot

New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News

New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the past, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any cosmetic changes but are lighter than the previous builds. In other Sony news, PlayStation has...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Gamespot

Best PS5 Controllers Available Now

The DualSense is undoubtedly the best PS5 controller and arguably Sony's coolest controller to date. So right out of the box, you already have the best controller for PlayStation 5. It's not a bad idea to have an extra DualSense or two around, especially since it's now available in six different color schemes. That said, there are other controller options beyond the DualSense that you should consider. Third-party PS5 controller options are slim when it comes to actually playing PS5 games, but third-party retailer Scuf Gaming has released a really nice premium option, the Scuf Reflex. Also, some of the best PS4 controllers are directly compatible with Sony's next-gen console, while others can be used with backwards compatible PS4 games on PS5. We've rounded up the best PS5 controllers right now. And with Sony reportedly set to reveal its own Pro-style controller, it's certainly possible that this list will change in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

EmagineWorld

We have no news or videos for EmagineWorld. Sorry!
TECHNOLOGY
Gamespot

Picturesque

Sign In to follow. Follow Picturesque, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG. As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Xbox Games With Gold Free Games For September 2022 Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled the next batch of monthly free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. September's Games with Gold lineup includes Gods Will Fall, Double Kick Heroes, Thrillville, and Portal 2. The latter pair of games are the final backwards compatible classics that Microsoft is giving away via Games with Gold. Starting in October, the service will only include games from the Xbox One era and up.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Haikou Sha Kara no Dasshutsu

Sign In to follow. Follow Haikou Sha Kara no Dasshutsu, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
COMICS
Gamespot

Chenso Club (Pixadome)

Sign In to follow. Follow Chenso Club (Pixadome), and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online

Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Last Of Us PS5 - First 20 Minutes 4K Gameplay

In this scene we see the heartbreaking opening to The Last of Us Part 1. It can be difficult to watch so that keep that in mind. The game opens in Austin, Texas on Joel's birthday. He gets home to his daughter Sarah who stayed up waiting for him. Quickly things go south and Joel's neighbors break in. From there, Tommy, Joel, and Sarah hop in a car and try to escape the city. This is set to fidelity mode meaning it favors resolution of framerate, and was captured in 4K. The Last of Us Part I is available for PS5 on September 2nd.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Today's Wordle Answer (#438) - August 31, 2022

It's time for another Wordle guide to try and break up that mid-week slump that I'm sure many of us are up against right now. This puzzle, #438, is also the last one for the month of August, so that's just another reason for players to get it right. The Wordle on August 31 is a common word that every player will know in one way or another. However, there is a tricky aspect to this answer that could very well trip some players up along the way to continuing their streak.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy