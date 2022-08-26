Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Ithaca Woman Arrested For Attempted Robbery Of Five Below
On Tuesday, August 30, at approximately 8:24 PM, Ithaca Police Officers responded to Five Below at 744 South Meadow Street, Suite 250, for a report of an armed robbery occurring at that location. Upon arrival Officers located the suspect outside of the store behind an adjacent business where they were...
Chemung County man arrested for burglary
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Pine City man has been arrested after an investigation into a burglary in Lindley, N.Y, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Rusty Lane, Jr., 34, of Pine City N.Y., was arrested on August 29 after the Sheriff’s Office investigated a reported burglary in progress on Swarthout Road in Lindley. […]
Central NY bust leads to 16 arrests, 77,000 fentanyl pills, 2 kilos of coke, pound of meth
Auburn, N.Y. — Drug busts across Central New York including Auburn, Cortland and Syracuse resulted in 16 people being arrested Monday. Police seized over $77,000 worth of fentanyl pills, two kilos of cocaine and a pound of meth, police said. Drugs and guns were also seized in California. The...
Steuben County man arrested after fleeing on stolen ATV
LINDLEY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Caton man wanted for burglary has been arrested after he fled police on a stolen ATV in Pennsylvania, according to New York State Police. Jeffery McChesney, 28, was arrested on August 29, 2022, after Pa. State Police found him operating a stolen-four-wheeler. Police said that they initially started to pursue […]
Cortland County crash leads to DWI arrest
A German, New York man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after crashing his pick-up truck into a tree on Saturday night.
localsyr.com
Deputies find loaded gun during traffic stop
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old woman have been charged after sheriff’s deputies found a loaded handgun in their car during a traffic stop, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports. The sheriff’s office says that deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle...
Port Dickinson man arrested after slashing tires
PORT DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - In the early morning hours of August 19th, Broome County Sheriff's Deputies and the Port Dickinson Police Department responded to a dispute on Lincoln Street.
localsyr.com
On the Lookout: Brant Richardson, home invader
(WSYR-TV) — Solvay Police Department is trying to find Brant Richardson, a man wanted after a home invasion on August 6 in Solvay. Brant was identified as one of three suspects in the case, police say. Another suspect has already been arrested: the getaway driver, 26-year-old Megan Costello. Police share that the investigation is ongoing for the third suspect.
Bath man arrested for narcotics possession
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A Bath man was arrested last week on several felony drug charges for the possession of narcotic drugs, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Keith Frailey, 42, of Bath N.Y. was arrested on August 23, 2022, after a suspicious person investigation led to police finding a ‘large quantity of […]
Police arrest Farmington man accused of raping underaged girl
The man was arrested shortly after the allegations were brought up to police on August 26.
Fight between adults in Cincinnatus School parking lot
On Saturday, August 27th, Cortland County Sheriff's Deputies responded
Suspicious Activity in Vehicle in Union Brings Drug Charges
Broome County Sheriff’s officials say an Endwell man was found with quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine when they investigated a report of suspicious activity in a vehicle on East Main Street in the Town of Union Wednesday, August 24. According to the Sheriff’s office, authorities received a report at...
Subjects identified in Elm Chevy vandalism
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — UPDATE 8/27/22: Community members have helped identify the individuals involved in a vandalism incident at the Elm Chevrolet dealership in Elmira. Elmira Police released an update on Facebook saying the subjects have been identified, but the investigation is still open. You are asked to contact the Elmira Police Department if you […]
One taken in ambulance after downtown Elmira crash
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – At least one person was taken in an ambulance after a crash at Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street. Details on the crash are limited, but an 18 News reporter on the scene said both cars had to be towed after suffering significant damage to their fronts. The crash happened around […]
71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash
Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream
JUST wins class action lawsuit against Broome County Sherriff
After two years of prohibited contact between inmates and visitors, Broome County Jail must resume in-person visitation. Last May, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST), a nonprofit that advocates against mass incarceration, filed a lawsuit against David Harder, the sheriff of Broome County Jail, for prohibiting in-person visitation and overcharging for phone and video calls. According to legal documents, the jail allows inmates a weekly, free five-minute call, with payment required for each minute afterward. The class action suit was filed on May 11 by Joshua Cotter, an attorney at Legal Services of Central New York, on behalf of JUST, who pleaded to make the resumption of in-person visitation a legal requirement.
waynetimes.com
Port Byron man chalks up fourth DWI this year
State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a vehicle crashing into a residence on Grist Mill Drive in Lyons on Sunday (8/21) at 7:59 p.m. The vehicle operator, Severiano Martinez-Pazos, age 39, of Aldrich Road in Port Gibson was subsequently arrested for Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor vehicle in the First Degree; Felony DWI, with two prior convictions, and Felony DWI/BAC, with a blood alcohol level of .17%. He was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Lyons Town Court.
Watkins Glen Police looking for Walmart theft suspects
Watkins Glen Police are asking for help to find two people involved in a theft from the local Walmart.
whcuradio.com
Three rescued from hanging car in Homer
HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
Madison County man dead after pickup truck hits tree in Oneida, police say
City of Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man died after the pickup truck he was in hit a tree in the City of Oneida, Sunday, police said. John R. Loomis, 67, of Lincoln, was driving at 2:30 p.m. on Fairview Avenue when the pickup truck hit a tree, according to a news release from the City of Oneida police.
