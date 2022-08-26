Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Planes Thrill At Wheatland Wyoming Fly In
How many times in your life have you seen a small plane overhead and wondered what it was like up there?. Just so you know, local pilots would love to show you. All you have to do is ask. In this case pilots from all over the region, from several...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (RELEASE) - Today, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office. On May 2, the Wyoming Highway Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police. Department about an investigation involving a trooper. The trooper was immediately. removed from service and placed on administrative...
News Channel Nebraska
Fire damages property west of Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A property in the Nebraska Panhandle suffered extensive damage Monday morning due to a fire. The blaze caused damage to the home and surrounding grass in the area just west of Scottsbluff. Firefighters were called to the scene near the area of County Road 19 Farmstead Road...
capcity.news
Red flag warning in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday for much of southeastern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Fire danger is elevated Saturday in the Cheyenne area as hot, dry temperatures and breezy winds are impacting southeastern Wyoming. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a red flag warning for a large swath of southeastern Wyoming — including nearly all of Laramie County — until 8 p.m. Saturday. The alert area includes the entirety of the bordering counties of Platte and Goshen as well, along with other nearby areas across the state.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Arrested, Charge Not Yet Clear
UPDATE: In an overnight email to Townsquare Media, Cheyenne Police Department spokesman Kevin Malatesta wrote:. Unfortunately, I cannot release much more information on the case at this time. Once the court procedures move to a filing of information or indictment in district court we'd be able to release more information.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/29/22–8/30/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
$65,000 Bond Set For Nebraska Man on Meth, Fentanyl Charges
A judge ordered a Scottsbluff, Nebraska, man held on a $65,000 bond for two felony drug charges during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday. Judge Michael Patchen said Dillion Andrews, 29, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance -- fentanyl -- with intent to distribute, which is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; possession of a felony weight of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment; and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, which is punishable by up to one year in jail.
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (8/29/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Ronnie Martin Cranmoe, 64 –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Authorities Looking for Poacher Who Shot a Bull Elk Near the Highway, Removed Head and Antlers
A 6×6 bull elk was shot and killed in Sybille Canyon between Wheatland and Laramie, WY in early August. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is now asking for the public’s help in finding the poacher. “Sometime between the evening of Friday, Aug. 5 and the morning of...
News Channel Nebraska
SPD: Woman steals test drive vehicle, found with six knives
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A woman is behind bars after reportedly stealing a vehicle from a test drive. On Thursday, Scottsbluff Police said they were shown threatening text messages from an unknown number with a reported message that said they needed to talk or they would “start swinging a gun around or blow your head off.”
Panhandle police activity, Aug. 18 - Aug. 25
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Comments / 0