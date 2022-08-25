Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Lobster Drive-Through Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FMesa, AZ
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Sunshine Mobile Home Park Brings Neighbors TogetherLaura SlawnyCocoa, FL
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Related
kjzz.org
YouTube chef Victor Nevarez, aka Internet Shaquille: Made in Arizona
Victor Nevarez spends a lot of time in his Scottsdale kitchen. “I'm making what some would call tostones,” Navarez said. “It's just a fried sort of plantain chip, that’s fried once at a relatively low temperature, then smashed and fried again at a higher temperature to crisp them. And these are green, relatively unripe plantains.”
kjzz.org
Maricopa County rejects Rio Verde Foothills request for its own water district
Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors on Wednesday denied a request by some residents of a small unincorporated community to form its own water district. Facing a cutoff from their supply next year, about 550 people in Rio Verde Foothills proposed to manage a Domestic Water Improvement District — or DWID — to continue hauling water to the area.
kjzz.org
An ASU partnership attempts to increase diversity in the real estate industry
There has been inequity in access to housing for people of color for generations. From redlining to discriminatory lending practices, the effects are still being felt today for many Black and Latino families who never were able to accumulate or pass on wealth in this common way. And it turns...
kjzz.org
Arizona still short more than 1,000 teachers, district official says
Although many school districts in Arizona have returned to school already, the state continues to see an ongoing shortage of teachers. Justin Wing is the assistant superintendent of human resources for Mesa Public Schools. He estimates Arizona has 1,200 to 1,500 teacher vacancies statewide. "The teacher shortage is impacting urban,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kjzz.org
Sky Harbor expects Labor Day weekend to bring numbers closer to pre-pandemic levels
Travel spending was at a new pandemic high last month, according to the U.S. Travel Association. As the Labor Day weekend approaches, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport expects to see heavy travel traffic that will bring numbers at the airport closer to pre-pandemic levels, according to spokesperson Greg Roybal. “We...
kjzz.org
How the killing of a Pima County constable could lead to reforms in the eviction process
Rapidly-rising rents and the effects of the pandemic on job opportunities and employment stability are two of the most vital factors in the eviction crisis many communities across the country are facing. In Pima County specifically, the job of serving eviction notices falls to constables. On Aug. 25, Constable Deborah...
kjzz.org
This Pinal County cotton farm started due to drought. Water cuts are challenging its traditions
When the Department of the Interior announced new cuts to Colorado River water earlier this month, the hardest-hit stakeholders were clear: farmers in Pinal County. Agriculture uses the majority of the water allocated to the state from the Colorado River, and now, they are going to have to adapt to meet a changing climate.
kjzz.org
As school lunch costs go up, many families aren't applying for free and reduced meals
The pandemic has had an enormous impact on how students learn and where that learning takes place. We also know that kids are much more likely to have positive school experiences — and to better absorb information — when they are well fed. Over the course of the...
Comments / 0