The Canadian alternative asset management firm is making all the right decisions to ensure its long-term growth. Alternative asset manager Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) is known for investing in capital projects, with the most recent being a $30 billion deal with Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC). Even though the stock has lost 16.3% so far this year, the company’s strategy of making the right investment decisions to ensure its long-term growth increases the appeal of BAM.A stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO