Prince Harry once called Dame Helen 'granny', this was her reaction

Today marks the 25th anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’ death. The 2006 film The Queen, starring Dame Helen Mirren in the titular role, depicts the aftermath of this tragedy and the subsequent plummet in popularity the British Monarchy faced. Why would Harry call Dame Helen Mirren ‘granny’?...
This is how Prince Charles saved the day for Princess Anne

Despite being 17th in line for the throne, Princess Anne still has a lot of royal engagements to look after. Not only does she carry them diligently but she also takes pride in the fact that she plays a significant role in the Royal Family. Brother to the rescue. During...
Meghan Markle criticised by a Mandela family member for her recent remark

Meghan Markle recently did an interview with a US magazine—The Cut. And just like any public statements given by the Duchess, her interview has sparked criticism in the UK tabloids. During her interview, she recalls an interview where she was compared with South African freedom fighter—Nelson Mandela. How...
Prince Harry’s security row to make visit to the Queen challenging

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK on September 5 and have a series of engagements booked for them across the country. They will be attending a youth summit in Manchester, WellChild Awards for seriously ill children and their families and Invictus Games ceremony in Dusseldorf.
