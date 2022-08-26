ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

‘From Rust to Dust’ Features Arkansas Artist’s Work

From Rust to Dust, an exhibit from contemporary folk artist Cheryl McMickle of Marianna, Arkansas, is currently being featured at The East Arkansas Community College (EACC) Gallery in Forrest City. The exhibit will run through Friday, Oct. 7, and the public is invited to meet the artist in the gallery on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m.
MARIANNA, AR
