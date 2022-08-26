Read full article on original website
The 33rd Southern Heritage Classic is near | Here are ways you can join the celebration
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 33rd annual Southern Heritage Classic football game featuring Jackson State University (JSU) and Tennessee State University (TSU) is quickly approaching, and just like every year, there will be plenty to do in the city as Memphians prepare to celebrate the classic and Labor Day weekend.
aymag.com
‘From Rust to Dust’ Features Arkansas Artist’s Work
From Rust to Dust, an exhibit from contemporary folk artist Cheryl McMickle of Marianna, Arkansas, is currently being featured at The East Arkansas Community College (EACC) Gallery in Forrest City. The exhibit will run through Friday, Oct. 7, and the public is invited to meet the artist in the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
Casting call goes out for ‘Young Rock’ as sitcom set to be filmed in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Do you want to be a part of a prime-time TV sitcom? A casting company is seeking background actors in Memphis for the NBC sitcom “Young Rock.” On Location Casting is looking for extras and a male to play a stand-in for The Rock. Premiering its third season in November, the sitcom […]
travelawaits.com
National R&B Hall Of Fame Will Call This Small Mississippi Town Home
There are plenty of R&B artists in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Soon, they’re about to get their own facility in a small town famous for its role in the civil rights movement. The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, founded in 2010, has...
Alfredo sauce spill partially closes I-55 in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Northbound Interstate 55 near McLemore was closed Tuesday afternoon after a tractor-trailer wreck created a big mess. The wreck was reported at 4:43 p.m. TDOT video from the scene showed alfredo sauce spilled across the road. Police and fire crews did not confirm what the truck was carrying, but a WREG […]
Couples hire lawyer amid allegations of racial profiling at popular Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Allegations of racial profiling at a popular Memphis restaurant continue to pour into the FOX13 newsroom. Now two Memphis couples say they have retained a lawyer. Last week, FOX13 introduced a husband and wife who said they were asked to leave Houston’s Restaurant on Poplar Avenue...
WTVM
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
actionnews5.com
City Watch issued for missing 81-year-old woman
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch for 81-year-old Cora Harris. Police say Harris was last seen in the neighborhood of Poppen Drive, just outside of Orange Mound, around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Harris was last seen wearing a green shirt with flowers and...
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
Cash, clothing stolen from Village Mart on Shelby Drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the Village Mart on East Shelby Drive was burglarized shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. An employee said a group of men managed to break into the business and steal cash and clothing. This business is just one of many across the city to be targeted by thieves, a trend that’s on a steep incline. “They […]
Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
Hundreds showed up for MPD hiring event
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of potential new Memphis Police officers stopped by Saturday’s Memphis Police hiring expo. Thanks to money from the American Rescue Plan, MPD is able to offer new officers a $15,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in relocation assistance. WREG had a chance to speak to those potential officers. “I actually wasn’t expecting […]
Breuna Bankston Arrested In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, Breuna Bankston has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and child endangerment. The official stated Breuna got into a verbal argument with a [..]
Man shot near at gas station near airport
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday after a gas station shooting near the airport. The incident happened around 1 a.m. at the Marathon gas station at 3465 Lamar Avenue near Pearson. The victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police say. The victim was in critical condition, […]
4-year-old boy at center of Arkansas Amber Alert found safe, officials say
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Law enforcement in Arkansas had issued an Amber Alert for a child whose mother had allegedly threatened to harm the child. The West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) issued an Amber Alert for 4-year-old Caleb Johnson sometime Monday afternoon, a release said. A spokesperson for the...
fox40jackson.com
Teen dead, second victim injured during Tennessee double shooting
A 17-year-old boy is dead following a double late-night shooting in Memphis, Tennessee. It happened in the Raleigh neighborhood just after midnight Monday, Memphis police told FOX13 Memphis. A second victim, also identified as a female, was taken to a local hospital. Her age was not released, and she is...
Memphis singer charged with shooting at ex-husband’s girlfriend in Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis singer is accused of shooting at her soon-to-be-divorced husband’s girlfriend over the weekend. A woman told police she and her friend were leaving the Hotworxs Gym on Germantown Road in Cordova Saturday afternoon when Stefanie Bolton-Bernard drove up to them “yelling obscenities.” Police say the woman got into her car before […]
Pedestrian killed after after crash in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after they were struck by a vehicle in Whitehaven. Police responded to a pedestrian crash on Elvis Presley and Raines Road around 10 pm on Saturday night and found a person in critical condition. They were rushed to the hospital, but did not survive their injuries. […]
