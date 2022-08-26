Read full article on original website
Train hits vehicle, killing Sandusky woman
SANDUSKY, Ohio — A 36-year-old Sandusky woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train, reportedly after she drove around the crossing arm, according to the State Highway Patrol. The collision occurred at about 8 a.m. Friday at the crossing on Campbell Street, the patrol says. A...
Traffic headaches continue in uptown Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — If you drive through uptown Maumee, you've probably experienced some traffic headaches over the past few weeks. But those could soon be clearing up. Maumee city officials said, weather permitting, the east side of Conant Street near East Broadway Street will open back up to two lanes within the next two weeks.
msn.com
OSHP: Port Clinton OVI checkpoint results
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Ohio State Highway Patrol had a OVI checkpoint in Port Clinton on Perry St., near Buckeye Blvd. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 630 cars passed through the checkpoint during the two hour period. Drivers were delayed for approximately 20 seconds while officers...
Rapid Response Watercraft a safety factor for Port Clinton
The Portage River in Port Clinton, Ottawa County and Oak Harbor has become a busy waterway, especially with its recent designation as an Ohio Water Trail. To help the people who are enjoying the local waters to be safe, Port Clinton Fire & Rescue began seeking funding for a Rapid Response River Watercraft that could remain docked in the Portage River in Port Clinton on a floating jet ski dock.
sent-trib.com
Law enforcement made 7 OVI arrests in BG Friday
During an Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint on Friday night on Wooster Street, 1,084 vehicles drove through and were checked. Four vehicles were diverted for suspected impairment. Following the checkpoint, officers and troopers worked a saturation patrol in and around the city of Bowling Green. During the saturation patrol, 65 traffic stops were made and seven OVI arrests were reported during this time.
Tell Tales 9-1-22
The Perch, Peach, Pierogi and Polka Festival will have everyone dancing this weekend, Sept. 2-4 at the Denny Bergeman Knights of Columbus Hall, 109 E. Perry St. in Port Clinton. There will be perch sandwiches, peach pie, and polish sausage and pierogis, as well as cold beverages served. Entertainment will...
thevillagereporter.com
Execution Of Search Warrant In Wauseon Results In Two Arrests
On August 28th, 2022, the Multi-area Narcotics Task Force, with assistance from the Wauseon Police Department, executed a search warrant at 243 Beech Street, Wauseon, Ohio after an investigation into potential distribution of narcotics. The action resulted in the arrest of 29-year-old Avante Koonce, for at least one count of...
13abc.com
3 shot at late-night bar incident on Airport and Westwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three people are in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting at a Toledo bar early Monday morning. According to Toledo Police, the incident took place outside The Recovery Room in a parking lot near the intersection of Airport Highway and Westwood. Police continue...
bgindependentmedia.org
Findlay man arrested for reportedly resisting arrest and endangering child
Bowling Green Police Division arrested a Findlay man for resisting arrest and endangering a child after he picked up a student from Conneaut Elementary when school got out on Friday afternoon. Brian Wingate, 35, was also charged with driving under suspension, falsification and on arrest warrants from adult parole and...
Police identify woman killed by falling tree in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 54-year-old woman died in south Toledo Monday after a tree fell on her as severe thunderstorms passed through the area. The woman, identified Tuesday by Toledo police as Sherri Long, was crushed by a falling tree on Beverly Drive near Copland Boulevard. A strong line of thunderstorms moved through the area between 6 and 6:30 p.m.
hometownstations.com
Hancock METRICH executes search warrant, finds 111 grams of suspected methamphetamine
8/30/22 Press Release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit: On 8/29/2022 at approximately 2250 hrs. the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team (ERT), executed a search warrant at 206 Western Ave., Findlay, Ohio. The search of the residence yielded 111 grams...
sent-trib.com
Findlay man charged for resisting arrest in BG
A Findlay man was arrested for resisting arrest and endangering children Friday. At 3:41 p.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer was sitting in a cruiser in the Conneaut Elementary zone on Gustin and Conneaut avenues when he observed a Volvo traveling northbound on Haskins Road. LEADS information showed the...
Woman robbed at gunpoint in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, MI – Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Newport woman at gunpoint Sunday night. At about 9 p.m. Aug. 28, a woman called 911 reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while visiting a residence in the Kimberly Estates Mobile Home Community in Newport, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
Final section of DiSalle bridge demolished
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, the remaining section of the DiSalle bridge was demolished by explosives at 10 p.m. This section of the bridge was over the Maumee River in Toledo. Before the demolition began, the area around the bridge was checked and traffic on I-75 was slowed. Traffic...
Avon student killed in car crash
Avon Local Schools is reaching out with resources after the tragic death of a student over the weekend. Sixteen-year-old Kaleb Keffer died Saturday of injuries sustained in a car crash, according to a news release from the school district. Keffer was a junior and part of the Avon wrestling team.
Toledo woman killed by falling tree in backyard
A woman has died after a large tree fell on her in the backyard of an Ohio home.
Crews on scene of house fire in Sylvania
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Crews were at the scene of a fire in the 5800 block of Heidaway Lane in Sylvania early Monday night. Sylvania Fire Department crews are working to tackle the fire at a condo near Sylvania-Metamora Road. Significant flames and smoke are visible from the road. It's...
Man shoots son in head during argument: Police
A 75-year-old man is in the Erie County jail after deputies say he is accused of shooting his son Friday evening at their Berlin Township home.
cleveland19.com
Several OVI checkpoints in and around NE Ohio this weekend
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Several OVI checkpoints have been announced for counties in and surrounding Northeast Ohio. OSHP, in conjunction with the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office, announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight, oh SR 60 in Vermillion Township. CUYAHOGA COUNTY:
Three people shot at south Toledo bar Monday morning, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were shot at a south Toledo bar on Airport Highway early Monday morning, Toledo police claim. Officers were called to a scene at the Recovery Room parking lot around 4 a.m., where they found two people who had been shot. A third victim tried to drive to a nearby Circle K gas station and was found in her vehicle.
