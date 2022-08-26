Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Ammunition Stocks are Set to Rise. Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock Could Benefit.
Olin Corporation is well-positioned to leverage healthy demand for ammunition, its solid cash position and balance sheet, and growth investments. The stock, which is already in the good books of analysts, hedge funds, and retail investors, could be a good Buy for prospective investors. According to a Wall Street Journal...
tipranks.com
Could EV Stocks Rise Along with U.S. Battery Manufacturing Capacity?
EV stocks have underperformed this year due to higher battery and other component costs. EV makers and battery manufacturers are aggressively ramping up capacity, which should drive down costs and support mass adoption. Regardless of regulatory support and strong demand, EV stocks have underperformed this year. For context, Tesla stock...
Why Shares of Alibaba, JD.com, and Burning Rock Biotech Are Rising Today
Chinese stocks continue to benefit from a preliminary agreement between the U.S. and China on a long-standing auditing dispute.
tipranks.com
Why Choosing Between Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna Stocks Isn’t Easy for Investors
Pfizer and Moderna have orders for tens of millions of upgraded COVID-19 vaccine booster doses. Wall Street mostly has the same view on Pfizer and Moderna stocks, but investors can turn to TipRanks’ insights to help them make their right pick. Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) have come to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
Here’s What Makes Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Stock Appealing
The Canadian alternative asset management firm is making all the right decisions to ensure its long-term growth. Alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) is known for investing in capital projects, with the most recent being a $30 billion deal with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC). Even though the stock has lost 16.3% so far this year, the company’s strategy of making the right investment decisions to ensure its long-term growth increases the appeal of BAM.A stock.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
tipranks.com
5 Top Dividend Stocks to Invest in Now
Dividends are payouts from companies that share their profits with their investors. They offer a regular source of income that can increase over time. This makes them particularly attractive for long-term investments. Even a small dividend yield can result in impressive returns after many years. Dividends can offer protection against market volatility, which is another reason that investors include these stocks in their portfolios.
tipranks.com
Five-Star-Rated Insider Buys Plaza Retail REIT Stock: Should You?
Five-star rated insider Michael Aaron Zakuta has been buying shares of Plaza Retail REIT recently. For multiple reasons, it seems like he may be onto something, and investors should consider looking into the stock. Recently, Michael Aaron Zakuta, president and CEO of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE: PLZ.UN), has bought his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tipranks.com
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rallies Despite Mixed Q2 Results; Here’s Why
Today, ChargePoint reported Fiscal Q2 results that disappointed analysts in terms of earnings, but the rest of the report offset the negative earnings surprise. The end result was a modest post-earnings rally. Also, despite the company’s losses, analysts are moderately bullish on the stock. After market close today, ChargePoint...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Jumped Yesterday Despite the Market Retreat
Pinduoduo has delivered strong Q2 numbers on top-line as well as bottom-line fronts. At the same time, favorable macro developments point to buoyant investor sentiment about the stock. While the tech-heavy NASDAQ (NDX) index dropped 1% yesterday, shares of the biggest agriculture platform in China, Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) (GB:0A2S), jumped...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Today’s list of pre-market movers includes only gainers. The list comprises AVID, WEBR, SPR, TAL, and EDU stocks. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) topped...
tipranks.com
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Is Plunging After a Lackluster Q2 Show
Shares of specialty retailer of home goods Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) are seen falling early Tuesday, as the company has posted disappointing results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023. While the company’s same-store sales plunged 22% quarter-over-quarter, its total sales declined 17% to $346.63 million, missing consensus estimates by $24...
tipranks.com
Will Disney (NYSE:DIS) Stock Rebound on Plans to Boost Organic Growth?
Disney’s latest initiatives should brighten up its prospects and provide support to its beaten-down stock, which has crashed 27.2% so far this year. Let’s learn more about the company’s recent moves. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is firing on all cylinders to accelerate organic growth by boosting...
tipranks.com
U.S. Politicians Bought PG, ABBV & SBUX Stocks in August
Despite prevailing market uncertainties, U.S. politicians have invested their money in the stock market. In this article, we talk about their investments in PG, ABBV, and SBUX stocks. The tightening of monetary policy, cost inflation, and supply-chain bottlenecks have eroded corporate revenues and margins over the past few quarters, making...
tipranks.com
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Q2-Earnings Preview: Website Traffic Hints at Poor Results
Weibo is scheduled to release its Q2 results on September 1. TipRanks’ website traffic tool hints that Weibo’s Q2 revenues could fail to meet Wall Street’s expectations. Weibo (WB) is slated to release its second-quarter earnings results on September 1, before the market opens. Weibo has consistently outperformed the Street’s expectations, reporting higher-than-expected earnings-per-share (EPS) figures in the last eight consecutive quarters. However, website traffic trends are currently negative for the company.
tipranks.com
2 Stocks to Hedge Your Portfolio Against Inflation: XOM and MPW
Despite high inflation, a few stocks remain unfazed and act as solid hedges. Here we’ll focus on one stock from the energy space (higher commodity prices to support energy stocks) and a REIT (with inflation-protected cash flows) to counter the negative impact of inflation on the portfolio. As opposed...
tipranks.com
These 3 Retail Stocks are “Strong Buys” on Wall Street
Retail stocks face another round in the ring with a gloomy Mr. Market, as margin-eroding inventory gluts and discretionary demand decay looks to weigh on coming quarters. Despite the headwinds, though, some beaten-up retail stocks are still more than worth owning as they fight through what could be transitory issues.
tipranks.com
MDC Stock is Too Cheap to Ignore despite Numerous Concerns
MDC’s latest quarterly report suggests that the company is about to experience a shaky residential market going forward. Nevertheless, shares appear quite cheap, while its hefty dividend should support the stock at its current levels. The market landscape has started to become quite treacherous lately for home builders. While...
tipranks.com
This Insider Just Pocketed Freeport-McMoRan Stock (NYSE:FCX) Worth $988.3K
A corporate insider bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan on August 29. Unfortunately, the total value of his recently bought holdings fell more than 6.5% after FCX stock lost 5.5% on Tuesday. A Director of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX), Ryan M. Lance, has bought the company’s shares worth $988,314.10. According to an...
tipranks.com
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Takes a Hit on Infrastructure Troubles
Rio Tinto took a hit in pre-market trading that extended into Monday morning’s trading session, partially thanks to faltering infrastructure. However, the mining company has a few key advantages behind it that may help. With prices of everything skyrocketing, being a commodity miner like Rio Tinto (RIO) would seem...
Comments / 0