Waunzelle P. Petre
Visitation is scheduled 9:00-10:30am Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home in Hope, AR. Graveside service to follow at White Oak Grove Cemetery in DeAnn with Rev. Curtis Bobo officiating, under the direction of Herndon-Fuqua Funeral Home. Full obit to follow. We also invite you to express your public...
Muriel Tackette
Mrs. Muriel Tackette, age 87 of Prescott, Arkansas, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 in Prescott. Visitation will be 12:30pm to 1:30pm Tuesday August 30, 2022,, at BRAZZEL/Cornish 1196 HWY 371 Prescott, Arkansas 71857. Graveside service will be 2:00pm on Tuesday August 30, 2022, at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery with Bro....
PPD hosts pastor appreciation lunch
PRESCOTT – Aug. 29 was proclaimed Pastor Appreciation Day in Prescott by Prescott Mayor Terry Oliver Monday at the Prescott Police Department’s First Annual Pastor Appreciation Luncheon. Prescott Police Chief Ann Jordan said the lunch was to show the pastors they’re appreciated and thought of. Plans, she said,...
FFA Students At HHS Learn About FFA Emblem
FFA Students at Hope High learned the parts of the FFA emblem and their meaning in class on Thursday. On Friday, students used clues to not only figure out where to find each part, but to know which piece of the emblem they were looking for. Photos by students & Mrs. Rodden.
Hope Public Schools Seek Nominations to 2020 Educator Hall of Fame
Hope Public Schools seeks nominations for the 2022 Educator Hall of Fame ballot. In order for a person to be eligible for induction into the Hall of Fame, the nominee must meet the following requirements:. Be retired from the field of education (Ex: Not currently working as an educator);. Must...
Lions Club Welcomes New Members
The Hope Lions Club inducted 4 new members on Monday. They included Doug Ozment, Margaret Maclaughlin, Christy Burns, and Melanie Griffith.
UACCH offers forklift course
HOPE – A forklift certification training class will be held at the University of Arkansas Hope campus on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Technical & Industrial Building, room 160. The class is $80 per person and is limited to a maximum of 15 participants available on a first-come, first-served basis. The course is instructed by Iry T. Rice, owner of Rice Safety Consultants. The class is compliant with OSHA specifications and provides a three-year certification.
Hope Schools Set COVID Vaccination Clinics
Vaccination clinics will be available for students, teachers, and staff who are 5 years old and older wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Transportation arrangements will be made for students located on other campuses. Parents/guardians will need to complete the consent form and return it with the student. If students are not registered with the Bobcat Clinic, a registration packet will need to be completed. All required paperwork will be available on each campus for anyone interested.
