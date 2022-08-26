Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
David S. Hershey: Why the fuss over a $500 check?
I am writing in response to the front page article that appeared in The Laconia Daily Sun on Aug. 5, concerning the $500 donation to Gov. Chris Sununu’s campaign. While I and presumably most readers in Belknap County are grateful for coverage of Gunstock Mountain Resort, the front page attention (given all else that has transpired over the past year or so), in the big scope, just doesn’t cause me too much concern. While I don’t believe the organization should be making political contributions for fear of establishing an unfavorable precedent, let’s look at a couple key items:
laconiadailysun.com
State School panel pulling up stakes
LACONIA — The panel formed to study the development potential of the Laconia State School complex has essentially wrapped up its work. The panel authorized a final draft of a report about the historic value of buildings on the property on Tuesday. “We don’t disband, but we go into...
NHPR
Luxury or necessity? How climate change is prompting some N.H. schools to rethink air conditioning.
NHPR climate reporter Mara Hoplamazian contributed to this story. On especially hot days, the temperature in 11-year old Chase Bressette’s second-floor classroom at Pelham Elementary School climbs above 80 degrees. He and his classmates guzzle water and gather in front of a standing fan. His teacher draws the window...
laconiadailysun.com
Local recovery centers awarded $2 million to reduce SUD mortality in Belknap County
LACONIA — kathy ireland Recovery Centers, in partnership with Lakes Region Mental Health Center, Archways, Ascension Recovery Services, and Navigating Recovery of the Lakes Region, have been awarded a $2 million Health Resources and Service Administration grant that will be used to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorders in Belknap County.
laconiadailysun.com
Four proposals to develop State School site to be scrutinized
LACONIA — Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex have made the cut and are now finalists in a continuing process of selecting a buyer for the 225 acre property. The four were selected among an unspecified number of proposals which were submitted by the Aug....
laconiadailysun.com
Aileen K. Merkwan, 97
BELMONT— Aileen Kathryn Merkwan, 97, died at her home with her children and grandchildren by her side on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1925, to E. Lionel and Kathrine (McGrath) LaCasse, in Laconia.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 80 service calls from noon Monday until noon Tuesday. Three people were arrested.
JustLuxe.com
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
nhmagazine.com
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
laconiadailysun.com
Protestors turn out against white supremacist activity in Nashua
In the wake of recent racist demonstrations in Nashua, advocates, politicians, and community members organized a rally to spread one message: hate is not welcome in the city. Around 50 people gathered this weekend in downtown Nashua to rally against racist groups that have appeared sporadically in the city and elsewhere in the state.
laconiadailysun.com
Vandals drag porta-potty into Lake Winnisquam
LACONIA — Laconia Police are currently investigating an incident where a group of unknown individuals pushed a porta-potty into the waters of Lake Winnisquam at the beach of Ahern State Park on Aug. 25. Laurie DeNauw, a Laconia resident, was out on a boat on Lake Winnisquam with her...
laconiadailysun.com
Judith A. McCarthy, 84
BELMONT — Judith "Judy" A. (Bragan) McCarthy, 84, left her earthly body to join her Savior on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Her final transformation took place at the family home in Belmont, with family at her side. Judy was born in Houlton, Maine, on June 23, 1938, to Wendell...
laconiadailysun.com
Bruce Jenket: Mainstream media's product should be truth, not lies
Reading the letters to the editor in The Laconia Daily Sun its obvious many opinions are based on perceptions and not truth. It’s not the first time in history and won’t be the last. We are at another juncture in time where good and evil, love and hate, compassion and vindictiveness are competing for the soul of America and for that matter the world.
hotelnewsresource.com
Fairfield Inn Hotels in Woburn, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, New Hampshire Sold
JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group announced today that it has closed the sale of two Marriott-branded, select-service hotels in New England. The hotels include Fairfield Inn Boston Woburn/Burlington in Woburn, Massachusetts and Fairfield Inn Portsmouth Seacoast in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller,...
businessnhmagazine.com
Shaheen & Gordon Lease former Bank in Nashua
Shaheen & Gordon P.A. has leased 7,000 square feet of professional office space at 191 Main Street, according to Mark Prolman, of Prolman Realty, Inc., who represented the Lessor, Parsons Ventures, and assisted Shaheen & Gordon. The 12,000 square foot building was formerly occupied for many years by Bank of...
Haverhill’s MedExpress to Permanently Close Today; Office Had Contract with VA
Haverhill’s MedExpress in Monument Square closes today with little community notice. The abrupt closing of the urgent care alternative at 296 Main St., Haverhill, leaves out veterans who rely on the VA-contracted center, parents who use the location for children’s sports physicals and others. MedExpress Vice President of Operations Mark Katich told prior patients by email Tuesday the closing was a “difficult decision.”
thelocalne.ws
Woman urges people to recognize signs of drowning after daughter runs into difficulties at Crane Beach
IPSWICH — A woman who said she almost drowned with her daughter at Crane Beach has urged people to recognize the signs of danger in the water. In a Tweet that went viral after the incident Saturday, Amanda Linehan said she considers herself lucky that both she and her daughter didn’t go under.
fallriverreporter.com
Vice-Chair of a School Committee in Massachusetts: End the MCAS graduation requirement in Massachusetts
My name is Jonathan Guzman, and I am the Vice-Chair of the Lawrence School Committee. I am writing to request that you exercise your authority to establish laws to protect future generations. In the wake of the appointed Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education’s outrageous vote to increase the MCAS passing scores, it is time for the legislature to take action and protect future generations from harmful educational laws.
