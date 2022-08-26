ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

WMUR.com

Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire

PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
PLAISTOW, NH
laconiadailysun.com

David S. Hershey: Why the fuss over a $500 check?

I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

State School panel pulling up stakes

LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County

LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized

LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Aileen K. Merkwan, 97

BELMONT— Aileen Kathryn Merkwan, 97, died at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1925, to E. Lionel and Kathrine (McGrath) LaCasse, in Laconia.
BELMONT, NH
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
nhmagazine.com

The Best Events Happening in September

New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
AUBURN, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Protestors turn out against white supremacist activity in Nashua

In the wake of recent racist demonstrations in Nashua, advocates, politicians, and community members organized a rally to spread one message: hate is not welcome in the city. Around 50 people gathered this weekend in downtown Nashua to rally against racist groups that have appeared sporadically in the city and elsewhere in the state.
NASHUA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam

LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Judith A. McCarthy, 84

BELMONT — Judith "Judy" A. (Bragan) McCarthy, 84, left her earthly body to join her Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Her final transformation took place at the family home in Belmont, with family at her side. Judy was born in Houlton, Maine, on June 23, 1938, to Wendell...
BELMONT, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media's product should be truth, not lies

Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
LACONIA, NH
hotelnewsresource.com

Fairfield Inn Hotels in Woburn, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, New Hampshire Sold

JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of two Marriott-branded, select-service hotels in New England. The hotels include Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington in Woburn, Massachusetts and Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller,...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua

Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
NASHUA, NH
WHAV

Haverhill’s MedExpress to Permanently Close Today; Office Had Contract with VA

Haverhill’s MedExpress in Monument Square closes today with little community notice. The abrupt closing of the urgent care alternative at 296 Main St., Haverhill, leaves out veterans who rely on the VA-contracted center, parents who use the location for children’s sports physicals and others. MedExpress Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email Tuesday the closing was a “difficult decision.”
HAVERHILL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts

My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

