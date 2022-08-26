Vaccination clinics will be available for students, teachers, and staff who are 5 years old and older wanting to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or booster. Transportation arrangements will be made for students located on other campuses. Parents/guardians will need to complete the consent form and return it with the student. If students are not registered with the Bobcat Clinic, a registration packet will need to be completed. All required paperwork will be available on each campus for anyone interested.

