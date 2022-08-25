ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.org

YouTube chef Victor Nevarez, aka Internet Shaquille: Made in Arizona

Victor Nevarez spends a lot of time in his Scottsdale kitchen. “I'm making what some would call tostones,” Navarez said. “It's just a fried sort of plantain chip, that’s fried once at a relatively low temperature, then smashed and fried again at a higher temperature to crisp them. And these are green, relatively unripe plantains.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
kjzz.org

Arizona still short more than 1,000 teachers, district official says

Although many school districts in Arizona have returned to school already, the state continues to see an ongoing shortage of teachers. Justin Wing is the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools. He estimates Arizona has 1,200 to 1,500 teacher vacancies statewide. "The teacher shortage is impacting urban,...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Scottsdale, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Local
Arizona Health
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Phoenix, AZ
Entertainment
City
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy